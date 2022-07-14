Malted Barley Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Malted Barley Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Malted Barley Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Malted Barley market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Malted Barley market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Malted Barley market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Malted Barley market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Malted Barley Market Segment by Type

Basic Malt

Special Malt

Malted Barley Market Segment by Application

Brewing

Food Industry

Others

The report on the Malted Barley market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Boortmalt

Malteurop

Groupe Soufflet

Viking Malt

United Malt

Rahr Malting Company

Avangard-Agro

Muntons Malt

COFCO

Shun Tai Mai bud Group

Beidahuang Group

Jiangsu Nongken

Dalian Xingze

Tsingtao

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Malted Barley consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Malted Barley market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Malted Barley manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Malted Barley with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Malted Barley submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Malted Barley Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Malted Barley Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Malted Barley Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Malted Barley Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Malted Barley Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Malted Barley Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Malted Barley Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Malted Barley Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Malted Barley Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Malted Barley Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Malted Barley Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Malted Barley Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Malted Barley Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Malted Barley Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Malted Barley Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Malted Barley Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Malted Barley Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Malted Barley Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Malted Barley Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Boortmalt

7.1.1 Boortmalt Corporation Information

7.1.2 Boortmalt Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Boortmalt Malted Barley Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Boortmalt Malted Barley Products Offered

7.1.5 Boortmalt Recent Development

7.2 Malteurop

7.2.1 Malteurop Corporation Information

7.2.2 Malteurop Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Malteurop Malted Barley Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Malteurop Malted Barley Products Offered

7.2.5 Malteurop Recent Development

7.3 Groupe Soufflet

7.3.1 Groupe Soufflet Corporation Information

7.3.2 Groupe Soufflet Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Groupe Soufflet Malted Barley Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Groupe Soufflet Malted Barley Products Offered

7.3.5 Groupe Soufflet Recent Development

7.4 Viking Malt

7.4.1 Viking Malt Corporation Information

7.4.2 Viking Malt Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Viking Malt Malted Barley Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Viking Malt Malted Barley Products Offered

7.4.5 Viking Malt Recent Development

7.5 United Malt

7.5.1 United Malt Corporation Information

7.5.2 United Malt Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 United Malt Malted Barley Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 United Malt Malted Barley Products Offered

7.5.5 United Malt Recent Development

7.6 Rahr Malting Company

7.6.1 Rahr Malting Company Corporation Information

7.6.2 Rahr Malting Company Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Rahr Malting Company Malted Barley Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Rahr Malting Company Malted Barley Products Offered

7.6.5 Rahr Malting Company Recent Development

7.7 Avangard-Agro

7.7.1 Avangard-Agro Corporation Information

7.7.2 Avangard-Agro Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Avangard-Agro Malted Barley Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Avangard-Agro Malted Barley Products Offered

7.7.5 Avangard-Agro Recent Development

7.8 Muntons Malt

7.8.1 Muntons Malt Corporation Information

7.8.2 Muntons Malt Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Muntons Malt Malted Barley Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Muntons Malt Malted Barley Products Offered

7.8.5 Muntons Malt Recent Development

7.9 COFCO

7.9.1 COFCO Corporation Information

7.9.2 COFCO Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 COFCO Malted Barley Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 COFCO Malted Barley Products Offered

7.9.5 COFCO Recent Development

7.10 Shun Tai Mai bud Group

7.10.1 Shun Tai Mai bud Group Corporation Information

7.10.2 Shun Tai Mai bud Group Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Shun Tai Mai bud Group Malted Barley Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Shun Tai Mai bud Group Malted Barley Products Offered

7.10.5 Shun Tai Mai bud Group Recent Development

7.11 Beidahuang Group

7.11.1 Beidahuang Group Corporation Information

7.11.2 Beidahuang Group Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Beidahuang Group Malted Barley Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Beidahuang Group Malted Barley Products Offered

7.11.5 Beidahuang Group Recent Development

7.12 Jiangsu Nongken

7.12.1 Jiangsu Nongken Corporation Information

7.12.2 Jiangsu Nongken Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Jiangsu Nongken Malted Barley Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Jiangsu Nongken Products Offered

7.12.5 Jiangsu Nongken Recent Development

7.13 Dalian Xingze

7.13.1 Dalian Xingze Corporation Information

7.13.2 Dalian Xingze Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Dalian Xingze Malted Barley Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Dalian Xingze Products Offered

7.13.5 Dalian Xingze Recent Development

7.14 Tsingtao

7.14.1 Tsingtao Corporation Information

7.14.2 Tsingtao Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Tsingtao Malted Barley Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Tsingtao Products Offered

7.14.5 Tsingtao Recent Development

