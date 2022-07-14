Drink Tablets Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Drink Tablets are tablets which are designed to dissolve in water, and release carbon dioxide.They are products of compression of component ingredients in the form of powders into a dense mass, which is packaged in blister pack, or with a hermetically sealed package with incorporated desiccant in the cap.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Drink Tablets in global, including the following market information:

Global Drink Tablets Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Drink Tablets Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Drink Tablets companies in 2021 (%)

The global Drink Tablets market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Medicinal Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Drink Tablets include Amazing Grass, GU Energy Labs, Plantree, Miles Laboratories, DM, Swisse, Berocca, VOOST and Redoxon(Bayer HealthCare Limited), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Drink Tablets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Drink Tablets Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Drink Tablets Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Medicinal

Food

Global Drink Tablets Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Drink Tablets Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Supermarket

Drugstore

Global Drink Tablets Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Drink Tablets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Drink Tablets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Drink Tablets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Drink Tablets sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Drink Tablets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Amazing Grass

GU Energy Labs

Plantree

Miles Laboratories

DM

Swisse

Berocca

VOOST

Redoxon(Bayer HealthCare Limited)

Altapharma

Airborne

BioIsland

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Drink Tablets Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Drink Tablets Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Drink Tablets Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Drink Tablets Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Drink Tablets Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Drink Tablets Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Drink Tablets Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Drink Tablets Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Drink Tablets Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Drink Tablets Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Drink Tablets Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Drink Tablets Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Drink Tablets Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Drink Tablets Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Drink Tablets Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Drink Tablets Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Drink Tablets Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Medicinal

4.1.3 Food

4.2 By Type

