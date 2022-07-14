Insights on the Online Transcription Software and Service Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

Insights on the Online Transcription Software and Service Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global Online Transcription Software and Service market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Online Transcription Software and Service market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the Online Transcription Software and Service Market Report

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Online Transcription Software and Service market size is estimated to be worth US$ 3,985.43 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 7,870.60 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 12.01% during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Services segment accounted for 73.44% of the Online Transcription total global market in 2021, it is projected to value US$ 6,010.14 million by 2028, growing at a revised 12.65% CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Medical was the leading segment, accounting for over 57 percent market share in 2021, and altered to an 11.67% CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Online Transcription Software and Service Scope and Market Size

Online Transcription Software and Service market is segmented in regional and country level, by players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Online Transcription Software and Service market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For North America market, this report focuses on the Online Transcription Software and Service market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in North America.

For more information about this report, visit

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/371015/online-transcription-software-service

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United States Online Transcription Software and Service performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the Online Transcription Software and Service type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?

Who are the key players of the Global and United States Online Transcription Software and Service?

Segments Covered in the Report

By Company

Otter.ai

VEED

Descript

Temi

GoTranscript

Quicktate

Sembly

Trint

Transcribe by Wreally

Verbit

Happy Scribe

Sonix

TranscribeMe

Rev

Casting Words

Scribie

Way With Words

Crowdsurf

Take1

SpeakWrite

GMR Transcription

Transcription Outsourcing

eScribers

Babbletype

Transcription Panda

dictate2us

Speechpad

Maestra

Acusis

Segment by Type

Software

Service

Segment by Application

Medical

Education

BFSI

Legal

Media

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Southeast Asia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UA

Key Topics Covered

1 STUDY COVERAGE 1

1.1 Online Transcription Software and Service Product Introduction 1

1.2 Global Online Transcription Software and Service Outlook, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 1

1.2.1 Global Online Transcription Software and Service Market Size for the Year 2017-2028 1

1.2.2 North America Online Transcription Software and Service Market Size for the Year 2017-2028 2

1.3 Online Transcription Software and Service Market Size, North America VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 4

1.3.1 The Market Share of North America Online Transcription Software and Service in Global 4

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Online Transcription Software and Service Market Size, North America VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 4

1.4 Online Transcription Software and Service Market Dynamics 5

1.4.1 Online Transcription Software and Service Industry Trends 5

1.4.2 Online Transcription Software and Service Market Drivers 5

1.4.3 Online Transcription Software and Service Market Challenges 6

1.4.4 Online Transcription Software and Service Market Restraints 6

1.5 Study Objectives 7

1.6 Years Considered 7

2 ONLINE TRANSCRIPTION SOFTWARE AND SERVICE BY TYPE 9

2.1 Online Transcription Software and Service Market Segment by Type 9

2.1.1 Software 9

2.1.2 Service 9

2.2 Global Online Transcription Software and Service Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028) 9

2.3 Global Online Transcription Software and Service Market Size by Type (2017-2028) 10

2.4 North America Online Transcription Software and Service Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028) 11

2.5 North America Online Transcription Software and Service Market Size by Type (2017-2028) 13

3 ONLINE TRANSCRIPTION SOFTWARE AND SERVICE BY APPLICATION 15

3.1 Online Transcription Software and Service Market Segment by Application 15

3.1.1 Medical 15

3.1.2 Educate 15

3.1.3 BFSI 15

3.1.4 Law 15

3.1.5 Media 15

3.1.6 Others 16

3.2 Global Online Transcription Software and Service Market Size, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028) 16

