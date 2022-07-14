Pediatric Ultrasound Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pediatric Ultrasound Devices in global, including the following market information:

Global Pediatric Ultrasound Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Pediatric Ultrasound Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Pediatric Ultrasound Devices companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pediatric Ultrasound Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Newborns (Aged 04 Weeks) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pediatric Ultrasound Devices include General Electric, Philips, Siemens, Samsung, Analogic Corporation, Esaote, Fujifilm, Hitachi and Mindray Medical International and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pediatric Ultrasound Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pediatric Ultrasound Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pediatric Ultrasound Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Newborns (Aged 04 Weeks)

Infants (Aged 4 Weeks To 1 Year)

Toddlers (Aged 1-3 Years)

Preschoolers (Aged 4-6 Years)

School-Aged Children (Aged 6-13 Years)

Adolescents (Aged 13-19 Years)

Others

Global Pediatric Ultrasound Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pediatric Ultrasound Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Nursing Homes

Others

Global Pediatric Ultrasound Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pediatric Ultrasound Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pediatric Ultrasound Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pediatric Ultrasound Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pediatric Ultrasound Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Pediatric Ultrasound Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

General Electric

Philips

Siemens

Samsung

Analogic Corporation

Esaote

Fujifilm

Hitachi

Mindray Medical International

Toshiba

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pediatric Ultrasound Devices Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Pediatric Ultrasound Devices Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Pediatric Ultrasound Devices Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Pediatric Ultrasound Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Pediatric Ultrasound Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Pediatric Ultrasound Devices Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pediatric Ultrasound Devices Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Pediatric Ultrasound Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Pediatric Ultrasound Devices Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Pediatric Ultrasound Devices Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Pediatric Ultrasound Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pediatric Ultrasound Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Pediatric Ultrasound Devices Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pediatric Ultrasound Devices Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pediatric Ultrasound Devices Companies

3.8.2 List of Glob

