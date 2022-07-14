Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment in global, including the following market information:
Global Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment market was valued at 1058.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1496.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Manual Lift Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment include Stryker Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings, Invacare Corporation, Guldmann, Getinge Group, Handicare Group, Mangar International, Prism Medical and Joerns Healthcare, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Manual Lift
Electric Lift
Others
Global Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Homecare
Hospitals
Elderly Care Homes
Others
Global Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Stryker Corporation
Hill-Rom Holdings
Invacare Corporation
Guldmann
Getinge Group
Handicare Group
Mangar International
Prism Medical
Joerns Healthcare
Stiegelmeyer
Benmor Medical
Sidhil
Etac
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Product Type
