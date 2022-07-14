Extruded Soy Product Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Extruded soy products are manufactured using extrusion technology. This technology follows the process of separation and molding of the protein-rich content in soy beans, giving rise to extruded soy products.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Extruded Soy Product in global, including the following market information:
Global Extruded Soy Product Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Extruded Soy Product Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Extruded Soy Product companies in 2021 (%)
The global Extruded Soy Product market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fried Tofu Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Extruded Soy Product include Roquette Freres, CHS, ADM, Cargill, MGP Ingredients, Sonic Biochem, BENEO, Crown Soya Protein Group and SHANDONG YUXIN BIO-TECH. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Extruded Soy Product manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Extruded Soy Product Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Extruded Soy Product Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Fried Tofu
Soy Chicken
Soy Curd Stick
Others
Global Extruded Soy Product Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Extruded Soy Product Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Supermarket
Convenience Store
Online Store
Others
Global Extruded Soy Product Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Extruded Soy Product Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Extruded Soy Product revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Extruded Soy Product revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Extruded Soy Product sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Extruded Soy Product sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Roquette Freres
CHS
ADM
Cargill
MGP Ingredients
Sonic Biochem
BENEO
Crown Soya Protein Group
SHANDONG YUXIN BIO-TECH
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Extruded Soy Product Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Extruded Soy Product Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Extruded Soy Product Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Extruded Soy Product Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Extruded Soy Product Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Extruded Soy Product Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Extruded Soy Product Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Extruded Soy Product Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Extruded Soy Product Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Extruded Soy Product Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Extruded Soy Product Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Extruded Soy Product Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Extruded Soy Product Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Extruded Soy Product Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Extruded Soy Product Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Extruded Soy Product Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Extruded Soy Product Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Extruded Soy Product Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global and United States Extruded Soy Product Market Insights, Forecast to 2027