GLP-1R Agonist Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of GLP-1R Agonist in Global, including the following market information:
Global GLP-1R Agonist Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global GLP-1R Agonist market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Exenatide Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of GLP-1R Agonist include GSK, Novo Nordisk, Lily, Haosoh, Sanofi and AstraZeneca, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the GLP-1R Agonist companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global GLP-1R Agonist Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global GLP-1R Agonist Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Exenatide
Liraglutide
Lixisenatide
Albiglutide
Others
Global GLP-1R Agonist Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global GLP-1R Agonist Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Solid Tumors
Blood-related Tumors
Global GLP-1R Agonist Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global GLP-1R Agonist Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies GLP-1R Agonist revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies GLP-1R Agonist revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GSK
Novo Nordisk
Lily
Haosoh
Sanofi
AstraZeneca
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 GLP-1R Agonist Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global GLP-1R Agonist Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global GLP-1R Agonist Overall Market Size
2.1 Global GLP-1R Agonist Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global GLP-1R Agonist Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top GLP-1R Agonist Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global GLP-1R Agonist Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global GLP-1R Agonist Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 GLP-1R Agonist Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies GLP-1R Agonist Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 GLP-1R Agonist Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 GLP-1R Agonist Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 GLP-1R Agonist Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global GLP-1R Agonist Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Exenatide
