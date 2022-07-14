Beer Processing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Beer Processing in Global, including the following market information:

Global Beer Processing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Beer Processing market was valued at 572270 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 688640 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Lager Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Beer Processing include Alfa Laval, GEA Group, Krones Group, Paul Mueller, Praj Industries, Ningbo Lehui International Engineering Equipment Co., Ltd., Anheuser-Busch InBev (Belgium), Carlsberg Group, Heineken and Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Beer Processing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Beer Processing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Beer Processing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Lager

Ale & Stout

Specialty Beer

Low Alcohol Beer

Global Beer Processing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Beer Processing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Family

Hotel

Others

Global Beer Processing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Beer Processing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Beer Processing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Beer Processing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Alfa Laval

GEA Group

Krones Group

Paul Mueller

Praj Industries

Ningbo Lehui International Engineering Equipment Co., Ltd.

Anheuser-Busch InBev (Belgium), Carlsberg Group

Heineken

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd

Molson Coors Brewing Company

Tsingtao Brewery Co. Ltd



