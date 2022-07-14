Quantum Computing Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Quantum Computing Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Quantum Computing Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Quantum Computing market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Quantum Computing market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Quantum Computing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Quantum Computing market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Quantum Computing Market Segment by Type

Hardware

Software

Cloud Service

Quantum Computing Market Segment by Application

Medical

Chemistry

Transportation

Manufacturing

Others

The report on the Quantum Computing market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

D-Wave Solutions

IBM

Google

Microsoft

Rigetti Computing

Intel

Origin Quantum Computing Technology

Anyon Systems Inc.

Cambridge Quantum Computing Limited

ColdQuanta

1QBit

Xanadu Quantum Technologies

Honeywell

Zapata Computing

Fujitsu

QC Ware

Ion Q

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Quantum Computing consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Quantum Computing market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Quantum Computing manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Quantum Computing with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Quantum Computing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Quantum Computing Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Quantum Computing Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Quantum Computing Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Quantum Computing Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Quantum Computing Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Quantum Computing Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Quantum Computing Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Quantum Computing Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Quantum Computing Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Quantum Computing Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Quantum Computing Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Quantum Computing Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Quantum Computing Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Quantum Computing Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Quantum Computing Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Quantum Computing Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Quantum Computing Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Quantum Computing Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Quantum Computing Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 D-Wave Solutions

7.1.1 D-Wave Solutions Company Details

7.1.2 D-Wave Solutions Business Overview

7.1.3 D-Wave Solutions Quantum Computing Introduction

7.1.4 D-Wave Solutions Revenue in Quantum Computing Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 D-Wave Solutions Recent Development

7.2 IBM

7.2.1 IBM Company Details

7.2.2 IBM Business Overview

7.2.3 IBM Quantum Computing Introduction

7.2.4 IBM Revenue in Quantum Computing Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 IBM Recent Development

7.3 Google

7.3.1 Google Company Details

7.3.2 Google Business Overview

7.3.3 Google Quantum Computing Introduction

7.3.4 Google Revenue in Quantum Computing Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Google Recent Development

7.4 Microsoft

7.4.1 Microsoft Company Details

7.4.2 Microsoft Business Overview

7.4.3 Microsoft Quantum Computing Introduction

7.4.4 Microsoft Revenue in Quantum Computing Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Microsoft Recent Development

7.5 Rigetti Computing

7.5.1 Rigetti Computing Company Details

7.5.2 Rigetti Computing Business Overview

7.5.3 Rigetti Computing Quantum Computing Introduction

7.5.4 Rigetti Computing Revenue in Quantum Computing Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Rigetti Computing Recent Development

7.6 Intel

7.6.1 Intel Company Details

7.6.2 Intel Business Overview

7.6.3 Intel Quantum Computing Introduction

7.6.4 Intel Revenue in Quantum Computing Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Intel Recent Development

7.7 Origin Quantum Computing Technology

7.7.1 Origin Quantum Computing Technology Company Details

7.7.2 Origin Quantum Computing Technology Business Overview

7.7.3 Origin Quantum Computing Technology Quantum Computing Introduction

7.7.4 Origin Quantum Computing Technology Revenue in Quantum Computing Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Origin Quantum Computing Technology Recent Development

7.8 Anyon Systems Inc.

7.8.1 Anyon Systems Inc. Company Details

7.8.2 Anyon Systems Inc. Business Overview

7.8.3 Anyon Systems Inc. Quantum Computing Introduction

7.8.4 Anyon Systems Inc. Revenue in Quantum Computing Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Anyon Systems Inc. Recent Development

7.9 Cambridge Quantum Computing Limited

7.9.1 Cambridge Quantum Computing Limited Company Details

7.9.2 Cambridge Quantum Computing Limited Business Overview

7.9.3 Cambridge Quantum Computing Limited Quantum Computing Introduction

7.9.4 Cambridge Quantum Computing Limited Revenue in Quantum Computing Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Cambridge Quantum Computing Limited Recent Development

7.10 ColdQuanta

7.10.1 ColdQuanta Company Details

7.10.2 ColdQuanta Business Overview

7.10.3 ColdQuanta Quantum Computing Introduction

7.10.4 ColdQuanta Revenue in Quantum Computing Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 ColdQuanta Recent Development

7.11 1QBit

7.11.1 1QBit Company Details

7.11.2 1QBit Business Overview

7.11.3 1QBit Quantum Computing Introduction

7.11.4 1QBit Revenue in Quantum Computing Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 1QBit Recent Development

7.12 Xanadu Quantum Technologies

7.12.1 Xanadu Quantum Technologies Company Details

7.12.2 Xanadu Quantum Technologies Business Overview

7.12.3 Xanadu Quantum Technologies Quantum Computing Introduction

7.12.4 Xanadu Quantum Technologies Revenue in Quantum Computing Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Xanadu Quantum Technologies Recent Development

7.13 Honeywell

7.13.1 Honeywell Company Details

7.13.2 Honeywell Business Overview

7.13.3 Honeywell Quantum Computing Introduction

7.13.4 Honeywell Revenue in Quantum Computing Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Honeywell Recent Development

7.14 Zapata Computing

7.14.1 Zapata Computing Company Details

7.14.2 Zapata Computing Business Overview

7.14.3 Zapata Computing Quantum Computing Introduction

7.14.4 Zapata Computing Revenue in Quantum Computing Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Zapata Computing Recent Development

7.15 Fujitsu

7.15.1 Fujitsu Company Details

7.15.2 Fujitsu Business Overview

7.15.3 Fujitsu Quantum Computing Introduction

7.15.4 Fujitsu Revenue in Quantum Computing Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Fujitsu Recent Development

7.16 QC Ware

7.16.1 QC Ware Company Details

7.16.2 QC Ware Business Overview

7.16.3 QC Ware Quantum Computing Introduction

7.16.4 QC Ware Revenue in Quantum Computing Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 QC Ware Recent Development

7.17 Ion Q

7.17.1 Ion Q Company Details

7.17.2 Ion Q Business Overview

7.17.3 Ion Q Quantum Computing Introduction

7.17.4 Ion Q Revenue in Quantum Computing Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 Ion Q Recent Development

