Insights on the Debt Collection Software Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

Insights on the Debt Collection Software Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Europe Debt Collection Software market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Asia Debt Collection Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the Debt Collection Software Market Report

Market Analysis and Insights: Europe Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Europe Debt Collection Software market size is estimated to be worth US$ 385.27 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 753.47 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 10.04% during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Cloud Based accounting for 77.46% of the Debt Collection Software Europe market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 606.35 million by 2028, growing at a revised 10.72% CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period (2022-2028). While Collection Agencies segment is altered to a 10.41 % CAGR throughout this forecast period (2022-2028).

Codix, CGI, TDX Group (Equifax), Experian, FIS, Banqsoft (KMD), Visma, Ferber-Software, Tietoevry, Telrock Systems, EXUS, Transunion, Qualco, Flexys Solutions, Katabat (Finvi), Spyrosoft, Indigo Cloud, Chetu, Adtec Software and Comtech Systems are the key players in the Europe Debt Collection Software market. Top 5 took about 25.71% of the Europe market in 2021.

Europe Scope and Market Size

Debt Collection Software market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Europe market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2017-2028.

For more information about this report, visit

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/371004/debt-collection-software-insight

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United States Debt Collection Software performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the Debt Collection Software type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?

Who are the key players of the Global and United States Debt Collection Software?

Segments Covered in the Report

By Company

Codix

CGI

TDX Group (Equifax)

Experian

FIS

Banqsoft (KMD)

Visma

Ferber-Software

Tietoevry

Telrock Systems

EXUS

Transunion

Qualco

Flexys Solutions

Katabat (Finvi)

Spyrosoft

Indigo Cloud

Chetu

Adtec Software

Comtech Systems

Segment by Type

Cloud Based

On-Premises

Segment by Application

Collection Agencies

Finance Companies

Law Firms & Government

Retail Firms

Others

Segment by Country/Region

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Benelux

Switzerland

Nordics

Other

Key Topics Covered

1 REPORT OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Study Scope 1

1.2 Market Analysis by Type 1

1.2.1 Europe Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 1

1.2.2 Cloud Based 2

1.2.3 On-Premises 3

1.3 Market by Application 4

1.3.1 Europe Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 4

1.3.2 Collection Agencies 6

1.3.3 Finance Companies 6

1.3.4 Retail Firms 7

1.3.5 Law Firms & Government 7

1.4 Study Objectives 8

1.5 Years Considered 8

2 EUROPE GROWTH TRENDS 9

2.1 Europe Market Perspective (2017-2028) 9

2.2 Debt Collection Software Growth Trends by Country 10

2.2.1 Debt Collection Software Market Size by Country: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 10

2.2.2 Debt Collection Software Historic Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 11

2.2.3 Debt Collection Software Forecasted Market Size by Country (2023-2028) 12

2.3 Debt Collection Software Market Dynamics 13

2.3.1 Debt Collection Software Industry Trends 13

2.3.2 Debt Collection Software Market Drivers 15

2.3.3 Debt Collection Software Market Challenges 15

2.3.4 Debt Collection Software Market Restraints 16

2.3.5 Impact of Ukraine War and Covid 19 16

3 COMPETITION LANDSCAPE BY KEY PLAYERS 18

3.1 Europe Debt Collection Software Revenue by Players 18

3.1.1 Europe Debt Collection Software Revenue by Players (2017-2022) 18

3.1.2 Europe Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022) 19

3.2 Europe Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 20

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Debt Collection Software Revenue 21

