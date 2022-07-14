Insights on the Activated Bleaching Earth Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

Insights on the Activated Bleaching Earth Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global Activated Bleaching Earth market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Activated Bleaching Earth market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the Activated Bleaching Earth Market Report

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Activated Bleaching Earth market size is estimated to be worth US$ 870.71 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 976.52 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 1.93% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Wet Technology accounting for 67.63% of the Activated Bleaching Earth global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 696.12 million by 2028, growing at a revised 2.83% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Edible Oils segment is altered to an 1.93% CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Activated Bleaching Earth Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Global Activated Bleaching Earth Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

For more information about this report, visit

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/371008/activated-bleaching-earth

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United States Activated Bleaching Earth performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the Activated Bleaching Earth type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?

Who are the key players of the Global and United States Activated Bleaching Earth?

Segments Covered in the Report

By Company

Ineos

Haicheng Liqi

SI Group

Mitsui Chemicals

Versalis

Seqens

Xingli Huiyuan

DOMO Chemicals

Solvay

Haiwang Fine Chemical

Zhongliang

Yingyang Favors & Fragrance

Segment by Type

Cumene Process

Ethylbenzene Process

Others

Segment by Application

Industrial Solvent

Pharmaceutical Industry

Flavor and Fragrance

Others

Production by Region

China

Europe

USA

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key Topics Covered

1 Activated Bleaching Earth Market Overview 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Activated Bleaching Earth 1

1.2 Activated Bleaching Earth Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Activated Bleaching Earth Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028) 2

1.2.2 Wet Technology 3

1.2.3 Dry Technology 3

1.3 Activated Bleaching Earth Segment by Application 4

1.3.1 Global Activated Bleaching Earth Sales Comparison by Application (2022-2028) 5

1.3.2 Edible Oils 5

1.3.3 Mineral Oils 6

1.4 Global Activated Bleaching Earth Market Size Estimates and Forecasts 7

1.4.1 Global Activated Bleaching Earth Revenue 2017-2028 7

1.4.2 Global Activated Bleaching Earth Sales 2017-2028 8

1.4.3 Activated Bleaching Earth Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2022 Versus 2028 9

2 Activated Bleaching Earth Market Competition by Manufacturers 10

2.1 Global Activated Bleaching Earth Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 10

2.2 Global Activated Bleaching Earth Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 13

2.3 Global Activated Bleaching Earth Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 15

2.4 Manufacturers Activated Bleaching Earth Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type 16

2.5 Activated Bleaching Earth Market Competitive Situation and Trends 17

2.5.1 Activated Bleaching Earth Market Concentration Rate 17

2.5.2 The Global 5 Largest Activated Bleaching Earth Players Market Share by Revenue 18

2.5.3 Global Activated Bleaching Earth Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 18

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 19

3 Activated Bleaching Earth Retrospective Market Scenario by Region 21

3.1 Global Activated Bleaching Earth Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2017-2022 21

3.2 Global Activated Bleaching Earth Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2017-2022 21

3.3 North America Activated Bleaching Earth Market Facts & Figures by Country 22

3.3.1 North America Activated Bleaching Earth Sales by Country 22

3.3.2 North America Activated Bleaching Earth Revenue by Country 23

3.3.3 United States 24

3.3.4 Canada 25

3.3.5 Mexico 26

3.4 Europe Activated Bleaching Earth Market Facts & Figures by Country 26

3.4.1 Europe Activated Bleaching Earth Sales by Country 26

3.4.2 Europe Activated Bleaching Earth Revenue by Country 27

3.4.3 Germany 28

3.4.4 France 29

3.4.5 U.K. 30

3.4.6 Italy 31

3.4.7 Spain 32

3.5 Asia Pacific Activated Bleaching Earth Market Facts & Figures by Region 32

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Activated Bleaching Earth Sales by Region 32

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Activated Bleaching Earth Revenue by Region 34

3.5.3 China 35

3.5.4 Japan 36

3.5.5 South Korea 37

3.5.6 India 38

3.5.7 Australia 39

3.5.8 Indonesia 40

3.5.9 Thailand 41

3.5.10 Malaysia 42

3.6 South America Activated Bleaching Earth Market Facts & Figures by Country 42

3.6.1 South America Activated Bleaching Earth Sales by Country 42

3.6.2 South America Activated Bleaching Earth Revenue by Country 43

3.6.3 Brazil 44

3.6.4 Argentina 45

3.7 Middle East and Africa Activated Bleaching Earth Market Facts & Figures by Country 45

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Activated Bleaching Earth Sales by Country 45

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Activated Bleaching Earth Revenue by Country 46

