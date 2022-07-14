Insights on the ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) Substrate Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

Insights on the ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) Substrate Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) Substrate market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) Substrate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) Substrate Market Report

Market Analysis and Insights: Global ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) Substrate Market

The global ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) substrate market size was US$ 4444 million in 2021, will reach US$ 5734 million in 20278, with a CAGR of 3.3% during 2022 and 2028.

The global market ABF substrates are dominated by few players from Japan, Chinese Taiwan, and South Korea. Key manufacturers include Unimicron, Ibiden, Nan Ya PCB, Shinko Electric Industries, Kinsus, AT&S, Semco, and Kyocera, global top eight players hold a share over 87 percent.

Global ABF Substrate Scope and Segment

ABF Substrate market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global ABF Substrate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type, and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For more information about this report, visit

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/371006/abf-ajinomoto-build-up-film-substrate

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United States ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) Substrate performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) Substrate type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?

Who are the key players of the Global and United States ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) Substrate?

Segments Covered in the Report

By Company

Unimicron

AT&S

Nan Ya PCB

Shinko Electric Industries

Ibiden

Kinsus Interconnect Technology

Semco

Kyocera

Daeduck Electronics

TOPPAN

Zhen Ding Technology

ASE Material

ACCESS

National Center for Advanced Packaging (NCAP China)

LG InnoTek

Shennan Circuit

Shenzhen Fastprint Circuit Tech

Segment by Type

4-8 Layers ABF Substrate

8-16 Layers ABF Substrate

Others

Segment by Application

PCs

Server & Switch

Game Consoles

AI Chip

Communication Base Station

Others

Production by Region

China

Japan

China Taiwan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Sales by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

China Taiwan

Southeast Asia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Rest of Europe

South America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage 1

1.1 ABF Substrate Product Introduction 1

1.2 Market by Type 2

1.2.1 Global ABF Substrate Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 2

1.2.2 4-8 Layers ABF Substrate 4

1.2.3 8-16 Layers ABF Substrate 4

1.2.4 Others 4

1.3 Market by Application 4

1.3.1 Global ABF Substrate Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 4

1.3.2 PCs 6

1.3.3 Server & Switch 6

1.3.4 Game Consoles 7

1.3.5 Communication Base Station 8

1.3.6 AI Chip and Others 9

1.4 Study Objectives 10

1.5 Years Considered 10

2 Global ABF Substrate Production 12

2.1 Global ABF Substrate Production Capacity (2017-2028) 12

2.2 Global ABF Substrate Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 13

2.3 Global ABF Substrate Production by Region 15

2.3.1 Global ABF Substrate Historic Production by Region (2017-2022) 15

2.3.2 Global ABF Substrate Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028) 16

2.4 China 18

2.5 Japan 18

2.6 China Taiwan 19

2.7 South Korea 19

3 Global ABF Substrate Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 20

3.1 Global ABF Substrate Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 20

3.2 Global ABF Substrate Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 21

3.3 Global ABF Substrate Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 22

3.4 Global ABF Substrate Sales by Region 23

3.4.1 Global ABF Substrate Sales by Region (2017-2022) 23

3.4.2 Global Sales ABF Substrate by Region (2023-2028) 23

3.5 Global ABF Substrate Revenue by Region 24

3.5.1 Global ABF Substrate Revenue by Region (2017-2022) 24

3.5.2 Global ABF Substrate Revenue by Region (2023-2028) 25

3.6 North America 26

3.7 Europe 27

3.8 Asia-Pacific 28

3.9 South America 29

3.10 Middle East & Africa 30

4 Competition by Manufacturers 31

4.1 Global ABF Substrate Sales by Manufacturers 31

4.1.1 Global ABF Substrate Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 31

4.1.2 Global ABF Substrate Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 32

4.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 6 Largest Manufacturers of ABF Substrate in 2021 32

4.2 Global ABF Substrate Revenue by Manufacturers 33

4.2.1 Global ABF Substrate Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 33

4.2.2 Global ABF Substrate Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 34

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 6 Companies by ABF Substrate Revenue in 2021 35

