Consumer Food Delivery Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Consumer Food Delivery in Global, including the following market information:
Global Consumer Food Delivery Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Consumer Food Delivery market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Semi-finished Food Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Consumer Food Delivery include Door Dash, Hello Fresh, Blue Apron, Home Chef, Marley Spoon, Sun Basket, Abel & Cole, Riverford and Gousto, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Consumer Food Delivery companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Consumer Food Delivery Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Consumer Food Delivery Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Semi-finished Food
Ready-to-eat Food
Other Food
Global Consumer Food Delivery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Consumer Food Delivery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
C2C
B2C
Global Consumer Food Delivery Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Consumer Food Delivery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Consumer Food Delivery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Consumer Food Delivery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Door Dash
Hello Fresh
Blue Apron
Home Chef
Marley Spoon
Sun Basket
Abel & Cole
Riverford
Gousto
Quitoque
Kochhaus
Middagsfrid
Allerhandebox
Chefmarket
Kochzauber
Fresh Fitness Food
Mindful Chef
Munchery
Market Kurly
Supermercato24
VOLT Technology
Meituan
ele
McDelivery
Starbucks
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Consumer Food Delivery Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Consumer Food Delivery Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Consumer Food Delivery Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Consumer Food Delivery Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Consumer Food Delivery Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Consumer Food Delivery Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Consumer Food Delivery Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Consumer Food Delivery Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Consumer Food Delivery Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Consumer Food Delivery Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Consumer Food Delivery Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Consumer Food Delivery Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Consumer Food Delivery Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
