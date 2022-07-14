Insights on the Industrial Automation Cable Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global Industrial Automation Cable market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Industrial Automation Cable market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the Industrial Automation Cable Market Report

In 2022, the global Industrial Automation Cable market size was US$ 8,677.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 12,785.42 million by the end of 2028, with a CAGR of 6.67% during 2022-2028. In China, the Industrial Automation Cable market size is expected to grow from US$ 1386.95 million in 2022 to US$ 2115.09 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.29% during the forecast period.

Global Industrial Automation Cable Scope and Market Size

Industrial Automation Cable market is segmented by region (country), by players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and Oil and Gas participants in the global Industrial Automation Cable market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For China market, this report focuses on the Industrial Automation Cable market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United States Industrial Automation Cable performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the Industrial Automation Cable type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?

Who are the key players of the Global and United States Industrial Automation Cable?

Segments Covered in the Report

The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Industrial Automation Cable market are:

Prysmian

LS Cable & System

Lutze

Nexans

Belden

BizLink

Oki Electric

TKH Group

LAPP

SAB Brockskes

Helukabel

Wanma Cable

TPC Wire & Cable

Elettrotek Kabel

Eland Cables

MotionCables

Lorom Industrial

Zhejiang Zhaolong

Segment by Type

Sensor Cable

Bus Cable

Power Cable

Others

Segment by Application

Automotive

Electronics and Electrical

Chemical

Food and Beverage

Medical

Oil and Gas

Others

Segment by Region

North America

Europe

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Key Topics Covered

1 MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Industrial Automation Cable Product Introduction and Study Scope 1

1.2 Market by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Industrial Automation Cable Market Size Growth Rate by Type 1

1.2.2 Sensor Cable 2

1.2.3 Bus Cable 3

1.2.4 Power Cable 3

1.2.5 Other 3

1.3 Market by Application 4

1.3.1 Global Industrial Automation Cable Market Size Growth Rate by Application 4

1.3.2 Automotive 5

1.3.3 Electronics and Electrical 6

1.3.4 Chemical 7

1.3.5 Food and Beverage 7

1.3.6 Medical 8

1.3.7 Oil and Gas 9

1.3.8 Others 9

1.4 Industrial Automation Cable Industry Background, History, Status and Forecast 10

1.4.1 Industrial Automation Cable Industry Status 10

1.4.2 Industrial Automation Cable Industry Trends 11

2 GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION CABLE MARKET SIZE 12

2.1 Global Industrial Automation Cable Supply and Demand, (2017-2028) 12

2.1.1 Global Industrial Automation Cable Capacity, Production, Capacity Utilization, Status and Forecast, 2017-2028 12

2.1.2 Global Industrial Automation Cable Production and Demand, 2017-2028 13

2.1.3 Global Industrial Automation Cable Production by Region: 2017-2028 13

2.2 China Industrial Automation Cable Supply and Demand Forecast, 2017-2028 16

2.2.1 China Industrial Automation Cable Production Capacity, Capacity Utilization and Forecast, 2017-2028 16

2.2.2 China Industrial Automation Cable Production and Demand, 2017-2028 17

2.3 Global Industrial Automation Cable Sales and Revenue 17

2.3.1 Global Industrial Automation Cable Revenue, (2017-2028) 17

2.3.2 Global Industrial Automation Cable Sales, 2017-2028 19

2.3.3 Global Industrial Automation Cable Price, 2017-2028 19

3 COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 20

3.1 Global Industrial Automation Cable Production Capacity by Manufacturers 20

3.2 Global Industrial Automation Cable Sales by Manufacturers 20

3.2.1 Global Top Industrial Automation Cable Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022) 20

3.2.2 Global Top Industrial Automation Cable Manufacturers by Revenue (2017-2022) 22

3.2.3 Global Manufacturers Ranked by Industrial Automation Cable Revenue 23

3.2.4 Global Industrial Automation Cable Sales Price by Manufacturers 24

3.3 Global Industrial Automation Cable Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 25

3.3.1 Industrial Automation Cable Manufacturing Base Distribution and Headquarters 25

3.3.2 Manufacturers Industrial Automation Cable Product Offered 26

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 27

3.4.1 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Industrial Automation Cable Revenue in 2020 27