4.3 Global ABF Substrate Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 35

4.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 36

4.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 36

4.4.2 Global ABF Substrate Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 37

4.4.3 Global ABF Substrate Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 38

4.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 39

5 Market Size by Type 41

5.1 Global ABF Substrate Sales by Type 41

5.1.1 Global ABF Substrate Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 41

5.1.2 Global ABF Substrate Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 41

5.1.3 Global ABF Substrate Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 41

5.2 Global ABF Substrate Revenue by Type 42

5.2.1 Global ABF Substrate Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 42

5.2.2 Global ABF Substrate Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 43

5.2.3 Global ABF Substrate Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 43

5.3 Global ABF Substrate Price by Type 44

5.3.1 Global ABF Substrate Price by Type (2017-2022) 44

5.3.2 Global ABF Substrate Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 44

6 Market Size by Application 45

6.1 Global ABF Substrate Sales by Application 45

6.1.1 Global ABF Substrate Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 45

6.1.2 Global ABF Substrate Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 45

6.1.3 Global ABF Substrate Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 46

6.2 Global ABF Substrate Revenue by Application 47

6.2.1 Global ABF Substrate Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 47

6.2.2 Global ABF Substrate Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 48

6.2.3 Global ABF Substrate Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 48

6.3 Global ABF Substrate Price by Application 49

6.3.1 Global ABF Substrate Price by Application (2017-2022) 49

6.3.2 Global ABF Substrate Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 50

7 North America 51

7.1 North America ABF Substrate Market Size by Type 51

7.1.1 North America ABF Substrate Sales by Type (2017-2028) 51

7.1.2 North America ABF Substrate Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 52

7.2 North America ABF Substrate Market Size by Application 53

7.2.1 North America ABF Substrate Sales by Application (2017-2028) 53

7.2.2 North America ABF Substrate Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 54

7.3 North America ABF Substrate Sales by Country 55

7.3.1 North America ABF Substrate Sales by Country (2017-2028) 55

7.3.2 North America ABF Substrate Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 56

7.3.3 United States 58

7.3.4 Canada 58

8 Europe 59

8.1 Europe ABF Substrate Market Size by Type 59

8.1.1 Europe ABF Substrate Sales by Type (2017-2028) 59

8.1.2 Europe ABF Substrate Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 60

8.2 Europe ABF Substrate Market Size by Application 61

8.2.1 Europe ABF Substrate Sales by Application (2017-2028) 61

8.2.2 Europe ABF Substrate Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 62

8.3 Europe ABF Substrate Market Size by Country 63

8.3.1 Europe ABF Substrate Sales by Country (2017-2028) 63

8.3.2 Europe ABF Substrate Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 64

8.3.3 Germany 66

8.3.4 France 66

8.3.5 U.K. 67

8.3.6 Italy 67

9 Asia Pacific 68

9.1 Asia Pacific ABF Substrate Market Size by Type 68

9.1.1 Asia Pacific ABF Substrate Sales by Type (2017-2028) 68

9.1.2 Asia Pacific ABF Substrate Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 69

9.2 Asia Pacific ABF Substrate Market Size by Application 70

9.2.1 Asia Pacific ABF Substrate Sales by Application (2017-2028) 70

9.2.2 Asia Pacific ABF Substrate Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 71

9.3 Asia Pacific ABF Substrate Market Size by Region 72

9.3.1 Asia Pacific ABF Substrate Sales by Region (2017-2028) 72

9.3.2 Asia Pacific ABF Substrate Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 73

9.3.3 China 75

9.3.4 Japan 75

9.3.5 South Korea 76

9.3.6 Southeast Asia 76

9.3.7 China Taiwan 77

10 South America 78

10.1 South America ABF Substrate Market Size by Type 78

10.1.1 South America ABF Substrate Sales by Type (2017-2028) 78

10.1.2 South America ABF Substrate Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 79

10.2 South America ABF Substrate Market Size by Application 80

10.2.1 South America ABF Substrate Sales by Application (2017-2028) 80

10.2.2 South America ABF Substrate Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 81

10.3 South America ABF Substrate Market Size by Country 82

10.3.1 South America ABF Substrate Sales by Country (2017-2028) 82

10.3.2 South America ABF Substrate Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 83

10.3.3 Brazil 85

11 Middle East and Africa 86

11.1 Middle East and Africa ABF Substrate Market Size by Type 86

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa ABF Substrate Sales by Type (2017-2028) 86

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa ABF Substrate Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 87

11.2 Middle East and Africa ABF Substrate Market Size by Application 88

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa ABF Substrate Sales by Application (2017-2028) 88

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa ABF Substrate Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 89

11.3 Middle East and Africa ABF Substrate Market Size by Country 91

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa ABF Substrate Sales by Country (2017-2028) 91

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa ABF Substrate Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 92

