Ambulatory EHR Systems(AMHS) Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Ambulatory EHR Systems(AMHS) Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Ambulatory EHR Systems(AMHS) Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Ambulatory EHR Systems(AMHS) market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Ambulatory EHR Systems(AMHS) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ambulatory EHR Systems(AMHS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Ambulatory EHR Systems(AMHS) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segments Covered in the Report

Ambulatory EHR Systems(AMHS) Market Segment by Type

On-premise

Cloud-based

Ambulatory EHR Systems(AMHS) Market Segment by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

The report on the Ambulatory EHR Systems(AMHS) market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Epic Systems Corporation

Cerner Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Medical Information Technology

Computer Programs and Systems

Athenahealth

eClinicalWorks

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

Modernizing Medicine

Advanced Data Systems Corporation

NextGen Healthcare Information Systems

CureMD

NetSmart Technologies

CareCloud, Inc.

Greenway Health

DrChrono

Eyefinity

Amazing Charts

AdvancedMD

Kareo, Inc.

NexTech Systems

iPatientCare LLC

Azalea Health Innovations

Harris Healthcare

ICANotes

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Ambulatory EHR Systems(AMHS) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Ambulatory EHR Systems(AMHS) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Ambulatory EHR Systems(AMHS) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Ambulatory EHR Systems(AMHS) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Ambulatory EHR Systems(AMHS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Ambulatory EHR Systems(AMHS) Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Ambulatory EHR Systems(AMHS) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Ambulatory EHR Systems(AMHS) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Ambulatory EHR Systems(AMHS) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Ambulatory EHR Systems(AMHS) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Ambulatory EHR Systems(AMHS) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Ambulatory EHR Systems(AMHS) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Ambulatory EHR Systems(AMHS) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Ambulatory EHR Systems(AMHS) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Ambulatory EHR Systems(AMHS) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Ambulatory EHR Systems(AMHS) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Ambulatory EHR Systems(AMHS) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Ambulatory EHR Systems(AMHS) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Ambulatory EHR Systems(AMHS) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Ambulatory EHR Systems(AMHS) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Ambulatory EHR Systems(AMHS) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Ambulatory EHR Systems(AMHS) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Ambulatory EHR Systems(AMHS) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Ambulatory EHR Systems(AMHS) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Epic Systems Corporation

7.1.1 Epic Systems Corporation Company Details

7.1.2 Epic Systems Corporation Business Overview

7.1.3 Epic Systems Corporation Ambulatory EHR Systems Introduction

7.1.4 Epic Systems Corporation Revenue in Ambulatory EHR Systems Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Epic Systems Corporation Recent Development

7.2 Cerner Corporation

7.2.1 Cerner Corporation Company Details

7.2.2 Cerner Corporation Business Overview

7.2.3 Cerner Corporation Ambulatory EHR Systems Introduction

7.2.4 Cerner Corporation Revenue in Ambulatory EHR Systems Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Cerner Corporation Recent Development

7.3 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

7.3.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Details

7.3.2 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Business Overview

7.3.3 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Ambulatory EHR Systems Introduction

7.3.4 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Revenue in Ambulatory EHR Systems Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Recent Development

7.4 Medical Information Technology

7.4.1 Medical Information Technology Company Details

7.4.2 Medical Information Technology Business Overview

7.4.3 Medical Information Technology Ambulatory EHR Systems Introduction

7.4.4 Medical Information Technology Revenue in Ambulatory EHR Systems Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Medical Information Technology Recent Development

7.5 Computer Programs and Systems

7.5.1 Computer Programs and Systems Company Details

7.5.2 Computer Programs and Systems Business Overview

7.5.3 Computer Programs and Systems Ambulatory EHR Systems Introduction

7.5.4 Computer Programs and Systems Revenue in Ambulatory EHR Systems Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Computer Programs and Systems Recent Development

7.6 Athenahealth

7.6.1 Athenahealth Company Details

7.6.2 Athenahealth Business Overview

7.6.3 Athenahealth Ambulatory EHR Systems Introduction

7.6.4 Athenahealth Revenue in Ambulatory EHR Systems Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Athenahealth Recent Development

7.7 eClinicalWorks

7.7.1 eClinicalWorks Company Details

7.7.2 eClinicalWorks Business Overview

7.7.3 eClinicalWorks Ambulatory EHR Systems Introduction

7.7.4 eClinicalWorks Revenue in Ambulatory EHR Systems Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 eClinicalWorks Recent Development

7.8 CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

7.8.1 CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Details

7.8.2 CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Business Overview

7.8.3 CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Ambulatory EHR Systems Introduction

7.8.4 CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Revenue in Ambulatory EHR Systems Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Recent Development

7.9 Modernizing Medicine

7.9.1 Modernizing Medicine Company Details

7.9.2 Modernizing Medicine Business Overview

7.9.3 Modernizing Medicine Ambulatory EHR Systems Introduction

7.9.4 Modernizing Medicine Revenue in Ambulatory EHR Systems Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Modernizing Medicine Recent Development

7.10 Advanced Data Systems Corporation

7.10.1 Advanced Data Systems Corporation Company Details

7.10.2 Advanced Data Systems Corporation Business Overview

7.10.3 Advanced Data Systems Corporation Ambulatory EHR Systems Introduction

7.10.4 Advanced Data Systems Corporation Revenue in Ambulatory EHR Systems Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Advanced Data Systems Corporation Recent Development

