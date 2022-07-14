Pulse Ingredients Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Pulses are the dried seeds in legume plants. They come in hundreds of varieties and can be found all around the globe. Edible pulses include dried beans, dried peas and chickpeas and lentils.Pulses are a healthy addition to any kind of diet. They are rich in nutrients and fibers and contain twice as much proteins as ancient grains, making them an ideal source of proteins.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pulse Ingredients in global, including the following market information:

Global Pulse Ingredients Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Pulse Ingredients Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Pulse Ingredients companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pulse Ingredients market was valued at 19750 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 25450 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pulse Flours Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pulse Ingredients include Ingredion, Roquette, Emsland Group, The Scoular Company, ADM and Herba Ingredients, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Pulse Ingredients manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pulse Ingredients Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Pulse Ingredients Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pulse Flours

Pulse Starch

Pulse Proteins

Pulse Fibers and Grits

Global Pulse Ingredients Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Pulse Ingredients Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Beverages

Feed

Others

Global Pulse Ingredients Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Pulse Ingredients Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pulse Ingredients revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pulse Ingredients revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pulse Ingredients sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Pulse Ingredients sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ingredion

Roquette

Emsland Group

The Scoular Company

ADM

Herba Ingredients

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pulse Ingredients Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Pulse Ingredients Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Pulse Ingredients Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Pulse Ingredients Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Pulse Ingredients Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Pulse Ingredients Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pulse Ingredients Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Pulse Ingredients Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Pulse Ingredients Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Pulse Ingredients Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Pulse Ingredients Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pulse Ingredients Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Pulse Ingredients Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pulse Ingredients Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pulse Ingredients Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pulse Ingredients Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Pulse Ingredients Market Size Markets, 2021 &

