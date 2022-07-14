Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Segment by Type

OC Model

FM Model

Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Segment by Application

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

The report on the Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Ørsted

Duke Energy

RWE

Enbala

Bosch

GE Digital Energy

EnerNOC

Schneider Electric（AutoGrid）

Siemens

Viridity Energy

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Virtual Power Plant (VPP) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Virtual Power Plant (VPP) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Ørsted

7.1.1 Ørsted Company Details

7.1.2 Ørsted Business Overview

7.1.3 Ørsted Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction

7.1.4 Ørsted Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Ørsted Recent Development

7.2 Duke Energy

7.2.1 Duke Energy Company Details

7.2.2 Duke Energy Business Overview

7.2.3 Duke Energy Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction

7.2.4 Duke Energy Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Duke Energy Recent Development

7.3 RWE

7.3.1 RWE Company Details

7.3.2 RWE Business Overview

7.3.3 RWE Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction

7.3.4 RWE Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 RWE Recent Development

7.4 Enbala

7.4.1 Enbala Company Details

7.4.2 Enbala Business Overview

7.4.3 Enbala Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction

7.4.4 Enbala Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Enbala Recent Development

7.5 Bosch

7.5.1 Bosch Company Details

7.5.2 Bosch Business Overview

7.5.3 Bosch Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction

7.5.4 Bosch Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Bosch Recent Development

7.6 GE Digital Energy

7.6.1 GE Digital Energy Company Details

7.6.2 GE Digital Energy Business Overview

7.6.3 GE Digital Energy Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction

7.6.4 GE Digital Energy Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 GE Digital Energy Recent Development

7.7 EnerNOC

7.7.1 EnerNOC Company Details

7.7.2 EnerNOC Business Overview

7.7.3 EnerNOC Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction

7.7.4 EnerNOC Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 EnerNOC Recent Development

7.8 Schneider Electric（AutoGrid）

7.8.1 Schneider Electric（AutoGrid） Company Details

7.8.2 Schneider Electric（AutoGrid） Business Overview

7.8.3 Schneider Electric（AutoGrid） Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction

7.8.4 Schneider Electric（AutoGrid） Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Schneider Electric（AutoGrid） Recent Development

7.9 Siemens

7.9.1 Siemens Company Details

7.9.2 Siemens Business Overview

7.9.3 Siemens Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction

7.9.4 Siemens Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Siemens Recent Development

7.10 Viridity Energy

7.10.1 Viridity Energy Company Details

7.10.2 Viridity Energy Business Overview

7.10.3 Viridity Energy Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction

7.10.4 Viridity Energy Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Viridity Energy Recent Development