3.4.2 Global Industrial Automation Cable Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 28

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 29

4 GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION CABLE ANALYSIS BY REGION 30

4.1 Global Industrial Automation Cable Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 30

4.1.1 Global Top Industrial Automation Cable Regions by Revenue (2017-2022) 31

4.1.2 Global Top Industrial Automation Cable Regions by Revenue (2023-2028) 31

4.2 Global Top Industrial Automation Cable Regions by Sales: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 32

4.2.1 Global Top Industrial Automation Cable Regions by Sales (2017-2022) 32

4.2.2 Global Top Industrial Automation Cable Regions by Sales (2023-2028) 33

4.3 North America Industrial Automation Cable Sales & Revenue (2017-2028) 34

4.4 Europe Industrial Automation Cable Sales & Revenue (2017-2028) 35

4.5 Asia-Pacific Industrial Automation Cable Sales & Revenue (2017-2028) 36

4.6 Latin America Industrial Automation Cable Sales & Revenue (2017-2028) 37

4.7 Middle East and Africa Industrial Automation Cable Sales & Revenue (2017-2028) 38

4.8 China Market Size by Type and by Application 39

4.8.1 China Industrial Automation Cable Revenue by Type 39

4.8.2 China Industrial Automation Cable Revenue by Application 41

4.9 India Market Size by Type and by Application 43

4.9.1 India Industrial Automation Cable Revenue by Type 43

4.9.2 India Industrial Automation Cable Revenue by Application 45

4.10 Japan Market Size by Type and by Application 47

4.10.1 Japan Industrial Automation Cable Revenue by Type 47

4.10.2 Japan Industrial Automation Cable Revenue by Application 48

4.11 Southeast Asia Market Size by Type and by Application 50

4.11.1 Southeast Asia Industrial Automation Cable Revenue by Type 50

4.11.2 Southeast Asia Industrial Automation Cable Revenue by Application 52

4.12 Australia Market Size by Type and by Application 54

4.12.1 Australia Industrial Automation Cable Revenue by Type 54

4.12.2 Australia Industrial Automation Cable Revenue by Application 56

4.13 China Taiwan Market Size by Type and by Application 58

4.13.1 China Taiwan Industrial Automation Cable Revenue by Type 58

4.13.2 China Taiwan Industrial Automation Cable Revenue by Application 60

4.14 South Korea Market Size by Type and by Application 62

4.14.1 South Korea Industrial Automation Cable Revenue by Type 62

4.14.2 South Korea Industrial Automation Cable Revenue by Application 64

5 CORPORATE PROFILE 67

5.1 Prysmian 67

5.1.1 Prysmian Corporation Information 67

5.1.2 Prysmian Overview 67

5.1.3 Prysmian Industrial Automation Cable Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 67

5.1.4 Prysmian Industrial Automation Cable Product Description 68

5.2 LS Cable & System 69

5.2.1 LS Cable & System Corporation Information 69

5.2.2 LS Cable & System Overview 69

5.2.3 LS Cable & System Industrial Automation Cable Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 70

5.2.4 LS Cable & System Industrial Automation Cable Product Description 70

5.3 LUTZE Inc 71

5.3.1 LUTZE Inc Corporation Information 71

5.3.2 LUTZE Inc Overview 71

5.3.3 LUTZE Inc Industrial Automation Cable Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 72

5.3.4 LUTZE Inc Industrial Automation Cable Product Description 72

5.4 Nexans 73

5.4.1 Nexans Corporation Information 73

5.4.2 Nexans Overview 73

5.4.3 Nexans Industrial Automation Cable Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 74

5.4.4 Nexans Industrial Automation Cable Product Description 74

5.5 Belden 75

5.5.1 Belden Corporation Information 75

5.5.2 Belden Overview 75

5.5.3 Belden Industrial Automation Cable Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 76

5.5.4 Belden Industrial Automation Cable Product Description 76

5.6 BizLink Holding 77