3.3 Global Online Transcription Software and Service Market Size by Application (2017-2028) 17

3.4 North America Online Transcription Software and Service Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028) 18

3.5 North America Online Transcription Software and Service Market Size by Application (2017-2028) 20

4 GLOBAL ONLINE TRANSCRIPTION SOFTWARE AND SERVICE COMPETITOR LANDSCAPE BY COMPANY 22

4.1 Global Online Transcription Software and Service Market Size by Company 22

4.1.1 Top Global Online Transcription Software and Service Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021) 22

4.1.2 Global Online Transcription Software and Service Revenue by Player (2017-2022) 23

4.2 Global Online Transcription Software and Service Concentration Ratio (CR) 25

4.2.1 Online Transcription Software and Service Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022) 25

4.2.2 Global Online Transcription Software and Service Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 26

4.3 North America Online Transcription Software and Service Market Size by Company 27

4.3.1 Top Online Transcription Software and Service Players in North America, Ranked by Revenue (2021) 27

4.3.2 North America Online Transcription Software and Service Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022) 28

5 GLOBAL ONLINE TRANSCRIPTION SOFTWARE AND SERVICE MARKET SIZE BY REGION 30

5.1 Global Online Transcription Software and Service Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 30

5.2 Global Online Transcription Software and Service Market Size by Region (2017-2028) 31

5.2.1 Global Online Transcription Software and Service Market Size by Region: 2017-2022 31

5.2.2 Global Online Transcription Software and Service Market Size by Region: 2023-2028 31

6 SEGMENT IN REGIONAL LEVEL & COUNTRY LEVEL 33

6.1 North America 33

6.1.1 North America Online Transcription Software and Service Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028 33

6.1.2 North America Online Transcription Software and Service Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017-2028) 33

6.1.3 United States 34

6.1.4 Canada 35

6.2 Asia-Pacific 36

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Online Transcription Software and Service Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028 36

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Online Transcription Software and Service Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028) 36

6.2.3 China 37

6.2.4 Japan 38

6.2.5 South Korea 39

6.2.6 India 40

6.2.7 Australia 41

6.2.8 Southeast Asia 42

6.3 Europe 43

6.3.1 Europe Online Transcription Software and Service Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028 43

6.3.2 Europe Online Transcription Software and Service Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017-2028) 43

6.3.3 Germany 44

6.3.4 France 45

6.3.5 U.K. 46

6.3.6 Italy 47

6.3.7 Russia 48

6.4 Latin America 49

6.4.1 Latin America Online Transcription Software and Service Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028 49

6.4.2 Latin America Online Transcription Software and Service Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017-2028) 49

6.4.3 Mexico 50

6.4.4 Brazil 51

6.5 Middle East and Africa 52

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Online Transcription Software and Service Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028 52

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Online Transcription Software and Service Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017-2028) 52

