Insights on the CMP Membranes (300mm Membranes) Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global CMP Membranes (300mm Membranes) market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global CMP Membranes (300mm Membranes) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the CMP Membranes (300mm Membranes) Market Report

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global CMP 300mm membranes market size was US$ 134.8 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 204.8 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) and EBARA are dominating the global CMP membranes market. And in future, MOS, Materials Nano Engineering (MNE), Warde Tec, IV Technologies Co.,Ltd, and Konfoong Materials International (KFMI) will play more roles, especially in South Korea, China mainland and China Taiwan market.

China CMP Membranes market size was US$ 31.8 million in 2021, while the US and Japan CMP Membranes were US$ 14.0 million and US$ 13.2 million, severally. The proportion of the US was 10.3% in 2021, while China and Japan are 23.6% and 9.2% respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach 29.5% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 8.45 % through the analysis period. Japan, South Korea, and China Taiwan are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR 3.62%, 4.67%, and 4.23% respectively for the next 6-year period.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United States CMP Membranes (300mm Membranes) performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the CMP Membranes (300mm Membranes) type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?

Who are the key players of the Global and United States CMP Membranes (300mm Membranes)?

Segments Covered in the Report

Major companies covered in this report:

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

EBARA

MOS

Materials Nano Engineering (MNE)

Warde Tec

IV Technologies Co.,Ltd

Pasco Precision Corp

Konfoong Materials International (KFMI)

Jetway Technologies

Key regions:

North America

Europe

Japan

South Korea

China Taiwan

China Mainland

Rest of World

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage 1

1.1 CMP Membranes Product Introduction 1

1.2 Global CMP Membranes Production 2

1.2.1 Global CMP Membranes Production Capacity (2017-2028) 2

1.2.2 Global CMP Membranes Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 3

1.2.3 Global CMP Membranes Production by Region 5

1.2.4 North America 7

1.2.5 Japan 8

1.2.6 China Taiwan 8

1.2.7 South Korea 9

1.2.8 China Mainland 9

2 Global CMP Membranes Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 10

2.1 Global CMP Membranes Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 10

2.2 Global CMP Membranes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 11

2.3 Global CMP Membranes Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 12

2.4 Global CMP Membranes Sales by Region 13

2.4.1 Global CMP Membranes Sales by Region (2017-2022) 13

2.4.2 Global Sales CMP Membranes by Region (2023-2028) 14

2.5 Global CMP Membranes Revenue by Region 15

2.5.1 Global CMP Membranes Revenue by Region (2017-2022) 15

2.5.2 Global CMP Membranes Revenue by Region (2023-2028) 16

2.6 North America 17

2.7 Europe 18

2.8 Japan 19

2.9 South Korea 20

2.10 China Mainland 21

2.11 China Taiwan 22

3 Competition by Manufacturers 24

3.1 Global CMP Membranes Production Capacity by Manufacturers 24

3.2 Global CMP Membranes Sales by Manufacturers 25

3.2.1 Global CMP Membranes Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 25

3.2.2 Global CMP Membranes Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 26

3.3 Global CMP Membranes Revenue by Manufacturers 26

3.3.1 Global CMP Membranes Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 26

3.3.2 Global CMP Membranes Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 27

3.4 Global CMP Membranes Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 27

3.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 28

3.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 28

3.5.2 Global CMP Membranes Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 29

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 30

4 Corporate Profile 31

4.1 Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) 31

4.1.1 Applied Materials, Inc. Corporation Information 31

4.1.2 Applied Materials, Inc. Overview 31

4.1.3 Applied Materials, Inc. CMP Membranes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 32

4.1.4 Applied Materials, Inc. CMP Membranes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 32

4.2 EBARA 32

4.2.1 EBARA Corporation Information 32

4.2.2 EBARA Overview 33

4.2.3 EBARA CMP Membranes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 33

4.2.4 EBARA CMP Membranes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 34

4.3 MOS 34

4.3.1 MOS Corporation Information 34

4.3.2 MOS Overview 34

4.3.3 MOS CMP Membranes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 35

4.3.4 MOS CMP Membranes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 35

4.3.5 MOS Recent Developments 38

4.4 Materials Nano Engineering (MNE) 38

4.4.1 Materials Nano Engineering Corporation Information 38

4.4.2 Materials Nano Engineering Overview 38

4.4.3 Materials Nano Engineering CMP Membranes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 39

4.4.4 Materials Nano Engineering CMP Membranes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 40

4.5 IV Technologies Co.,Ltd 43

4.5.1 IV Technologies Co.,Ltd Corporation Information 43

4.5.2 IV Technologies Co.,Ltd Overview 44

4.5.3 IV Technologies Co.,Ltd CMP Membranes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 45

4.5.4 IV Technologies Co.,Ltd CMP Membranes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 45

4.6 Pasco Precision Corp 46

4.6.1 Pasco Precision Corp Corporation Information 46

4.6.2 Pasco Precision Corp Overview 47

4.6.3 Pasco Precision Corp CMP Membranes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 47

4.6.4 Pasco Precision Corp CMP Membranes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 47

4.7 Konfoong Materials International (KFMI) 48

4.7.1 Konfoong Materials International (KFMI) Corporation Information 48

4.7.2 Konfoong Materials International (KFMI) Overview 48

4.7.3 Konfoong Materials International (KFMI) CMP Membranes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 49

4.7.4 Konfoong Materials International (KFMI) CMP Membranes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 49

4.8 Jetway Technologies 50

4.8.1 Jetway Technologies Corporation Information 50

4.8.2 Jetway Technologies Overview 51

4.8.3 Jetway Technologies CMP Membranes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 51

4.8.4 Jetway Technologies CMP Membranes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 51

5 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 52

5.1 CMP Membranes Industry Chain Analysis 52

5.2 CMP Membranes Key Raw Materials 52

5.2.1 Key Raw Materials 52

5.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 53

5.3 CMP Membranes Production Process 53

5.4 CMP Membranes Sales and Marketing 54

5.4.1 CMP Membranes Sales Channels 54

5.4.2 CMP Membranes Distributors 54

5.5 CMP Membranes Customers 54

6 CMP Membranes Market Dynamics 56

6.1.1 CMP Membranes Industry Trends 56

6.1.2 CMP Membranes Market Drivers 58

6.1.3 CMP Membranes Market Challenges 59

6.1.4 CMP Membranes Market Restraints 60

7 Key Findings in the Global CMP Membranes Study 61

8 Appendix 62

8.1 Research Methodology 62

8.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 62

8.1.2 Data Source 65

8.2 Author Details 67

8.3 Disclaimer 68