3.4 Europe Market Concentration Ratio 22

3.4.1 Europe Market Concentration Ratio (CR5) 22

3.4.2 Top 3 and Top 5 Companies in Europe, by Debt Collection Software Revenue in 2021 23

3.5 Debt Collection Software Key Players Head office and Area Served 24

3.6 Key Players Debt Collection Software Product Solution and Service 25

3.7 Established Date of Debt Collection Software Company 26

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 26

4 DEBT COLLECTION SOFTWARE BREAKDOWN DATA BY TYPE 30

4.1 Europe Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 30

4.2 Europe Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 30

5 DEBT COLLECTION SOFTWARE BREAKDOWN DATA BY APPLICATION 32

5.1 Europe Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 32

5.2 Europe Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 33

6 GERMANY 34

6.1 Germany Debt Collection Software Market Size (2017-2028) 34

6.2 Germany Debt Collection Software Market Size by Type 34

6.2.1 Germany Debt Collection Software Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 34

6.2.2 Germany Debt Collection Software Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 35

6.2.3 Germany Debt Collection Software Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 35

6.3 Germany Debt Collection Software Market Size by Application 36

6.3.1 Germany Debt Collection Software Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 36

6.3.2 Germany Debt Collection Software Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 36

6.3.3 Germany Debt Collection Software Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 37

7 FRANCE 38

7.1 France Debt Collection Software Market Size (2017-2028) 38

7.2 France Debt Collection Software Market Size by Type 38

7.2.1 France Debt Collection Software Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 38

7.2.2 France Debt Collection Software Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 39

7.2.3 France Debt Collection Software Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 39

7.3 France Debt Collection Software Market Size by Application 40

7.3.1 France Debt Collection Software Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 40

7.3.2 France Debt Collection Software Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 40

7.3.3 France Debt Collection Software Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 41

8 UNITED KINGDOM 42

8.1 United Kingdom Debt Collection Software Market Size (2017-2028) 42

8.2 United Kingdom Debt Collection Software Market Size by Type 42

8.2.1 United Kingdom Debt Collection Software Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 42

8.2.2 United Kingdom Debt Collection Software Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 43

8.2.3 United Kingdom Debt Collection Software Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 43

8.3 United Kingdom Debt Collection Software Market Size by Application 44

8.3.1 United Kingdom Debt Collection Software Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 44

8.3.2 United Kingdom Debt Collection Software Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 44

8.3.3 United Kingdom Debt Collection Software Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 45

9 ITALY 46

9.1 Italy Debt Collection Software Market Size (2017-2028) 46

9.2 Italy Debt Collection Software Market Size by Type 46

9.2.1 Italy Debt Collection Software Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 46

9.2.2 Italy Debt Collection Software Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 47

9.2.3 Italy Debt Collection Software Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 47

9.3 Italy Debt Collection Software Market Size by Application 47

9.3.1 Italy Debt Collection Software Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 47

9.3.2 Italy Debt Collection Software Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 48

9.3.3 Italy Debt Collection Software Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 49

10 SPAIN 50

10.1 Spain Debt Collection Software Market Size (2017-2028) 50

10.2 Spain Debt Collection Software Market Size by Type 50

10.2.1 Spain Debt Collection Software Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 50

10.2.2 Spain Debt Collection Software Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 51

10.2.3 Spain Debt Collection Software Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 51

10.3 Spain Debt Collection Software Market Size by Application 51

10.3.1 Spain Debt Collection Software Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 51

