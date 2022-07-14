Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Device is used to monitor of asthma to avoid attacks and related morbidity. Asthma management requires patients active commitment to engage in self-monitoring routines.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices in global, including the following market information:

Global Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices companies in 2021 (%)

The global Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices market was valued at 34 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 208.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 29.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wearable Asthma Monitoring Devices Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices include Vectura Group, Propeller Health, Teva Pharmaceutical, Adherium, Qualcomm Life, AstraZeneca, Health Care Originals, Philips Healthcare and GlaxoSmithKline plc and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wearable Asthma Monitoring Devices

Smart Inhalers

Global Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Use

Global Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Vectura Group

Propeller Health

Teva Pharmaceutical

Adherium

Qualcomm Life

AstraZeneca

Health Care Originals

Philips Healthcare

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Volansys Technologies

