Insights on the Tactical HF Radio Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global Tactical HF Radio market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Tactical HF Radio market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the Tactical HF Radio Market Report

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Tactical HF Radio market size is estimated to be worth US$ 1661.99 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 2463.70 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.78% during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Portable accounting for 50.18% of the Tactical HF Radio global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 1232.34 million by 2028, growing at a revised 6.68% CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While by Application, Maritime Communications was the leading segment, accounting for over 40.65 percent market share in 2021, and altered to an 6.75 % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Tactical HF Radio Scope and Market Size

Tactical HF Radio market is segmented in regional and country level, by players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Tactical HF Radio market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Tactical HF Radio market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in United States.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United States Tactical HF Radio performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the Tactical HF Radio type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?

Who are the key players of the Global and United States Tactical HF Radio?

Segments Covered in the Report

By Company

L3Harris

BAE Systems

Thales Group

Collins Aerospace (Raytheon)

Leonardo

Codan Communications

Barrett Communications

Datron World Communications

Rohde & Schwarz

Sat-Com

TrellisWare

Sapura Thales Electronic

Icom Incorporated

EF Johnson

Flex Radio

Segment by Type

Fixed

Portable

Segment by Application

Airborne Communications

Maritime Communications

Ground Communications

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Russia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Middle East

Africa

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage 1

1.1 Tactical HF Radio Product Introduction 1

1.2 Global Tactical HF Radio Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 1

1.2.1 Global Tactical HF Radio Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028 1

1.2.2 Global Tactical HF Radio Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028 2

1.3 United States Tactical HF Radio Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 3

1.3.1 United States Tactical HF Radio Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028 3

1.3.2 United States Tactical HF Radio Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028 4

1.4 Tactical HF Radio Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 5

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Tactical HF Radio in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 5

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Tactical HF Radio Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 6

1.5 Tactical HF Radio Market Dynamics 6

1.5.1 Tactical HF Radio Industry Trends 6

1.5.2 Tactical HF Radio Market Drivers 7

1.5.3 Tactical HF Radio Market Challenges 8

1.6 Study Objectives 8

1.7 Years Considered 9

2 Tactical HF Radio by Type 10

2.1 Tactical HF Radio Market Segment by Type 10

2.1.1 Fixed 10

2.1.2 Portable 10

2.2 Global Tactical HF Radio Market Size by Type 11

2.2.1 Global Tactical HF Radio Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028) 11

2.2.2 Global Tactical HF Radio Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028) 13

2.2.3 Global Tactical HF Radio Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028) 14

2.3 United States Tactical HF Radio Market Size by Type 14

2.3.1 United States Tactical HF Radio Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028) 14

2.3.2 United States Tactical HF Radio Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028) 16

2.3.3 United States Tactical HF Radio Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028) 17

3 Tactical HF Radio by Application 18

3.1 Tactical HF Radio Market Segment by Application 18

3.1.1 Airborne Communications 18

3.1.2 Maritime Communications 19

3.1.3 Ground Communications 19

3.2 Global Tactical HF Radio Market Size by Application 20

3.2.1 Global Tactical HF Radio Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028) 20

3.2.2 Global Tactical HF Radio Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028) 22

3.2.3 Global Tactical HF Radio Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028) 23

3.3 United States Tactical HF Radio Market Size by Application 23

3.3.1 United States Tactical HF Radio Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028) 23

3.3.2 United States Tactical HF Radio Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028) 25

3.3.3 United States Tactical HF Radio Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028) 26

4 Global Tactical HF Radio Competitor Landscape by Company 27

4.1 Global Tactical HF Radio Market Size by Company 27

4.1.1 Top Global Tactical HF Radio Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021) 27

4.1.2 Global Tactical HF Radio Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022) 27

4.1.3 Global Tactical HF Radio Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022) 29

4.1.4 Global Tactical HF Radio Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022) 30

4.2 Global Tactical HF Radio Concentration Ratio (CR) 30

4.2.1 Tactical HF Radio Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022) 30

4.2.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Tactical HF Radio in 2021 31

4.2.3 Global Tactical HF Radio Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 32

4.3 Global Tactical HF Radio Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type 33

4.3.1 Global Tactical HF Radio Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region 33

4.3.2 Manufacturers Tactical HF Radio Product Type 34

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Establish 34

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 35

4.5 United States Tactical HF Radio Market Size by Company 35

4.5.1 Top Tactical HF Radio Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021) 35

4.5.2 United States Tactical HF Radio Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022) 36

4.5.3 United States Tactical HF Radio Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022) 37

5 Global Tactical HF Radio Market Size by Region 39

5.1 Global Tactical HF Radio Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 39

5.2 Global Tactical HF Radio Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028) 40

5.2.1 Global Tactical HF Radio Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022 40

5.2.2 Global Tactical HF Radio Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028) 40

5.3 Global Tactical HF Radio Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028) 41

5.3.1 Global Tactical HF Radio Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022 41

5.3.2 Global Tactical HF Radio Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028 42

6 Segment in Regional Level & Country Level 43

6.1 North America 43

6.1.1 North America Tactical HF Radio Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028 43

6.1.2 North America Tactical HF Radio Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028) 44

6.1.3 United States 45

6.1.4 Canada 46

6.2 Asia-Pacific 46

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Tactical HF Radio Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028 46

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Tactical HF Radio Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028) 47

