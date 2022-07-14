Walnut Kernels Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Walnut kernel is the flesh in the walnut, it not only increase the crispness and taste of food, but also have a high nutritional value.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Walnut Kernels in global, including the following market information:

Global Walnut Kernels Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Walnut Kernels Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Walnut Kernels companies in 2021 (%)

The global Walnut Kernels market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Raw Walnut Kernels Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Walnut Kernels include Natco Foods, Saftex General, Sagro LLP, Amar Singh & Sons, Walnut kernels Company, Kashmir Walnut Company, Plantabul Ltd. and Karamhans Foods, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Walnut Kernels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Walnut Kernels Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Walnut Kernels Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Raw Walnut Kernels

Roasted Walnut Kernels

Global Walnut Kernels Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Walnut Kernels Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Ready-to-eat Meals

Bakery

Chocolate and Confectionery

Savory Snacks

Others

Global Walnut Kernels Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Walnut Kernels Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Walnut Kernels revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Walnut Kernels revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Walnut Kernels sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Walnut Kernels sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Natco Foods

Saftex General

Sagro LLP

Amar Singh & Sons

Walnut kernels Company

Kashmir Walnut Company

Plantabul Ltd.

Karamhans Foods

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Walnut Kernels Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Walnut Kernels Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Walnut Kernels Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Walnut Kernels Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Walnut Kernels Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Walnut Kernels Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Walnut Kernels Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Walnut Kernels Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Walnut Kernels Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Walnut Kernels Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Walnut Kernels Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Walnut Kernels Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Walnut Kernels Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Walnut Kernels Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Walnut Kernels Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Walnut Kernels Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Walnut Kernels Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Raw Walnut Kernels

