Global Medical Tourism Treatment Services Market Research Report 2022
Medical Tourism Treatment Services market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Medical Tourism Treatment Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Critical Illness Treatment
Medical Beauty
Fertility Assistance
Dental Treatment
Orthopedic Treatment
Comprehensive Physical Examination
Other
Segment by Application
Critically ill Consumers
Medical Beauty Consumers
Other
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
By Company
Asklepios Klinik Barmbek
DRK Kliniken Berlin
Gleneagles Hospital
Cyberknife Center Hamburg
Successful Parents India
Max Eye Care
Indraprastha Apollo Hospital
Shouldice Hospital
108 Medical Chambers
Fortis Hospital
Yanhee Hospital
Bangkok Hospital
YUHS Severance Hospital + Gangnam Severance Hospital
Hainan Boao Evergrande International Hospital
Guangdong Provincial TCM Hospital
Yodak Cardio Thoracic Hospital
NHC
The Specialty Hospital
Samitivej Hospital
Carolina Medical Centre
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Medical Tourism Treatment Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Critical Illness Treatment
1.2.3 Medical Beauty
1.2.4 Fertility Assistance
1.2.5 Dental Treatment
1.2.6 Orthopedic Treatment
1.2.7 Comprehensive Physical Examination
1.2.8 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Medical Tourism Treatment Services Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Critically ill Consumers
1.3.3 Medical Beauty Consumers
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Medical Tourism Treatment Services Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Medical Tourism Treatment Services Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Medical Tourism Treatment Services Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Medical Tourism Treatment Services Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Medical Tourism Treatment Services Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Medical Tourism Treatment Services Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Medical Tourism Treatment Services Industry Trends
2.3.2 Medical Tourism Treatment Services Market Drivers
2.3.3 Medical Tourism Treatment Services Market Challenges
2.3.4 Medical Tourism Treatment Services Market Restrai
