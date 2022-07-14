Pulse Ingredients Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Pulses are the dried seeds in legume plants. They come in hundreds of varieties and can be found all around the globe. Edible pulses include dried beans, dried peas and chickpeas and lentils.Pulses are a healthy addition to any kind of diet. They are rich in nutrients and fibers and contain twice as much proteins as ancient grains, making them an ideal source of proteins.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pulse Ingredients in global, including the following market information:
Global Pulse Ingredients Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Pulse Ingredients Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Pulse Ingredients companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pulse Ingredients market was valued at 19750 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 25450 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Pulse Flours Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pulse Ingredients include Ingredion, Roquette, Emsland Group, The Scoular Company, ADM and Herba Ingredients, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Pulse Ingredients manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pulse Ingredients Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Pulse Ingredients Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Pulse Flours
Pulse Starch
Pulse Proteins
Pulse Fibers and Grits
Global Pulse Ingredients Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Pulse Ingredients Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food and Beverages
Feed
Others
Global Pulse Ingredients Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Pulse Ingredients Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Pulse Ingredients revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Pulse Ingredients revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Pulse Ingredients sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Pulse Ingredients sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ingredion
Roquette
Emsland Group
The Scoular Company
ADM
Herba Ingredients
