Dates Fruits Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Dates are sweet fruits product of the date palm, a tree native to the Middle East and Africa. Date palms grow thick clusters of date fruits below their fronds. Unripe date fruits are green in color, and but they slowly turn yellow-orange as they mature. Fully ripe dates are a rich brown color with thick, glossy, sticky skin. The center of the sweet date flesh contains a small pit. While they are high in natural sugar, they also rich in various nutrients, fiber, and antioxidants.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dates Fruits in global, including the following market information:

Global Dates Fruits Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-dates-fruits-forecast-2022-2028-209

Global Dates Fruits Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Dates Fruits companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dates Fruits market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Conventional Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dates Fruits include Al Foah, Al Barakah Dates Factory, Hadiklaim Date Growers, Maghadi Dates, Ario, Egyptian Export Center, GNS Pakistan, Barari Group and Haifa Dates, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dates Fruits manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dates Fruits Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dates Fruits Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Conventional

Organic

Global Dates Fruits Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dates Fruits Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Whole Date product

Date Syrup

Date Paste

Other

Global Dates Fruits Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dates Fruits Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dates Fruits revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dates Fruits revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dates Fruits sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Dates Fruits sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Al Foah

Al Barakah Dates Factory

Hadiklaim Date Growers

Maghadi Dates

Ario

Egyptian Export Center

GNS Pakistan

Barari Group

Haifa Dates

ALMoosawi Group

Atul Rajasthan Date Palm

Green Diamond Company

Mariani Packing Company

Pariz Dates

Kingdom Dates

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/food-and-beverages/global-dates-fruits-forecast-2022-2028-209

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dates Fruits Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Dates Fruits Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Dates Fruits Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Dates Fruits Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Dates Fruits Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Dates Fruits Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dates Fruits Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Dates Fruits Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Dates Fruits Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Dates Fruits Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Dates Fruits Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dates Fruits Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Dates Fruits Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dates Fruits Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dates Fruits Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dates Fruits Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Dates Fruits Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Conventional

4.1.3 Organic

4.2 By Type – Global Da

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/food-and-beverages/global-dates-fruits-forecast-2022-2028-209

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

Similar Reports:

Global Dates Fruits Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Global Dates Fruits Sales Market Report 2021

Global Dates Fruits Market Research Report 2021