12 Corporate Profile 94

12.1 Unimicron 94

12.1.1 Unimicron Corporation Information 94

12.1.2 Unimicron Overview 94

12.1.3 Unimicron ABF Substrate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 95

12.1.4 Unimicron ABF Substrate Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 95

12.1.5 Unimicron Recent Developments 96

12.2 Ibiden 97

12.2.1 Ibiden Corporation Information 97

12.2.2 Ibiden Overview 98

12.2.3 Ibiden ABF Substrate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 99

12.2.4 Ibiden ABF Substrate Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 99

12.2.5 Ibiden Recent Developments 100

12.3 Nan Ya PCB 100

12.3.1 Nan Ya PCB Corporation Information 100

12.3.2 Nan Ya PCB Overview 101

12.3.3 Nan Ya PCB ABF Substrate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 101

12.3.4 Nan Ya PCB ABF Substrate Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 102

12.3.5 Nan Ya PCB Recent Developments 103

12.4 Shinko Electric Industries 104

12.4.1 Shinko Electric Industries Corporation Information 104

12.4.2 Shinko Electric Industries Overview 104

12.4.3 Shinko Electric Industries ABF Substrate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 105

12.4.4 Shinko Electric Industries ABF Substrate Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 106

12.4.5 Shinko Electric Industries Recent Developments 108

12.5 Kinsus Interconnect Technology 108

12.5.1 Kinsus Interconnect Technology Corporation Information 108

12.5.2 Kinsus Interconnect Technology Overview 109

12.5.3 Kinsus Interconnect Technology ABF Substrate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 110

12.5.4 Kinsus Interconnect Technology ABF Substrate Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 110

12.5.5 Kinsus Interconnect Technology Recent Developments 111

12.6 AT&S 111

12.6.1 AT&S Corporation Information 112

12.6.2 AT&S Overview 112

12.6.3 AT&S ABF Substrate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 113

12.6.4 AT&S ABF Substrate Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 113

12.6.5 AT&S Recent Developments 116

12.7 Semco 117

12.7.1 Semco Corporation Information 117

12.7.2 Semco Overview 117

12.7.3 Semco ABF Substrate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 118

12.7.4 Semco ABF Substrate Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 119

12.7.5 Semco Recent Developments 120

12.8 Kyocera 120

12.8.1 Kyocera Corporation Information 120

12.8.2 Kyocera Overview 121

12.8.3 Kyocera ABF Substrate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 122

12.8.4 Kyocera ABF Substrate Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 122

12.8.5 Kyocera Recent Developments 124

12.9 TOPPAN 126

12.9.1 TOPPAN Corporation Information 126

12.9.2 TOPPAN Overview 126

12.9.3 TOPPAN ABF Substrate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 129

12.9.4 TOPPAN ABF Substrate Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 129

12.10 Zhen Ding Technology 136

12.10.1 Zhen Ding Technology Corporation Information 137

12.10.2 Zhen Ding Technology Overview 137

12.10.3 Zhen Ding Technology ABF Substrate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 138

12.10.4 Zhen Ding Technology ABF Substrate Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 138

12.10.5 Zhen Ding Technology Recent Developments 138

12.11 Daeduck Electronics 139

12.11.1 Daeduck Electronics Corporation Information 139

12.11.2 Daeduck Electronics Overview 139

12.11.3 Daeduck Electronics ABF Substrate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 140

12.11.4 Daeduck Electronics ABF Substrate Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 141

12.11.5 Daeduck Electronics Recent Developments 142

12.12 ASE Material 142

12.12.1 ASE Material Corporation Information 142

12.12.2 ASE Material Overview 143

12.12.3 ASE Material ABF Substrate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 143

12.12.4 ASE Material ABF Substrate Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 143

12.12.5 ASE Material Recent Developments 145

12.13 ACCESS 145

12.13.1 ACCESS Corporation Information 145

12.13.2 ACCESS Overview 145

12.13.3 ACCESS ABF Substrate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 146

12.13.4 ACCESS ABF Substrate Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 147

12.14 National Center for Advanced Packaging (NCAP China) 147

12.14.1 National Center for Advanced Packaging (NCAP China) Corporation Information 147

12.14.2 National Center for Advanced Packaging (NCAP China) Overview 147

12.14.3 National Center for Advanced Packaging (NCAP China) ABF Substrate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 148

12.14.4 National Center for Advanced Packaging (NCAP China) ABF Substrate Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 148

12.15 LG InnoTek 149

12.16 Shennan Circuit 149

12.17 Shenzhen Fastprint Circuit Tech 149

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 150

13.1 ABF Substrate Industry Chain Analysis 150

13.2 ABF Substrate Key Raw Materials 151

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials 151

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 152

13.3 ABF Substrate Production Mode & Process 152

13.4 ABF Substrate Sales 153

13.5 ABF Substrate Customers 153

14 ABF Substrate Market Dynamics 154

14.1.1 ABF Substrate Industry Trends 154

14.1.2 ABF Substrate Market Drivers 155

14.1.3 ABF Substrate Market Challenges 156

14.1.4 ABF Substrate Market Restraints 157

15 Key Findings in the Global ABF Substrate Study 158

For more information about this report, visit

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/371006/abf-ajinomoto-build-up-film-substrate

Any questions or requirements, please do not hesitate to contact us.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States