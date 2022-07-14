Hot Smoking Salmon Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report studies the Hot Smoking Salmon market, Smoked Salmon is a preparation of salmon, typically a fillet that has been cured and hot or cold smoked.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hot Smoking Salmon in global, including the following market information:
Global Hot Smoking Salmon Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Hot Smoking Salmon Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Hot Smoking Salmon companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hot Smoking Salmon market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Vac/Vacuum Packing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hot Smoking Salmon include Marine Harvest, Labeyrie, Ler?y Seafood, Suempol, Thai Union Frozen Products (Meralliance), Young?s Seafood, Salmar, Delpeyrat and Norvelita, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Hot Smoking Salmon manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hot Smoking Salmon Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Hot Smoking Salmon Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Vac/Vacuum Packing
Vac/Vacuum Packing Covered With Cardboard Envelope
Canned Packaging
Global Hot Smoking Salmon Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Hot Smoking Salmon Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food Service Sector
Retail Sector
Global Hot Smoking Salmon Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Hot Smoking Salmon Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Hot Smoking Salmon revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Hot Smoking Salmon revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Hot Smoking Salmon sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Hot Smoking Salmon sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Marine Harvest
Labeyrie
Ler?y Seafood
Suempol
Thai Union Frozen Products (Meralliance)
Young?s Seafood
Salmar
Delpeyrat
Norvelita
Cooke Aquaculture
Norway Royal Salmon ASA
UBAGO GROUP MARE, S.L
Martiko
Multiexport Foods
Grieg Seafood
Gottfried Friedrichs
ACME Smoked Fish
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hot Smoking Salmon Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hot Smoking Salmon Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hot Smoking Salmon Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hot Smoking Salmon Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hot Smoking Salmon Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hot Smoking Salmon Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hot Smoking Salmon Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hot Smoking Salmon Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hot Smoking Salmon Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Hot Smoking Salmon Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Hot Smoking Salmon Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hot Smoking Salmon Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Hot Smoking Salmon Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hot Smoking Salmon Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hot Smoking Salmon Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hot Smoking Salmon Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Hot Smoking Salmon Market Siz