6.5.3 Turkey 53

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia 54

6.5.5 UAE 55

7 KEY PLAYERS PROFILES 56

7.1 Otter 56

7.1.1 Otter Company Details 56

7.1.2 Otter Business Overview 56

7.1.3 Otter Online Transcription Software and Service Introduction 56

7.1.4 Otter Revenue in Online Transcription Software and Service Business (2017-2022) 57

7.1.5 Otter Recent Development 58

7.2 VEED 59

7.2.1 VEED Company Details 59

7.2.2 VEED Business Overview 59

7.2.3 VEED Online Transcription Software and Service Introduction 59

7.2.4 VEED Revenue in Online Transcription Software and Service Business (2017-2022) 60

7.2.5 VEED Recent Development 61

7.3 Descript 61

7.3.1 Descript Company Details 61

7.3.2 Descript Business Overview 61

7.3.3 Descript Online Transcription Software and Service Introduction 61

7.3.4 Descript Revenue in Online Transcription Software and Service Business (2017-2022) 62

7.3.5 Descript Recent Development 63

7.4 Temi 63

7.4.1 Temi Company Details 63

7.4.2 Temi Business Overview 64

7.4.3 Temi Online Transcription Software and Service Introduction 64

7.4.4 Temi Revenue in Online Transcription Software and Service Business (2017-2022) 65

7.5 GoTranscript 66

7.5.1 GoTranscript Company Details 66

7.5.2 GoTranscript Business Overview 66

7.5.3 GoTranscript Online Transcription Software and Service Introduction 66

7.5.4 GoTranscript Revenue in Online Transcription Software and Service Business (2017-2022) 67

7.6 Quicktate 68

7.6.1 Quicktate Company Details 68

7.6.2 Quicktate Business Overview 69

7.6.3 Quicktate Online Transcription Software and Service Introduction 69

7.6.4 Quicktate Revenue in Online Transcription Software and Service Business (2017-2022) 70

7.7 Sembly 70

7.7.1 Sembly Company Details 70

7.7.2 Sembly Business Overview 71

7.7.3 Sembly Online Transcription Software and Service Introduction 72

7.7.4 Sembly Revenue in Online Transcription Software and Service Business (2017-2022) 73

7.7.5 Sembly Recent Development 73

7.8 Trint 74

7.8.1 Trint Company Details 74

7.8.2 Trint Business Overview 74

7.8.3 Trint Online Transcription Software and Service Introduction 74

7.8.4 Trint Revenue in Online Transcription Software and Service Business (2017-2022) 75

7.8.5 Trint Recent Development 76

7.9 Transcribe 76

7.9.1 Transcribe Company Details 76

7.9.2 Transcribe Business Overview 76

7.9.3 Transcribe Online Transcription Software and Service Introduction 77

7.9.4 Transcribe Revenue in Online Transcription Software and Service Business (2017-2022) 77

7.10 Verbit 78

7.10.1 Verbit Company Details 78

7.10.2 Verbit Business Overview 79

7.10.3 Verbit Online Transcription Software and Service Introduction 79

7.10.4 Verbit Revenue in Online Transcription Software and Service Business (2017-2022) 80

7.11 Happy Scribe 80

7.11.1 Happy Scribe Company Details 80

7.11.2 Happy Scribe Business Overview 81

7.11.3 Happy Scribe Online Transcription Software and Service Introduction 81

7.11.4 Happy Scribe Revenue in Online Transcription Software and Service Business (2017-2022) 81

7.12 Sonix 82

7.12.1 Sonix Company Details 82

7.12.2 Sonix Business Overview 83

7.12.3 Sonix Online Transcription Software and Service Introduction 83

7.12.4 Sonix Revenue in Online Transcription Software and Service Business (2017-2022) 83

7.13 TranscribeMe 84

7.13.1 TranscribeMe Company Details 84

7.13.2 TranscribeMe Business Overview 85

7.13.3 TranscribeMe Online Transcription Software and Service Introduction 85

7.13.4 TranscribeMe Revenue in Online Transcription Software and Service Business (2017-2022) 86

7.14 Rev 87

7.14.1 Rev Company Details 87

7.14.2 Rev Business Overview 88

7.14.3 Rev Online Transcription Software and Service Introduction 88

7.14.4 Rev Revenue in Online Transcription Software and Service Business (2017-2022) 89

7.15 Casting Words 89

7.15.1 Casting Words Company Details 89

7.15.2 Casting Words Business Overview 90

7.15.3 Casting Words Online Transcription Software and Service Introduction 90

7.15.4 Casting Words Revenue in Online Transcription Software and Service Business (2017-2022) 91

7.16 Scribie 91

7.16.1 Scribie Company Details 91

7.16.2 Scribie Business Overview 92

7.16.3 Scribie Online Transcription Software and Service Introduction 92