10.3.2 Spain Debt Collection Software Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 52

10.3.3 Spain Debt Collection Software Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 53

11 RUSSIA 54

11.1 Russia Debt Collection Software Market Size (2017-2028) 54

11.2 Russia Debt Collection Software Market Size by Type 54

11.2.1 Russia Debt Collection Software Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 54

11.2.2 Russia Debt Collection Software Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 55

11.2.3 Russia Debt Collection Software Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 55

11.3 Russia Debt Collection Software Market Size by Application 56

11.3.1 Russia Debt Collection Software Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 56

11.3.2 Russia Debt Collection Software Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 56

11.3.3 Russia Debt Collection Software Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 57

12 BENELUX 58

12.1 Benelux Debt Collection Software Market Size (2017-2028) 58

12.2 Benelux Debt Collection Software Market Size by Type 58

12.2.1 Benelux Debt Collection Software Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 58

12.2.2 Benelux Debt Collection Software Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 59

12.2.3 Benelux Debt Collection Software Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 59

12.3 Benelux Debt Collection Software Market Size by Application 60

12.3.1 Benelux Debt Collection Software Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 60

12.3.2 Benelux Debt Collection Software Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 60

12.3.3 Benelux Debt Collection Software Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 61

13 SWITZERLAND 62

13.1 Switzerland Debt Collection Software Market Size (2017-2028) 62

13.2 Switzerland Debt Collection Software Market Size by Type 62

13.2.1 Switzerland Debt Collection Software Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 62

13.2.2 Switzerland Debt Collection Software Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 63

13.2.3 Switzerland Debt Collection Software Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 63

13.3 Switzerland Debt Collection Software Market Size by Application 64

13.3.1 Switzerland Debt Collection Software Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 64

13.3.2 Switzerland Debt Collection Software Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 64

13.3.3 Switzerland Debt Collection Software Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 65

14 NORDICS 66

14.1 Nordics Debt Collection Software Market Size (2017-2028) 66

14.2 Nordics Debt Collection Software Market Size by Type 66

14.2.1 Nordics Debt Collection Software Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 66

14.2.2 Nordics Debt Collection Software Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 67

14.2.3 Nordics Debt Collection Software Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 67

14.3 Nordics Debt Collection Software Market Size by Application 68

14.3.1 Nordics Debt Collection Software Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 68

14.3.2 Nordics Debt Collection Software Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 68

14.3.3 Nordics Debt Collection Software Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 69

15 KEY PLAYERS PROFILES 70

15.1 Codix 70

15.1.1 Codix Company Details 70

15.1.2 Codix Business Overview 70

15.1.3 Codix Debt Collection Software Introduction 71

15.1.4 Codix Revenue in Debt Collection Software Business in Europe (2017-2022) 73

15.2 CGI 74

15.2.1 CGI Company Details 74

15.2.2 CGI Business Overview 75

15.2.3 CGI Debt Collection Software Introduction 75

15.2.4 CGI Revenue in Debt Collection Software Business in Europe (2017-2022) 76

15.2.5 CGI Recent Development 77

15.3 TDX Group (Equifax) 77

15.3.1 TDX Group (Equifax) Company Details 78

15.3.2 TDX Group (Equifax) Business Overview 78

15.3.3 TDX Group (Equifax) Debt Collection Software Introduction 79

15.3.4 TDX Group (Equifax) Revenue in Debt Collection Software Business in Europe (2017-2022) 80

15.4 Experian 80

15.4.1 Experian Company Details 81

15.4.2 Experian Business Overview 81

15.4.3 Experian Debt Collection Software Introduction 82

15.4.4 Experian Revenue in Debt Collection Software Business in Europe (2017-2022) 84

15.4.5 Experian Recent Development 84

15.5 FIS 85

15.5.1 FIS Company Details 85

15.5.2 FIS Business Overview 86

15.5.3 FIS Debt Collection Software Introduction 86

