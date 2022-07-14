Insights on the Font and Typeface Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

Insights on the Font and Typeface Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global Font and Typeface market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Font and Typeface market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the Font and Typeface Market Report

China Font and Typeface market size is valued at US$ 103.11 million in 2021, while the North America and Europe Font and Typeface are US$ 459.88 million and US$ 280.31 million, severally. The proportion of the North America is 41.26% in 2021, while China and Europe are 9.25% and 25.15% respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach 10.74% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 6.65% through the analysis period. Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR 4.57%, 4.59%, and 5.76% respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe Font and Typeface landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ 96.83 million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of 4.08% over the forecast period.

Global Font and Typeface Scope and Market Size

Font and Typeface market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Font and Typeface market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2017-2028.

For more information about this report, visit

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/368178/font-typeface

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United States Font and Typeface performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the Font and Typeface type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?

Who are the key players of the Global and United States Font and Typeface?

Segments Covered in the Report

The Key players that are operating in the global Font and Typeface market are:

Monotype

Morisawa

Adobe

Foundertype

Hanyi

Fontworks

DynaComware

SinoType

Typodermic Fonts

Makefont

Fontfabric

Segment by Type

Embedded Font

Authorization and Subscription

Customized Font

Segment by Application

Content Creators

Software Vendors and Developers

Device Manufacturers

Segment by Region

North America

Europe

Japan

China

Southeast Asia

India

Key Topics Covered

1 FONT AND TYPEFACE OVERVIEW 1

1.1 FONT AND TYPEFACE MARKET OVERVIEW AND STUDY SCOPE 1

1.2 MARKET ANALYSIS BY TYPE 3

1.2.1 EMBEDDED FONT 3

1.2.2 AUTHORIZATION AND SUBSCRIPTION 5

1.2.3 CUSTOMIZED FONT 7

1.3 GLOBAL FONT AND TYPEFACE MARKET SIZE GROWTH RATE BY TYPE: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 9

1.4 GLOBAL FONT AND TYPEFACE MARKET SIZE BY TYPE (2017-2028) 10

1.4.1 GLOBAL FONT AND TYPEFACE HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY TYPE (2017-2022) 10

1.4.2 GLOBAL FONT AND TYPEFACE FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY TYPE (2023-2028) 11

1.5 CHINA FONT AND TYPEFACE MARKET SIZE BY TYPE (2017-2028) 12

1.5.1 CHINA FONT AND TYPEFACE HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY TYPE (2017-2022) 12

1.5.2 CHINA FONT AND TYPEFACE FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY TYPE (2023-2028) 13

2 MARKET BY APPLICATION 15

2.1.1 CONTENT CREATORS 15

2.1.2 SOFTWARE VENDORS AND DEVELOPERS 16

2.1.3 DEVICE MANUFACTURERS 16

2.2 GLOBAL FONT AND TYPEFACE MARKET SHARE BY APPLICATION: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 17

2.3 GLOBAL FONT AND TYPEFACE MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION (2017-2028) 18

2.3.1 GLOBAL FONT AND TYPEFACE HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 18

2.3.2 GLOBAL FONT AND TYPEFACE FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION (2023-2028) 19

2.4 CHINA FONT AND TYPEFACE MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION (2017-2028) 20

2.4.1 CHINA FONT AND TYPEFACE HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 20

2.4.2 CHINA FONT AND TYPEFACE FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION (2023-2028) 22

3 FONT AND TYPEFACE MARKET SIZE BY REGION 23

3.1 GLOBAL FONT AND TYPEFACE MARKET SIZE BY REGION: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 23

3.1.1 GLOBAL FONT AND TYPEFACE HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY REGION (2017-2022) 24

