Apricot Kernels Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Apricot Kernels are seeds of an apricots, they are rich in contain Fatty acids, protein and fiber, and is used in various applications such as Food, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care and Cosmetics.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Apricot Kernels in global, including the following market information:

Global Apricot Kernels Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Apricot Kernels Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Apricot Kernels companies in 2021 (%)

The global Apricot Kernels market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Bitter Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Apricot Kernels include Royal Rifco, Izmir Organic, Kenkko, Georg Lemke, Chengde Yaou Nuts & Seeds and Zhangjiakou Yongchangyuan Kernel Food, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Apricot Kernels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Apricot Kernels Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Apricot Kernels Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Bitter Type

Sweet Type

Global Apricot Kernels Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Apricot Kernels Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Others

Global Apricot Kernels Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Apricot Kernels Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Apricot Kernels revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Apricot Kernels revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Apricot Kernels sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Apricot Kernels sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Royal Rifco

Izmir Organic

Kenkko

Georg Lemke

Chengde Yaou Nuts & Seeds

Zhangjiakou Yongchangyuan Kernel Food

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Apricot Kernels Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Apricot Kernels Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Apricot Kernels Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Apricot Kernels Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Apricot Kernels Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Apricot Kernels Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Apricot Kernels Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Apricot Kernels Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Apricot Kernels Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Apricot Kernels Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Apricot Kernels Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Apricot Kernels Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Apricot Kernels Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Apricot Kernels Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Apricot Kernels Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Apricot Kernels Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Apricot Kernels Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Bitter Type



