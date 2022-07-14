Fruit Beverages Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fruit Beverages in global, including the following market information:
Global Fruit Beverages Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Fruit Beverages Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Fruit Beverages companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fruit Beverages market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fresh Juices Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fruit Beverages include Tropicana, Coca Cola, Campbell Soup, Langer Juice, Ceres Fruit Juices, Lassonde Industries, Ocean Spray Cranberries, Del Monte Foods and Parle Agro Private. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Fruit Beverages manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fruit Beverages Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Fruit Beverages Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Fresh Juices
Canned Juices
Frozen Juices
Global Fruit Beverages Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Fruit Beverages Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Supermarkets
Convenience Stores
Online
Global Fruit Beverages Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Fruit Beverages Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Fruit Beverages revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Fruit Beverages revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Fruit Beverages sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Fruit Beverages sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Tropicana
Coca Cola
Campbell Soup
Langer Juice
Ceres Fruit Juices
Lassonde Industries
Ocean Spray Cranberries
Del Monte Foods
Parle Agro Private
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fruit Beverages Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fruit Beverages Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fruit Beverages Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fruit Beverages Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fruit Beverages Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fruit Beverages Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fruit Beverages Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fruit Beverages Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fruit Beverages Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fruit Beverages Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fruit Beverages Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fruit Beverages Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fruit Beverages Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fruit Beverages Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fruit Beverages Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fruit Beverages Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Fruit Beverages Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Fresh Juices
