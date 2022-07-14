PD-1 and PD-L1 Antibody Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of PD-1 and PD-L1 Antibody in Global, including the following market information:
Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Antibody Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global PD-1 and PD-L1 Antibody market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PD-1 inhibitor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PD-1 and PD-L1 Antibody include AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Merck, Pfizer, Roche, Novartis, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine and Innovent, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the PD-1 and PD-L1 Antibody companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Antibody Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Antibody Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
PD-1 inhibitor
PD-L1 inhibitor
Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Antibody Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Antibody Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Solid Tumors
Blood-related Tumors
Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Antibody Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Antibody Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies PD-1 and PD-L1 Antibody revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies PD-1 and PD-L1 Antibody revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AstraZeneca
Bristol-Myers Squibb
F. Hoffmann-La Roche
Merck
Pfizer
Roche
Novartis
Jiangsu HengRui Medicine
Innovent
Eli Lilly
GlaxoSmithKline