3.7.3 Turkey 47

3.7.4 GCC Countries 48

3.7.5 Egypt 49

4 Activated Bleaching Earth Historic Market Analysis by Type 50

4.1 Global Activated Bleaching Earth Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 50

4.2 Global Activated Bleaching Earth Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 51

4.3 Global Activated Bleaching Earth Price by Type (2017-2022) 52

5 Activated Bleaching Earth Historic Market Analysis by Application 53

5.1 Global Activated Bleaching Earth Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 53

5.2 Global Activated Bleaching Earth Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 53

5.3 Global Activated Bleaching Earth Price by Application (2017-2022) 54

6 Key Companies Profiled 55

6.1 Clariant 55

6.1.1 Clariant Corporation Information 55

6.1.2 Clariant Description and Business Overview 55

6.1.3 Clariant Activated Bleaching Earth Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 56

6.1.4 Clariant Activated Bleaching Earth Product Portfolio 56

6.2 Taiko Group 57

6.2.1 Taiko Group Corporation Information 57

6.2.2 Taiko Group Description and Business Overview 58

6.2.3 Taiko Group Activated Bleaching Earth Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 59

6.2.4 Taiko Group Activated Bleaching Earth Product Portfolio 59

6.3 The W Clay Industries Sdn. Bhd 60

6.3.1 The W Clay Industries Sdn. Bhd Corporation Information 60

6.3.2 The W Clay Industries Sdn. Bhd Description and Business Overview 61

6.3.3 The W Clay Industries Sdn. Bhd Activated Bleaching Earth Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 61

6.3.4 The W Clay Industries Sdn. Bhd Activated Bleaching Earth Product Portfolio 62

6.4 Ashapura Perfoclay Limited 63

6.4.1 Ashapura Perfoclay Limited Corporation Information 63

6.4.2 Ashapura Perfoclay Limited Description and Business Overview 63

6.4.3 Ashapura Perfoclay Limited Activated Bleaching Earth Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 64

6.4.4 Ashapura Perfoclay Limited Activated Bleaching Earth Product Portfolio 64

6.5 Musim Mas 65

6.5.1 Musim Mas Corporation Information 65

6.5.2 Musim Mas Description and Business Overview 66

6.5.3 Musim Mas Activated Bleaching Earth Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 66

6.5.4 Musim Mas Activated Bleaching Earth Product Portfolio 67

6.6 Hangzhou Yongsheng 67

6.6.1 Hangzhou Yongsheng Corporation Information 67

6.6.2 Hangzhou Yongsheng Description and Business Overview 68

6.6.3 Hangzhou Yongsheng Activated Bleaching Earth Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 68

6.6.4 Hangzhou Yongsheng Activated Bleaching Earth Product Portfolio 69

6.7 Huangshan Baiyue Activated Clay 69

6.7.1 Huangshan Baiyue Activated Clay Corporation Information 69

6.7.2 Huangshan Baiyue Activated Clay Description and Business Overview 70

6.7.3 Huangshan Baiyue Activated Clay Activated Bleaching Earth Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 70

6.7.4 Huangshan Baiyue Activated Clay Activated Bleaching Earth Product Portfolio 71

6.8 Tianyu Group 71

6.8.1 Tianyu Group Corporation Information 71

6.8.2 Tianyu Group Description and Business Overview 72

6.8.3 Tianyu Group Activated Bleaching Earth Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 72

6.8.4 Tianyu Group Activated Bleaching Earth Product Portfolio 72

6.9 Guangxi Longan Ruifeng Industrial 73

6.9.1 Guangxi Longan Ruifeng Industrial Corporation Information 73

6.9.2 Guangxi Longan Ruifeng Industrial Description and Business Overview 74

6.9.3 Guangxi Longan Ruifeng Industrial Activated Bleaching Earth Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 74

6.9.4 Guangxi Longan Ruifeng Industrial Activated Bleaching Earth Product Portfolio 74

6.10 EP Engineered Clays 75

6.10.1 EP Engineered Clays Corporation Information 75

6.10.2 EP Engineered Clays Description and Business Overview 76

6.10.3 EP Engineered Clays Activated Bleaching Earth Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 76

6.10.4 EP Engineered Clays Activated Bleaching Earth Product Portfolio 76

6.11 Oil-Dri Corporation of America 77

6.11.1 Oil-Dri Corporation of America Corporation Information 77

6.11.2 Oil-Dri Corporation of America Description and Business Overview 78

6.11.3 Oil-Dri Corporation of America Activated Bleaching Earth Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 78

6.11.4 Oil-Dri Corporation of America Activated Bleaching Earth Product Portfolio 79

6.12 Milestone Catalyst Corporation 79

6.12.1 Milestone Catalyst Corporation Corporation Information 79

6.12.2 Milestone Catalyst Corporation Description and Business Overview 80

6.12.3 Milestone Catalyst Corporation Activated Bleaching Earth Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 80

6.12.4 Milestone Catalyst Corporation Activated Bleaching Earth Product Portfolio 81

6.13 SB Patil Minerals Private Limited 81

6.13.1 SB Patil Minerals Private Limited Corporation Information 81

6.13.2 SB Patil Minerals Private Limited Description and Business Overview 82

6.13.3 SB Patil Minerals Private Limited Activated Bleaching Earth Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 82

6.13.4 SB Patil Minerals Private Limited Activated Bleaching Earth Product Portfolio 83

7 Activated Bleaching Earth Manufacturing Cost Analysis 84

7.1 Activated Bleaching Earth Key Raw Materials Analysis 84

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials 84

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 85

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 85

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Activated Bleaching Earth 86

7.4 Activated Bleaching Earth Industrial Chain Analysis 88

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers 89

8.1 Marketing Channel 89

8.2 Activated Bleaching Earth Distributors List 89

8.3 Activated Bleaching Earth Customers 91

9 Activated Bleaching Earth Market Dynamics 92

9.1 Activated Bleaching Earth Industry Trends 92

9.2 Activated Bleaching Earth Market Drivers 93

9.3 Activated Bleaching Earth Market Challenges 94

9.4 Activated Bleaching Earth Market Restraints 97

10 Global Market Forecast 98

10.1 Activated Bleaching Earth Market Estimates and Projections by Type 98

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Activated Bleaching Earth by Type (2023-2028) 98

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Activated Bleaching Earth by Type (2023-2028) 98

10.2 Activated Bleaching Earth Market Estimates and Projections by Application 99

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Activated Bleaching Earth by Application (2023-2028) 99

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Activated Bleaching Earth by Application (2023-2028) 100

10.3 Activated Bleaching Earth Market Estimates and Projections by Region 100

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Activated Bleaching Earth by Region (2023-2028) 100

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Activated Bleaching Earth by Region (2023-2028) 101

11 Research Findings and Conclusion 102

For more information about this report, visit

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/371008/activated-bleaching-earth

Any questions or requirements, please do not hesitate to contact us.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States