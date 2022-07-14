Insights on the Algal DHA and ARA Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

Insights on the Algal DHA and ARA Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global Algal DHA and ARA market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Algal DHA and ARA market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the Algal DHA and ARA Market Report

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Algal DHA and ARA market size is estimated to be worth US$ 728.55 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 1578.59 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 13.76% during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, DHA Oil accounting for 31.09% of the Algal DHA and ARA global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 624.14 million by 2028, growing at a revised 17.59% CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Infant Formula segment is altered to an 15.13% CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Algal DHA and ARA Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

For more information about this report, visit

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/371010/algal-dha-ara

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United States Algal DHA and ARA performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the Algal DHA and ARA type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?

Who are the key players of the Global and United States Algal DHA and ARA?

Segments Covered in the Report

By Company

DSM

Roquette

ADM

Corbion

Lonza Group

CABIO

AlgiSys

Fuxing

Runke

Cellana

JC Biotech

Yuexiang

FEMICO

Huison

Qingdao Keyuan

Yidie

Kingdomway

Segment by Type

DHA Oil

DHA Powder

ARA Oil

ARA Powder

Segment by Application

Infant Formula

Nutritional Supplement

Dairy and Beverages

Candy & Chocolate

Baked Goods

Processed Meat

Others

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

Australia

New Zealand

India

Others

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Others

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Key Topics Covered

1 ALGAL DHA AND ARA MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Algal DHA and ARA 1

1.2 Algal DHA and ARA Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Algal DHA and ARA Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type: 2022 VS 2028 2

1.2.2 DHA Oil 3

1.2.3 DHA Powder 4

1.2.4 ARA Oil 5

1.2.5 ARA Powder 6

1.3 Algal DHA and ARA Segment by Application 7

1.3.1 Global Algal DHA and ARA Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Application: 2022 VS 2028 7

1.3.2 Infant Formula 9

1.3.3 Nutritional Supplement 9

1.3.4 Dairy and Beverages 10

1.3.5 Candy & Chocolate 11

1.3.6 Baked Goods 11

1.3.7 Processed Meat 12

1.3.8 Others 12

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects 13

1.4.1 Global Algal DHA and ARA Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 13

1.4.2 Global Algal DHA and ARA Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 14

1.4.3 Global Algal DHA and ARA Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 15

1.5 Global Market Size by Region 15

1.5.1 Global Algal DHA and ARA Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 16

1.5.2 North America Algal DHA and ARA Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 17

1.5.3 Europe Algal DHA and ARA Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 18

1.5.4 China Algal DHA and ARA Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 19

1.5.5 India Algal DHA and ARA Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 20

2 MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 21

2.1 Global Algal DHA and ARA Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 21

2.2 Global Algal DHA and ARA Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 24

2.3 Algal DHA and ARA Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 27

2.4 Global Algal DHA and ARA Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 29

2.5 Manufacturers Algal DHA and ARA Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type 30

2.6 Algal DHA and ARA Market Competitive Situation and Trends 31

2.6.1 Algal DHA and ARA Market Concentration Rate 31

2.6.2 Global 3 and 6 Largest Algal DHA and ARA Players Market Share by Revenue 32

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 33

3 PRODUCTION CAPACITY BY REGION 34

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Algal DHA and ARA Market Share by Region (2017-2022) 34

3.2 Global Algal DHA and ARA Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022) 35

3.3 Global Algal DHA and ARA Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 36

3.4 North America Algal DHA and ARA Production 37

3.4.1 North America Algal DHA and ARA Production Growth Rate (2017-2022) 37

3.4.2 North America Algal DHA and ARA Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 37

3.5 Europe Algal DHA and ARA Production 38

3.5.1 Europe Algal DHA and ARA Production Growth Rate (2017-2022) 38

3.5.2 Europe Algal DHA and ARA Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 38

3.6 China Algal DHA and ARA Production (2017-2022) 39

3.6.1 China Algal DHA and ARA Production Growth Rate (2017-2022) 39

3.6.2 China Algal DHA and ARA Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 39

3.7 India Algal DHA and ARA Production (2017-2022) 40

3.7.1 India Algal DHA and ARA Production Growth Rate (2017-2022) 40

3.7.2 India Algal DHA and ARA Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 40

4 ALGAL DHA AND ARA CONSUMPTION BY REGION 41

4.1 Global Algal DHA and ARA Consumption by Region 41

4.1.1 Global Algal DHA and ARA Consumption by Region 41

4.1.2 Global Algal DHA and ARA Consumption Market Share by Region 41

4.2 North America 42

4.2.1 North America Algal DHA and ARA Consumption by Country 43

4.2.2 U.S. 44

4.2.3 Canada 44

4.2.4 Mexico 45

4.3 Europe 45

4.3.1 Europe Algal DHA and ARA Consumption by Country 46

4.3.2 Germany 47

4.3.3 France 47

4.3.4 U.K. 48

4.3.5 Italy 48

4.3.6 Russia 49

4.4 Asia Pacific 49

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Algal DHA and ARA Consumption by Region 50