3.1.2 GLOBAL FONT AND TYPEFACE FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY REGION (2023-2028) 25

3.2 NORTH AMERICA FONT AND TYPEFACE MARKET SIZE YOY GROWTH (2017-2028) 27

3.3 EUROPE FONT AND TYPEFACE MARKET SIZE YOY GROWTH (2017-2028) 28

3.4 JAPAN FONT AND TYPEFACE MARKET SIZE YOY GROWTH (2017-2028) 29

3.5 CHINA FONT AND TYPEFACE MARKET SIZE YOY GROWTH (2017-2028) 30

3.6 SOUTHEAST ASIA FONT AND TYPEFACE MARKET SIZE YOY GROWTH (2017-2028) 31

3.7 INDIA FONT AND TYPEFACE MARKET SIZE YOY GROWTH (2017-2028) 32

4 GLOBAL COMPETITION LANDSCAPE BY PLAYERS 33

4.1 GLOBAL TOP FONT AND TYPEFACE PLAYERS BY REVENUE (2017-2022) 33

4.2 FONT AND TYPEFACE KEY PLAYERS HEAD OFFICE AND AREA SERVED 36

4.3 GLOBAL FONT AND TYPEFACE COMPETITION LANDSCAPE AND TRENDS BY PLAYERS 36

4.3.1 GLOBAL FONT AND TYPEFACE MARKET SHARE BY COMPANY TYPE (TIER 1, TIER 2, AND TIER 3) 36

4.3.2 GLOBAL TOP 10 AND TOP 5 COMPANIES BY FONT AND TYPEFACE REVENUE IN 2021 38

4.4 MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS, EXPANSION PLANS 39

4.5 PLAYERS COVERED: RANKING BY FONT AND TYPEFACE REVENUE 39

5 CHINA FONT AND TYPEFACE COMPETITION ANALYSIS BY PLAYERS 41

5.1 CHINA TOP FONT AND TYPEFACE PLAYERS BY REVENUE (2017-2022) 41

5.2 CHINA TOP 3 AND TOP 5 COMPANIES BY FONT AND TYPEFACE REVENUE IN 2021 43

6 KEY PLAYERS PROFILES 44

6.1 MONOTYPE 44

6.1.1 MONOTYPE COMPANY DETAILS 44

6.1.2 MONOTYPE FONT AND TYPEFACE INTRODUCTION 44

6.1.3 MONOTYPE REVENUE IN FONT AND TYPEFACE BUSINESS (2017-2022) 45

6.1.4 MONOTYPE MAIN BUSINESS 47

6.2 MORISAWA 48

6.2.1 MORISAWA COMPANY DETAILS 48

6.2.2 MORISAWA FONT AND TYPEFACE INTRODUCTION 48

6.2.3 MORISAWA REVENUE IN FONT AND TYPEFACE BUSINESS (2017-2022) 49

6.2.4 MORISAWA MAIN BUSINESS 50

6.3 ADOBE 51

6.3.1 ADOBE COMPANY DETAILS 51

6.3.2 ADOBE FONT AND TYPEFACE INTRODUCTION 51

6.3.3 ADOBE REVENUE IN FONT AND TYPEFACE BUSINESS (2017-2022) 52

6.3.4 ADOBE MAIN BUSINESS 53

6.4 FOUNDERTYPE 54

6.4.1 FOUNDERTYPE COMPANY DETAILS 54

6.4.2 FOUNDERTYPE FONT AND TYPEFACE INTRODUCTION 54

6.4.3 FOUNDERTYPE REVENUE IN FONT AND TYPEFACE BUSINESS (2017-2022) 55

6.4.4 FOUNDERTYPE MAIN BUSINESS 56

6.5 HANYI 57

6.5.1 HANYI COMPANY DETAILS 57

6.5.2 HANYI FONT AND TYPEFACE INTRODUCTION 57

6.5.3 HANYI REVENUE IN FONT AND TYPEFACE BUSINESS (2017-2022) 58

6.5.4 HANYI MAIN BUSINESS 59

6.6 FONTWORKS 60

6.6.1 FONTWORKS COMPANY DETAILS 60

6.6.2 FONTWORKS FONT AND TYPEFACE INTRODUCTION 61

6.6.3 FONTWORKS REVENUE IN FONT AND TYPEFACE BUSINESS (2017-2022) 61

6.6.4 FONTWORKS MAIN BUSINESS 62

6.7 DYNACOMWARE 63

6.7.1 DYNACOMWARE COMPANY DETAILS 63

6.7.2 DYNACOMWARE FONT AND TYPEFACE INTRODUCTION 63

6.7.3 DYNACOMWARE REVENUE IN FONT AND TYPEFACE BUSINESS (2017-2022) 64

6.7.4 DYNACOMWARE MAIN BUSINESS 65

6.8 SINOTYPE 66

6.8.1 SINOTYPE COMPANY DETAILS 66

6.8.2 SINOTYPE FONT AND TYPEFACE INTRODUCTION 66

6.8.3 SINOTYPE REVENUE IN FONT AND TYPEFACE BUSINESS (2017-2022) 67

6.8.4 SINOTYPE MAIN BUSINESS 68

6.9 TYPODERMIC FONTS 69

6.9.1 TYPODERMIC FONTS COMPANY DETAILS 69

6.9.2 TYPODERMIC FONTS FONT AND TYPEFACE INTRODUCTION 69

6.9.3 TYPODERMIC FONTS REVENUE IN FONT AND TYPEFACE BUSINESS (2017-2022) 70

6.9.4 TYPODERMIC FONTS MAIN BUSINESS 71

6.10 MAKEFONT 72

6.10.1 MAKEFONT COMPANY DETAILS 72

6.10.2 MAKEFONT FONT AND TYPEFACE INTRODUCTION 72

6.10.3 MAKEFONT REVENUE IN FONT AND TYPEFACE BUSINESS (2017-2022) 73

6.10.4 MAKEFONT MAIN BUSINESS 74

6.11 FONTFABRIC 75

6.11.1 FONTFABRIC COMPANY DETAILS 75

6.11.2 FONTFABRIC FONT AND TYPEFACE INTRODUCTION 75

6.11.3 FONTFABRIC REVENUE IN FONT AND TYPEFACE BUSINESS (2017-2022) 76

6.11.4 FONTFABRIC MAIN BUSINESS 77

7 INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT ENVIRONMENT ANALYSIS 78

7.1 FONT AND TYPEFACE INDUSTRY TRENDS 78

7.2 FONT AND TYPEFACE MARKET DRIVERS 79

7.3 FONT AND TYPEFACE MARKET CHALLENGES 79

8 ANALYST’S VIEWPOINTS/CONCLUSIONS 80

9 APPENDIX 82

9.1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 82

9.1.1 METHODOLOGY/RESEARCH APPROACH 82

9.1.2 DATA SOURCE 85

9.2 DISCLAIMER 89

9.3 AUTHOR DETAILS 90

For more information about this report, visit

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/368178/font-typeface

Any questions or requirements, please do not hesitate to contact us.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States