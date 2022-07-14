Craft Tea Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Craft tea refers to tea leaves and edible flowers as raw materials, plastic, binding and other processes made into different appearance and shape, brewing, can open in water with different forms of shape scented tea.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Craft Tea in global, including the following market information:

Global Craft Tea Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Craft Tea Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Craft Tea companies in 2021 (%)

The global Craft Tea market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Blooming craft tea Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Craft Tea include NORD-T, AHCOF INTERNATIONAL, Blue Lake Group, Lupicia, Fu Ming Fang, Chayuanchuanshi Tea, China Tea and Fuan Gongfu Tea, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Craft Tea manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Craft Tea Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Craft Tea Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Blooming craft tea

Active craft tea

Floating floss craft tea

Global Craft Tea Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Craft Tea Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial

Individual Consumption

Global Craft Tea Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Craft Tea Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Craft Tea revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Craft Tea revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Craft Tea sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Craft Tea sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

NORD-T

AHCOF INTERNATIONAL

Blue Lake Group

Lupicia

Fu Ming Fang

Chayuanchuanshi Tea

China Tea

Fuan Gongfu Tea

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Craft Tea Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Craft Tea Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Craft Tea Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Craft Tea Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Craft Tea Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Craft Tea Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Craft Tea Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Craft Tea Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Craft Tea Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Craft Tea Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Craft Tea Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Craft Tea Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Craft Tea Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Craft Tea Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Craft Tea Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Craft Tea Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Craft Tea Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Blooming craft tea

4.1.3 Active craft tea

4.1.4 Floating floss craft tea

4.2 By Type – Globa

