Consumer Food Delivery Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Consumer Food Delivery in Global, including the following market information:

Global Consumer Food Delivery Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-consumer-food-delivery-forecast-2022-2028-9

The global Consumer Food Delivery market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Semi-finished Food Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Consumer Food Delivery include Door Dash, Hello Fresh, Blue Apron, Home Chef, Marley Spoon, Sun Basket, Abel & Cole, Riverford and Gousto, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Consumer Food Delivery companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Consumer Food Delivery Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Consumer Food Delivery Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Semi-finished Food

Ready-to-eat Food

Other Food

Global Consumer Food Delivery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Consumer Food Delivery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

C2C

B2C

Global Consumer Food Delivery Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Consumer Food Delivery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Consumer Food Delivery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Consumer Food Delivery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Door Dash

Hello Fresh

Blue Apron

Home Chef

Marley Spoon

Sun Basket

Abel & Cole

Riverford

Gousto

Quitoque

Kochhaus

Middagsfrid

Allerhandebox

Chefmarket

Kochzauber

Fresh Fitness Food

Mindful Chef

Munchery

Market Kurly

Supermercato24

VOLT Technology

Meituan

ele

McDelivery

Starbucks

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/food-and-beverages/global-consumer-food-delivery-forecast-2022-2028-9

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Consumer Food Delivery Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Consumer Food Delivery Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Consumer Food Delivery Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Consumer Food Delivery Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Consumer Food Delivery Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Consumer Food Delivery Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Consumer Food Delivery Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Consumer Food Delivery Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Consumer Food Delivery Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Consumer Food Delivery Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Consumer Food Delivery Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Consumer Food Delivery Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Consumer Food Delivery Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview



Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/food-and-beverages/global-consumer-food-delivery-forecast-2022-2028-9

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

Similar Reports:

Global Consumer Food Delivery Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Global Consumer Food Delivery Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

