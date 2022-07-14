Lentils Flour Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Lentils are a type of legumes and are the world?s oldest fertilized legumes. Lentil flour provides a huge amount of fibers and proteins necessary for the human body.?

This report contains market size and forecasts of Lentils Flour in global

Global Lentils Flour Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Lentils Flour Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Lentils Flour companies in 2021 (%)

The global Lentils Flour market was valued at 5223.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 11230 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Organic Lentils Flour Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Lentils Flour include McKenzie's Foods, PureLiving, Blue Mountain Organics, Bunge, Grain Millers, Bob?s Red Mill and Ceres Organics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Lentils Flour manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Lentils Flour revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Lentils Flour revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Lentils Flour sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Lentils Flour sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

McKenzie's Foods

PureLiving

Blue Mountain Organics

Bunge

Grain Millers

Bob?s Red Mill

Ceres Organics