5.6.1 BizLink Holding Corporation Information 77

5.6.2 BizLink Holding Overview 77

5.6.3 BizLink Holding Industrial Automation Cable Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 78

5.6.4 BizLink Holding Industrial Automation Cable Product Description 78

5.6.5 BizLink Holding Recent Developments 79

5.7 Oki Electric Cable 79

5.7.1 Oki Electric Cable Corporation Information 79

5.7.2 Oki Electric Cable Overview 79

5.7.3 Oki Electric Cable Industrial Automation Cable Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 80

5.7.4 Oki Electric Cable Industrial Automation Cable Product Description 80

5.7.5 Oki Electric Cable Recent Developments 81

5.8 KC INDUSTRIE (TKH GROUP) 81

5.8.1 KC INDUSTRIE (TKH GROUP) Corporation Information 81

5.8.2 KC INDUSTRIE (TKH GROUP) Overview 82

5.8.3 KC INDUSTRIE (TKH GROUP) Industrial Automation Cable Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 82

5.8.4 KC INDUSTRIE (TKH GROUP) Industrial Automation Cable Product Description 83

5.9 LAPP Group 83

5.9.1 LAPP Group Corporation Information 83

5.9.2 LAPP Group Overview 84

5.9.3 LAPP Group Industrial Automation Cable Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 84

5.9.4 LAPP Group Industrial Automation Cable Product Description 84

5.9.5 LAPP Group Recent Developments 85

5.10 SAB Br枚ckskes 85

5.10.1 SAB Br枚ckskes Corporation Information 85

5.10.2 SAB Br枚ckskes Overview 86

5.10.3 SAB Br枚ckskes Industrial Automation Cable Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 86

5.10.4 SAB Br枚ckskes Industrial Automation Cable Product Description 86

5.11 HELUKABEL 87

5.11.1 HELUKABEL Corporation Information 87

5.11.2 HELUKABEL Overview 88

5.11.3 HELUKABEL Industrial Automation Cable Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 88

5.11.4 HELUKABEL Industrial Automation Cable Product Description 88

5.12 Zhejiang Wanma Group 89

5.12.1 Zhejiang Wanma Group Corporation Information 89

5.12.2 Zhejiang Wanma Group Overview 90

5.12.3 Zhejiang Wanma Group Industrial Automation Cable Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 90

5.12.4 Zhejiang Wanma Group Industrial Automation Cable Product Description 90

5.13 TPC Wire & Cable 91

5.13.1 TPC Wire & Cable Corporation Information 91

5.13.2 TPC Wire & Cable Overview 91

5.13.3 TPC Wire & Cable Industrial Automation Cable Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 92

5.13.4 TPC Wire & Cable Industrial Automation Cable Product Description 92

5.13.5 TPC Wire & Cable Recent Developments 93

5.14 Elettrotek Kabel 93

5.14.1 Elettrotek Kabel Corporation Information 93

5.14.2 Elettrotek Kabel Overview 93

5.14.3 Elettrotek Kabel Industrial Automation Cable Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 94

5.14.4 Elettrotek Kabel Industrial Automation Cable Product Description 94

5.15 Eland Cables 95

5.15.1 Eland Cables Corporation Information 95

5.15.2 Eland Cables Overview 95

5.15.3 Eland Cables Industrial Automation Cable Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 96

5.15.4 Eland Cables Industrial Automation Cable Product Description 96

5.16 Motioncables S.r.l. 96

5.16.1 Motioncables S.r.l. Corporation Information 96

5.16.2 Motioncables S.r.l. Overview 97

5.16.3 Motioncables S.r.l. Industrial Automation Cable Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 97

5.16.4 Motioncables S.r.l. Industrial Automation Cable Product Description 97

5.17 Lorom Industrial 98

5.17.1 Lorom Industrial Corporation Information 98

5.17.2 Lorom Industrial Overview 99

5.17.3 Lorom Industrial Industrial Automation Cable Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 99

5.17.4 Lorom Industrial Industrial Automation Cable Product Description 99

5.18 Zhaolong Interconnect 101

5.18.1 Zhaolong Interconnect Corporation Information 101

5.18.2 Zhaolong Interconnect Overview 101

