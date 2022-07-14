Fairtrade Chocolate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Fairtrade Chocolate means the chocolate producers and traders have met Fairtrade Standards.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fairtrade Chocolate in global, including the following market information:
Global Fairtrade Chocolate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Fairtrade Chocolate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Fairtrade Chocolate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fairtrade Chocolate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Plate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fairtrade Chocolate include Barry Callebaut, Becks Cocoa, Belvas Chocolate, Cavalier Chocolate, Chocolate and Love, Chocolate Stella, Divine Chocolate, EMVI Chocolate and Endangered Species Chocolate, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Fairtrade Chocolate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fairtrade Chocolate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Fairtrade Chocolate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Plate
Bar
Other
Global Fairtrade Chocolate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Fairtrade Chocolate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Supermarket
Convenience Store
Online Sales
Other
Global Fairtrade Chocolate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Fairtrade Chocolate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Fairtrade Chocolate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Fairtrade Chocolate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Fairtrade Chocolate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Fairtrade Chocolate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Barry Callebaut
Becks Cocoa
Belvas Chocolate
Cavalier Chocolate
Chocolate and Love
Chocolate Stella
Divine Chocolate
EMVI Chocolate
Endangered Species Chocolate
Fran's Chocolates
Green & Black?s
Le Pain Quotidien
Lidl
Lily's Sweets
Luminous Organics
Monbana Hot Chocolate
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fairtrade Chocolate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fairtrade Chocolate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fairtrade Chocolate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fairtrade Chocolate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fairtrade Chocolate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fairtrade Chocolate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fairtrade Chocolate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fairtrade Chocolate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fairtrade Chocolate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fairtrade Chocolate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fairtrade Chocolate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fairtrade Chocolate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fairtrade Chocolate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fairtrade Chocolate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fairtrade Chocolate Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fairtrade Chocolate Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Fairtrade Cho