4.4.2 China 51

4.4.3 Japan 51

4.4.4 South Korea 52

4.4.5 Australia 52

4.4.6 New Zealand 53

4.4.7 India 53

4.5 South America 54

4.5.1 South America Algal DHA and ARA Consumption by Country 54

4.5.2 Brazil 55

4.5.3 Argentina 56

5 SEGMENT BY TYPE 57

5.1 Global Algal DHA and ARA Production Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 57

5.2 Global Algal DHA and ARA Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 59

5.3 Global Algal DHA and ARA Price by Type (2017-2022) 60

6 SEGMENT BY APPLICATION 61

6.1 Global Algal DHA and ARA Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 61

6.2 Global Algal DHA and ARA Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 63

6.3 Global Algal DHA and ARA Price by Application (2017-2022) 65

7 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED 66

7.1 DSM 66

7.1.1 DSM Algal DHA and ARA Corporation Information 66

7.1.2 DSM Algal DHA and ARA Product Portfolio 66

7.1.3 DSM Algal DHA and ARA Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 68

7.1.4 DSM Main Business and Markets Served 68

7.1.5 DSM Recent Developments/Updates 69

7.2 Roquette 69

7.2.1 Roquette Algal DHA and ARA Corporation Information 69

7.2.2 Roquette Algal DHA and ARA Product Portfolio 69

7.2.3 Roquette Algal DHA and ARA Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 70

7.2.4 Roquette Main Business and Markets Served 70

7.3 ADM 71

7.3.1 ADM Algal DHA and ARA Corporation Information 71

7.3.2 ADM Algal DHA and ARA Product Portfolio 71

7.3.3 ADM Algal DHA and ARA Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 72

7.3.4 ADM Main Business and Markets Served 72

7.4 Corbion 73

7.4.1 Corbion Algal DHA and ARA Corporation Information 73

7.4.2 Corbion Algal DHA and ARA Product Portfolio 73

7.4.3 Corbion Algal DHA and ARA Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 74

7.4.4 Corbion Main Business and Markets Served 74

7.4.5 Corbion Recent Developments/Updates 75

7.5 Lonza Group 75

7.5.1 Lonza Group Algal DHA and ARA Corporation Information 75

7.5.2 Lonza Group Algal DHA and ARA Product Portfolio 76

7.5.3 Lonza Group Algal DHA and ARA Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 76

7.5.4 Lonza Group Main Business and Markets Served 77

7.6 CABIO 77

7.6.1 CABIO Algal DHA and ARA Corporation Information 77

7.6.2 CABIO Algal DHA and ARA Product Portfolio 78

7.6.3 CABIO Algal DHA and ARA Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 79

7.6.4 CABIO Main Business and Markets Served 79

7.7 AlgiSys 80

7.7.1 AlgiSys Algal DHA and ARA Corporation Information 80

7.7.2 AlgiSys Algal DHA and ARA Product Portfolio 80

7.7.3 AlgiSys Algal DHA and ARA Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 81

7.7.4 AlgiSys Main Business and Markets Served 81

7.8 Fuxing 82

7.8.1 Fuxing Algal DHA and ARA Corporation Information 82

7.8.2 Fuxing Algal DHA and ARA Product Portfolio 82

7.8.3 Fuxing Algal DHA and ARA Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 83

7.8.4 Fuxing Main Business and Markets Served 83

7.9 Runke 84

7.9.1 Runke Algal DHA and ARA Corporation Information 84

7.9.2 Runke Algal DHA and ARA Product Portfolio 85

7.9.3 Runke Algal DHA and ARA Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 85

7.9.4 Runke Main Business and Markets Served 85

7.10 Cellana 86

7.10.1 Cellana Algal DHA and ARA Corporation Information 86

7.10.2 Cellana Algal DHA and ARA Product Portfolio 87

7.10.3 Cellana Algal DHA and ARA Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 88

7.10.4 Cellana Main Business and Markets Served 88

7.11 JC Biotech 88

7.11.1 JC Biotech Algal DHA and ARA Corporation Information 88

7.11.2 JC Biotech Algal DHA and ARA Product Portfolio 89

7.11.3 JC Biotech Algal DHA and ARA Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 90

7.11.4 JC Biotech Main Business and Markets Served 90

7.12 Yuexiang 91

7.12.1 Yuexiang Algal DHA and ARA Corporation Information 91

7.12.2 Yuexiang Algal DHA and ARA Product Portfolio 91

7.12.3 Yuexiang Algal DHA and ARA Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 92

7.12.4 Yuexiang Main Business and Markets Served 92

7.13 FEMICO 93

7.13.1 FEMICO Algal DHA and ARA Corporation Information 93

7.13.2 FEMICO Algal DHA and ARA Product Portfolio 93

7.13.3 FEMICO Algal DHA and ARA Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 94

7.13.4 FEMICO Main Business and Markets Served 94

7.14 Huison 95