5.18.3 Zhaolong Interconnect Industrial Automation Cable Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 102

5.18.4 Zhaolong Interconnect Industrial Automation Cable Product Description 102

6 MARKET SIZE BY TYPE 104

6.1 Global Industrial Automation Cable Sales by Type 104

6.1.1 Global Industrial Automation Cable Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 104

6.1.2 Global Industrial Automation Cable Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 104

6.1.3 Global Industrial Automation Cable Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 104

6.2 Global Industrial Automation Cable Revenue by Type 105

6.2.1 Global Industrial Automation Cable Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 105

6.2.2 Global Industrial Automation Cable Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 106

6.2.3 Global Industrial Automation Cable Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 106

6.3 Global Industrial Automation Cable Price by Type 107

6.3.1 Global Industrial Automation Cable Price by Type (2017-2022) 107

6.3.2 Global Industrial Automation Cable Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 107

7 MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 109

7.1 Global Industrial Automation Cable Sales by Application 109

7.1.1 Global Industrial Automation Cable Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 109

7.1.2 Global Industrial Automation Cable Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 109

7.1.3 Global Industrial Automation Cable Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 110

7.2 Global Industrial Automation Cable Revenue by Application 111

7.2.1 Global Industrial Automation Cable Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 111

7.2.2 Global Industrial Automation Cable Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 112

7.2.3 Global Industrial Automation Cable Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 112

7.3 Global Industrial Automation Cable Price by Application 113

7.3.1 Global Industrial Automation Cable Price by Application (2017-2022) 113

7.3.2 Global Industrial Automation Cable Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 114

8 UPSTREAM RAW MATERIALS AND DOWNSTREAM ANALYSIS 115

8.1 Industrial Automation Cable Industry Chain Analysis 115

8.2 Industrial Automation Cable Key Raw Materials 116

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials 116

8.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 116

8.3 Industrial Automation Cable Production Mode & Process 117

8.4 Industrial Automation Cable Sales and Marketing 117

8.4.1 Industrial Automation Cable Sales Channels 117

8.4.2 Industrial Automation Cable Distributors 118

8.5 Industrial Automation Cable Customers 119

9 CHINA INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION CABLE PRODUCTION, SALES, EXPORT, AND IMPORT ANALYSIS 121

9.1 China Industrial Automation Cable Import & Export (2017-2028) 121

9.2 China Industrial Automation Cable Import and Export Trade Trends 121

9.3 Advantageous and Disadvantageous Factors Analysis of Industrial Automation Cable in China 122

10 CHINA INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION CABLE REGIONAL DISTRIBUTION 123

10.1 Key Producing Regions/Provinces of Industrial Automation Cable in China 123

10.2 Key Consumption Regions/Provinces of Industrial Automation Cable in China 123

11 INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION CABLE MARKET DYNAMICS 125

11.1 Industrial Automation Cable Growth Drivers 125

11.2 Industrial Automation Cable Market Challenges 125

11.3 Industrial Automation Cable Market Restraints 126

12 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 127

13 APPENDIX 130

13.1 Research Methodology 130

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 130

13.1.2 Data Source 133

13.2 Author Details 135

13.3 Disclaimer 136