7.16.4 Scribie Revenue in Online Transcription Software and Service Business (2017-2022) 93

7.17 Way With Words 93

7.17.1 Way With Words Company Details 93

7.17.2 Way With Words Business Overview 94

7.17.3 Way With Words Online Transcription Software and Service Introduction 94

7.17.4 Way With Words Revenue in Online Transcription Software and Service Business (2017-2022) 95

7.18 Crowdsurf 96

7.18.1 Crowdsurf Company Details 96

7.18.2 Crowdsurf Business Overview 96

7.18.3 Crowdsurf Online Transcription Software and Service Introduction 96

7.18.4 Crowdsurf Revenue in Online Transcription Software and Service Business (2017-2022) 97

7.19 Take1 98

7.19.1 Take1 Company Details 98

7.19.2 Take1 Business Overview 98

7.19.3 Take1 Online Transcription Software and Service Introduction 98

7.19.4 Take1 Revenue in Online Transcription Software and Service Business (2017-2022) 99

7.19.5 Take1 Recent Development 99

7.20 SpeakWrite 101

7.20.1 SpeakWrite Company Details 101

7.20.2 SpeakWrite Business Overview 101

7.20.3 SpeakWrite Online Transcription Software and Service Introduction 102

7.20.4 SpeakWrite Revenue in Online Transcription Software and Service Business (2017-2022) 102

7.21 GMR Transcription 103

7.21.1 GMR Transcription Company Details 103

7.21.2 GMR Transcription Business Overview 104

7.21.3 GMR Transcription Online Transcription Software and Service Introduction 104

7.21.4 GMR Transcription Revenue in Online Transcription Software and Service Business (2017-2022) 104

7.22 Transcription Outsourcing 105

7.22.1 Transcription Outsourcing Company Details 105

7.22.2 Transcription Outsourcing Business Overview 106

7.22.3 Transcription Outsourcing Online Transcription Software and Service Introduction 106

7.22.4 Transcription Outsourcing Revenue in Online Transcription Software and Service Business (2017-2022) 107

7.23 eScribers 107

7.23.1 eScribers Company Details 107

7.23.2 eScribers Business Overview 108

7.23.3 eScribers Online Transcription Software and Service Introduction 108

7.23.4 eScribers Revenue in Online Transcription Software and Service Business (2017-2022) 108

7.24 Babbletype 109

7.24.1 Babbletype Company Details 109

7.24.2 Babbletype Business Overview 110

7.24.3 Babbletype Online Transcription Software and Service Introduction 110

7.24.4 Babbletype Revenue in Online Transcription Software and Service Business (2017-2022) 111

7.25 Transcription Panda 111

7.25.1 Transcription Panda Company Details 111

7.25.2 Transcription Panda Business Overview 112

7.25.3 Transcription Panda Online Transcription Software and Service Introduction 112

7.25.4 Transcription Panda Revenue in Online Transcription Software and Service Business (2017-2022) 113

7.26 dictate2us 114

7.26.1 dictate2us Company Details 114

7.26.2 dictate2us Business Overview 114

7.26.3 dictate2us Online Transcription Software and Service Introduction 114

7.26.4 dictate2us Revenue in Online Transcription Software and Service Business (2017-2022) 115

7.27 Speechpad 115

7.27.1 Speechpad Company Details 115

7.27.2 Speechpad Business Overview 116

7.27.3 Speechpad Online Transcription Software and Service Introduction 116

7.27.4 Speechpad Revenue in Online Transcription Software and Service Business (2017-2022) 116

7.28 Maestra 117

7.28.1 Maestra Company Details 117

7.28.2 Maestra Business Overview 118

7.28.3 Maestra Online Transcription Software and Service Introduction 118

7.28.4 Maestra Revenue in Online Transcription Software and Service Business (2017-2022) 118

7.28.5 Maestra Recent Development 119

7.29 Acusis 119

7.29.1 Acusis Company Details 119

7.29.2 Acusis Business Overview 120

7.29.3 Acusis Online Transcription Software and Service Introduction 121

7.29.4 Acusis Revenue in Online Transcription Software and Service Business (2017-2022) 121

7.29.5 Acusis Recent Development 122

8 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 123

9 APPENDIX 124

9.1 Research Methodology 124

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 124

9.1.2 Data Source 127

9.2 Disclaimer 130

9.3 Author Details 130

For more information about this report, visit

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/371015/online-transcription-software-service

Any questions or requirements, please do not hesitate to contact us.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States