7.14.1 Huison Algal DHA and ARA Corporation Information 95

7.14.2 Huison Algal DHA and ARA Product Portfolio 95

7.14.3 Huison Algal DHA and ARA Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 98

7.14.4 Huison Main Business and Markets Served 98

7.15 Qingdao Keyuan 99

7.15.1 Qingdao Keyuan Algal DHA and ARA Corporation Information 99

7.15.2 Qingdao Keyuan Algal DHA and ARA Product Portfolio 99

7.15.3 Qingdao Keyuan Algal DHA and ARA Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 100

7.15.4 Qingdao Keyuan Main Business and Markets Served 101

7.16 Yidie 101

7.16.1 Yidie Algal DHA and ARA Corporation Information 101

7.16.2 Yidie Algal DHA and ARA Product Portfolio 101

7.16.3 Yidie Algal DHA and ARA Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 104

7.16.4 Yidie Main Business and Markets Served 104

7.17 Kingdomway 105

7.17.1 Kingdomway Algal DHA and ARA Corporation Information 105

7.17.2 Kingdomway Algal DHA and ARA Product Portfolio 105

7.17.3 Kingdomway Algal DHA and ARA Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 106

7.17.4 Kingdomway Main Business and Markets Served 106

8 ALGAL DHA AND ARA MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 108

8.1 Algal DHA and ARA Key Raw Materials Analysis 108

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials 108

8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 109

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 110

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Algal DHA and ARA 111

8.4 Algal DHA and ARA Industrial Chain Analysis 112

9 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 113

9.1 Marketing Channel 113

9.2 Algal DHA and ARA Distributors List 114

9.3 Algal DHA and ARA Customers 115

10 ALGAL DHA AND ARA MARKET DYNAMICS 117

10.1 Algal DHA and ARA Industry Trends 117

10.2 Algal DHA and ARA Market Drivers 118

10.3 China Unveils the New GB Standards for Infant Formula Milk Powder 118

10.4 Algal DHA and ARA Market Challenges 119

11 PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY FORECAST 120

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Algal DHA and ARA by Region (2023-2028) 120

11.2 North America Algal DHA and ARA Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028) 122

11.3 Europe Algal DHA and ARA Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028) 123

11.4 China Algal DHA and ARA Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028) 123

11.5 India Algal DHA and ARA Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028) 124

12 CONSUMPTION AND DEMAND FORECAST 125

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Algal DHA and ARA 125

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Algal DHA and ARA by Country 125

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Algal DHA and ARA by Country 126

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Algal DHA and ARA by Region 126

12.5 South America Forecasted Consumption of Algal DHA and ARA by Country 127

13 FORECAST BY TYPE AND BY APPLICATION 128

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 128

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Algal DHA and ARA by Type (2023-2028) 128

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Algal DHA and ARA by Type (2023-2028) 129

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Algal DHA and ARA by Type (2023-2028) 129

13.2 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 130

13.2.1 Global Forecasted Production of Algal DHA and ARA by Application (2023-2028) 130

13.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Algal DHA and ARA by Application (2023-2028) 131

13.2.3 Global Forecasted Price of Algal DHA and ARA by Application (2023-2028) 132

14 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 133

15 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 134

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 134

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 134

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 135

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 136

15.2 Data Source 137

15.2.1 Secondary Sources 137

15.2.2 Primary Sources 138

15.3 Author List 139

15.4 Disclaimer 140

For more information about this report, visit

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/371010/algal-dha-ara

Any questions or requirements, please do not hesitate to contact us.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States