15.5.4 FIS Revenue in Debt Collection Software Business in Europe (2017-2022) 87

15.5.5 FIS Recent Development 88

15.6 Banqsoft (KMD) 88

15.6.1 Banqsoft (KMD) Company Details 89

15.6.2 Banqsoft (KMD) Business Overview 89

15.6.3 Banqsoft (KMD) Debt Collection Software Introduction 90

15.6.4 Banqsoft (KMD) Revenue in Debt Collection Software Business in Europe (2017-2022) 91

15.6.5 Banqsoft (KMD) Recent Development 91

15.7 Visma 93

15.7.1 Visma Company Details 93

15.7.2 Visma Business Overview 94

15.7.3 Visma Debt Collection Software Introduction 94

15.7.4 Visma Revenue in Debt Collection Software Business in Europe (2017-2022) 96

15.7.5 Visma Recent Development 96

15.8 Ferber-Software 97

15.8.1 Ferber-Software Company Details 97

15.8.2 Ferber-Software Business Overview 98

15.8.3 Ferber-Software Debt Collection Software Introduction 98

15.8.4 Ferber-Software Revenue in Debt Collection Software Business in Europe (2017-2022) 101

15.9 Tietoevry 101

15.9.1 Tietoevry Company Details 102

15.9.2 Tietoevry Business Overview 102

15.9.3 Tietoevry Debt Collection Software Introduction 103

15.9.4 Tietoevry Revenue in Debt Collection Software Business in Europe (2017-2022) 105

15.9.5 Tietoevry Recent Development 106

15.10 Telrock Systems 107

15.10.1 Telrock Systems Company Details 107

15.10.2 Telrock Systems Business Overview 107

15.10.3 Telrock Systems Debt Collection Software Introduction 108

15.10.4 Telrock Systems Revenue in Debt Collection Software Business in Europe (2017-2022) 109

15.11 EXUS 110

15.11.1 EXUS Company Details 110

15.11.2 EXUS Business Overview 111

15.11.3 EXUS Debt Collection Software Introduction 112

15.11.4 EXUS Revenue in Debt Collection Software Business in Europe (2017-2022) 114

15.12 Transunion 114

15.12.1 Transunion Company Details 115

15.12.2 Transunion Business Overview 115

15.12.3 Transunion Debt Collection Software Introduction 116

15.12.4 Transunion Revenue in Debt Collection Software Business in Europe (2017-2022) 118

15.12.5 Transunion Recent Development 118

15.13 Qualco 119

15.13.1 Qualco Company Details 119

15.13.2 Qualco Business Overview 119

15.13.3 Qualco Debt Collection Software Introduction 121

15.13.4 Qualco Revenue in Debt Collection Software Business in Europe (2017-2022) 122

15.13.5 Qualco Recent Development 123

15.14 Flexys Solutions 124

15.14.1 Flexys Solutions Company Details 124

15.14.2 Flexys Solutions Business Overview 124

15.14.3 Flexys Solutions Debt Collection Software Introduction 125

15.14.4 Flexys Solutions Revenue in Debt Collection Software Business in Europe (2017-2022) 126

15.15 Katabat (Finvi) 126

15.15.1 Katabat (Finvi) Company Details 127

15.15.2 Katabat (Finvi) Business Overview 127

15.15.3 Katabat (Finvi) Debt Collection Software Introduction 128

15.15.4 Katabat (Finvi) Revenue in Debt Collection Software Business in Europe (2017-2022) 131

15.15.5 Katabat (Finvi) Recent Development 131

15.16 Spyrosoft 132

15.16.1 Spyrosoft Company Details 132

15.16.2 Spyrosoft Business Overview 133

15.16.3 Spyrosoft Debt Collection Software Introduction 134

15.16.4 Spyrosoft Revenue in Debt Collection Software Business in Europe (2017-2022) 135

15.17 Indigo Cloud 136

15.17.1 Indigo Cloud Company Details 136

15.17.2 Indigo Cloud Business Overview 137

15.17.3 Indigo Cloud Debt Collection Software Introduction 137

15.17.4 Indigo Cloud Revenue in Debt Collection Software Business in Europe (2017-2022) 140

15.18 Chetu 141

15.18.1 Chetu Company Details 141

15.18.2 Chetu Business Overview 142

15.18.3 Chetu Debt Collection Software Introduction 142

15.18.4 Chetu Revenue in Debt Collection Software Business in Europe (2017-2022) 144

15.19 Adtec Software 145

15.19.1 Adtec Software Company Details 145

15.19.2 Adtec Software Business Overview 146

15.19.3 Adtec Software Debt Collection Software Introduction 146

15.19.4 Adtec Software Revenue in Debt Collection Software Business in Europe (2017-2022) 148

15.20 Comtech Systems 149

15.20.1 Comtech Systems Company Details 149

15.20.2 Comtech Systems Business Overview 149

15.20.3 Comtech Systems Debt Collection Software Introduction 150

15.20.4 Comtech Systems Revenue in Debt Collection Software Business in Europe (2017-2022) 154

16 ANALYST’S VIEWPOINTS/CONCLUSIONS 155

For more information about this report, visit

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/371004/debt-collection-software-insight

Any questions or requirements, please do not hesitate to contact us.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States