Extruded Soy Product Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Extruded soy products are manufactured using extrusion technology. This technology follows the process of separation and molding of the protein-rich content in soy beans, giving rise to extruded soy products.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Extruded Soy Product in global, including the following market information:

Global Extruded Soy Product Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Extruded Soy Product Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Extruded Soy Product companies in 2021 (%)

The global Extruded Soy Product market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fried Tofu Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Extruded Soy Product include Roquette Freres, CHS, ADM, Cargill, MGP Ingredients, Sonic Biochem, BENEO, Crown Soya Protein Group and SHANDONG YUXIN BIO-TECH. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Extruded Soy Product manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Extruded Soy Product Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Extruded Soy Product Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fried Tofu

Soy Chicken

Soy Curd Stick

Others

Global Extruded Soy Product Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Extruded Soy Product Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Supermarket

Convenience Store

Online Store

Others

Global Extruded Soy Product Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Extruded Soy Product Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Extruded Soy Product revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Extruded Soy Product revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Extruded Soy Product sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Extruded Soy Product sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Roquette Freres

CHS

ADM

Cargill

MGP Ingredients

Sonic Biochem

BENEO

Crown Soya Protein Group

SHANDONG YUXIN BIO-TECH

