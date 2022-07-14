Cacao Bean Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Cacao beans are widely used for various applications as they are a widely grown variety among other types.?
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cacao Bean in global, including the following market information:
Global Cacao Bean Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Cacao Bean Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Cacao Bean companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cacao Bean market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Forastero Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cacao Bean include Cargill, Theobroma B.V., Olam International Limited, Ciranda Inc., Barry Callebaut AG, Dutch Cocoa B.V., Niche Cocoa Industry Ltd., PT. Danora Agro Prima and United Cocoa Processors Inc. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cacao Bean manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cacao Bean Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Cacao Bean Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Forastero
Criollo
Global Cacao Bean Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Cacao Bean Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food and Beverages
Foodservice
Global Cacao Bean Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Cacao Bean Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cacao Bean revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cacao Bean revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Cacao Bean sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Cacao Bean sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Cargill
Theobroma B.V.
Olam International Limited
Ciranda Inc.
Barry Callebaut AG
Dutch Cocoa B.V.
Niche Cocoa Industry Ltd.
PT. Danora Agro Prima
United Cocoa Processors Inc.
Cocoa Processing Company
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cacao Bean Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cacao Bean Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cacao Bean Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cacao Bean Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cacao Bean Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Cacao Bean Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cacao Bean Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cacao Bean Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cacao Bean Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Cacao Bean Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Cacao Bean Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cacao Bean Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Cacao Bean Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cacao Bean Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cacao Bean Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cacao Bean Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Cacao Bean Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Forastero
4.1.3 Criollo
4.2 By Type – Global Cacao Bean Revenue & Forecasts