6.2.3 China 49

6.2.4 Japan 49

6.2.5 South Korea 50

6.2.6 India 50

6.2.7 Southeast Asia 51

6.2.8 Australia 51

6.3 Europe 52

6.3.1 Europe Tactical HF Radio Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028 52

6.3.2 Europe Tactical HF Radio Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028) 53

6.3.3 Germany 54

6.3.4 France 55

6.3.5 United Kingdom 55

6.3.6 Italy 56

6.3.7 Russia 56

6.4 Latin America 57

6.4.1 Latin America Tactical HF Radio Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028 57

6.4.2 Latin America Tactical HF Radio Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028) 58

6.4.3 Mexico 59

6.4.4 Brazil 60

6.5 Middle East and Africa 61

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Tactical HF Radio Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028 61

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Tactical HF Radio Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028) 62

6.5.3 Middle East 63

6.5.4 Africa 64

7 Company Profiles 65

7.1 L3Harris 65

7.1.1 L3Harris Corporation Information 65

7.1.2 L3Harris Description and Business Overview 65

7.1.3 L3Harris Tactical HF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 66

7.1.4 L3Harris Tactical HF Radio Products Offered 66

7.1.5 L3Harris Recent Development 67

7.2 BAE Systems 67

7.2.1 BAE Systems Corporation Information 67

7.2.2 BAE Systems Description and Business Overview 68

7.2.3 BAE Systems Tactical HF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 68

7.2.4 BAE Systems Tactical HF Radio Products Offered 69

7.2.5 BAE Systems Recent Development 70

7.3 Thales Group 71

7.3.1 Thales Group Corporation Information 71

7.3.2 Thales Group Description and Business Overview 71

7.3.3 Thales Group Tactical HF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 72

7.3.4 Thales Group Tactical HF Radio Products Offered 72

7.3.5 Thales Group Recent Development 73

7.4 Collins Aerospace (Raytheon) 73

7.4.1 Collins Aerospace (Raytheon) Corporation Information 73

7.4.2 Collins Aerospace (Raytheon) Description and Business Overview 74

7.4.3 Collins Aerospace (Raytheon) Tactical HF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 75

7.4.4 Collins Aerospace (Raytheon) Tactical HF Radio Products Offered 75

7.5 Leonardo 76

7.5.1 Leonardo Corporation Information 76

7.5.2 Leonardo Description and Business Overview 77

7.5.3 Leonardo Tactical HF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 77

7.5.4 Leonardo Tactical HF Radio Products Offered 77

7.5.5 Leonardo Recent Development 78

7.6 Codan Communications 78

7.6.1 Codan Communications Corporation Information 78

7.6.2 Codan Communications Description and Business Overview 79

7.6.3 Codan Communications Tactical HF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 79

7.6.4 Codan Communications Tactical HF Radio Products Offered 80

7.7 Barrett Communications 80

7.7.1 Barrett Communications Corporation Information 81

7.7.2 Barrett Communications Description and Business Overview 81

7.7.3 Barrett Communications Tactical HF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 82

7.7.4 Barrett Communications Tactical HF Radio Products Offered 82

7.8 Datron World Communications 82

7.8.1 Datron World Communications Corporation Information 83

7.8.2 Datron World Communications Description and Business Overview 83

7.8.3 Datron World Communications Tactical HF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 83

7.8.4 Datron World Communications Tactical HF Radio Products Offered 84

7.9 Rohde & Schwarz 85

7.9.1 Rohde & Schwarz Corporation Information 85

7.9.2 Rohde & Schwarz Description and Business Overview 85

7.9.3 Rohde & Schwarz Tactical HF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 86

7.9.4 Rohde & Schwarz Tactical HF Radio Products Offered 87

7.10 Sat-Com 87

7.10.1 Sat-Com Corporation Information 87

7.10.2 Sat-Com Description and Business Overview 88

7.10.3 Sat-Com Tactical HF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 88

7.10.4 Sat-Com Tactical HF Radio Products Offered 88

7.11 TrellisWare 90

7.11.1 TrellisWare Corporation Information 90

7.11.2 TrellisWare Description and Business Overview 90

7.11.3 TrellisWare Tactical HF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 91

7.11.4 TrellisWare Tactical HF Radio Products Offered 91

7.12 Sapura Thales Electronic 92

7.12.1 Sapura Thales Electronic Corporation Information 92

7.12.2 Sapura Thales Electronic Description and Business Overview 92

7.12.3 Sapura Thales Electronic Tactical HF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 93

7.12.4 Sapura Thales Electronic Tactical HF Radio Products Offered 93

7.13 Icom Incorporated 93

7.13.1 Icom Incorporated Corporation Information 93

7.13.2 Icom Incorporated Description and Business Overview 94

7.13.3 Icom Incorporated Tactical HF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 94

7.13.4 Icom Incorporated Tactical HF Radio Products Offered 95

7.14 EF Johnson 96

7.14.1 EF Johnson Corporation Information 96

7.14.2 EF Johnson Description and Business Overview 96

7.14.3 EF Johnson Tactical HF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 97

7.14.4 EF Johnson Tactical HF Radio Products Offered 97

7.15 Flex Radio 97

7.15.1 Flex Radio Corporation Information 98

7.15.2 Flex Radio Description and Business Overview 98

7.15.3 Flex Radio Tactical HF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 99

7.15.4 Flex Radio Tactical HF Radio Products Offered 99

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 101

8.1 Tactical HF Radio Industry Chain Analysis 101

8.2 Tactical HF Radio Key Raw Materials 101

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials 101

8.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 102

8.3 Tactical HF Radio Sales and Marketing 102

8.3.1 Tactical HF Radio Sales Channels 102

8.4 Tactical HF Radio Customers 104

9 Research Findings and Conclusion 105

