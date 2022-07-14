Artificial Meat Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Artificial meat is a kind of food which extracts protein and fat from plants and produces taste and taste similar to animal meat through reprocessing
This report contains market size and forecasts of Artificial Meat in global, including the following market information:
Global Artificial Meat Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Artificial Meat Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Artificial Meat companies in 2021 (%)
The global Artificial Meat market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Meat Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Artificial Meat include Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods, Turtle Island Foods, Field Roast, Yves Veggie Cuisine, Amy's Kitchen, Kellogg's?Morningstar Farms?, LightLife?Maple Leaf Foods? and Qishan Foods, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Artificial Meat manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Artificial Meat Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Artificial Meat Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Meat
Meat product
Global Artificial Meat Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Artificial Meat Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Restaurant
Retail
Others
Global Artificial Meat Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Artificial Meat Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Artificial Meat revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Artificial Meat revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Artificial Meat sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Artificial Meat sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Beyond Meat
Impossible Foods
Turtle Island Foods
Field Roast
Yves Veggie Cuisine
Amy's Kitchen
Kellogg's?Morningstar Farms?
LightLife?Maple Leaf Foods?
Qishan Foods
Hongchang
Sulian
Sutianxia
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Artificial Meat Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Artificial Meat Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Artificial Meat Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Artificial Meat Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Artificial Meat Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Artificial Meat Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Artificial Meat Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Artificial Meat Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Artificial Meat Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Artificial Meat Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Artificial Meat Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Artificial Meat Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Artificial Meat Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Artificial Meat Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Artificial Meat Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Artificial Meat Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Artificial Meat Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Meat