7.11 NextGen Healthcare Information Systems

7.11.1 NextGen Healthcare Information Systems Company Details

7.11.2 NextGen Healthcare Information Systems Business Overview

7.11.3 NextGen Healthcare Information Systems Ambulatory EHR Systems Introduction

7.11.4 NextGen Healthcare Information Systems Revenue in Ambulatory EHR Systems Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 NextGen Healthcare Information Systems Recent Development

7.12 CureMD

7.12.1 CureMD Company Details

7.12.2 CureMD Business Overview

7.12.3 CureMD Ambulatory EHR Systems Introduction

7.12.4 CureMD Revenue in Ambulatory EHR Systems Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 CureMD Recent Development

7.13 NetSmart Technologies

7.13.1 NetSmart Technologies Company Details

7.13.2 NetSmart Technologies Business Overview

7.13.3 NetSmart Technologies Ambulatory EHR Systems Introduction

7.13.4 NetSmart Technologies Revenue in Ambulatory EHR Systems Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 NetSmart Technologies Recent Development

7.14 CareCloud, Inc.

7.14.1 CareCloud, Inc. Company Details

7.14.2 CareCloud, Inc. Business Overview

7.14.3 CareCloud, Inc. Ambulatory EHR Systems Introduction

7.14.4 CareCloud, Inc. Revenue in Ambulatory EHR Systems Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 CareCloud, Inc. Recent Development

7.15 Greenway Health

7.15.1 Greenway Health Company Details

7.15.2 Greenway Health Business Overview

7.15.3 Greenway Health Ambulatory EHR Systems Introduction

7.15.4 Greenway Health Revenue in Ambulatory EHR Systems Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Greenway Health Recent Development

7.16 DrChrono

7.16.1 DrChrono Company Details

7.16.2 DrChrono Business Overview

7.16.3 DrChrono Ambulatory EHR Systems Introduction

7.16.4 DrChrono Revenue in Ambulatory EHR Systems Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 DrChrono Recent Development

7.17 Eyefinity

7.17.1 Eyefinity Company Details

7.17.2 Eyefinity Business Overview

7.17.3 Eyefinity Ambulatory EHR Systems Introduction

7.17.4 Eyefinity Revenue in Ambulatory EHR Systems Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 Eyefinity Recent Development

7.18 Amazing Charts

7.18.1 Amazing Charts Company Details

7.18.2 Amazing Charts Business Overview

7.18.3 Amazing Charts Ambulatory EHR Systems Introduction

7.18.4 Amazing Charts Revenue in Ambulatory EHR Systems Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 Amazing Charts Recent Development

7.19 AdvancedMD

7.19.1 AdvancedMD Company Details

7.19.2 AdvancedMD Business Overview

7.19.3 AdvancedMD Ambulatory EHR Systems Introduction

7.19.4 AdvancedMD Revenue in Ambulatory EHR Systems Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 AdvancedMD Recent Development

7.20 Kareo, Inc.

7.20.1 Kareo, Inc. Company Details

7.20.2 Kareo, Inc. Business Overview

7.20.3 Kareo, Inc. Ambulatory EHR Systems Introduction

7.20.4 Kareo, Inc. Revenue in Ambulatory EHR Systems Business (2017-2022)

7.20.5 Kareo, Inc. Recent Development

7.21 NexTech Systems

7.21.1 NexTech Systems Company Details

7.21.2 NexTech Systems Business Overview

7.21.3 NexTech Systems Ambulatory EHR Systems Introduction

7.21.4 NexTech Systems Revenue in Ambulatory EHR Systems Business (2017-2022)

7.21.5 NexTech Systems Recent Development

7.22 iPatientCare LLC

7.22.1 iPatientCare LLC Company Details

7.22.2 iPatientCare LLC Business Overview

7.22.3 iPatientCare LLC Ambulatory EHR Systems Introduction

7.22.4 iPatientCare LLC Revenue in Ambulatory EHR Systems Business (2017-2022)

7.22.5 iPatientCare LLC Recent Development

7.23 Azalea Health Innovations

7.23.1 Azalea Health Innovations Company Details

7.23.2 Azalea Health Innovations Business Overview

7.23.3 Azalea Health Innovations Ambulatory EHR Systems Introduction

7.23.4 Azalea Health Innovations Revenue in Ambulatory EHR Systems Business (2017-2022)

7.23.5 Azalea Health Innovations Recent Development

7.24 Harris Healthcare

7.24.1 Harris Healthcare Company Details

7.24.2 Harris Healthcare Business Overview

7.24.3 Harris Healthcare Ambulatory EHR Systems Introduction

7.24.4 Harris Healthcare Revenue in Ambulatory EHR Systems Business (2017-2022)

7.24.5 Harris Healthcare Recent Development

7.25 ICANotes

7.25.1 ICANotes Company Details

7.25.2 ICANotes Business Overview

7.25.3 ICANotes Ambulatory EHR Systems Introduction

7.25.4 ICANotes Revenue in Ambulatory EHR Systems Business (2017-2022)

7.25.5 ICANotes Recent Development

