Insights on the Amino Acid Surfactants Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region
QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Asia Amino Acid Surfactants market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Asia Amino Acid Surfactants market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Scope of the Amino Acid Surfactants Market Report
Market Analysis and Insights: Asia Amino Acid Surfactants Market
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Asia Amino Acid Surfactants market size is estimated to be worth US$ 589.31 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 1239.31 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 13.19% during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Glycine Based Surfactant accounting for 29.68% of the Amino Acid Surfactants Asia market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 346.11 million by 2028, growing at a revised 12.26% CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Facial Cleaner segment is altered to an 13.56% CAGR throughout this forecast period.
Asia Amino Acid Surfactants Scope and Segment
Amino Acid Surfactants market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Asia Amino Acid Surfactants market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type, and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
How has the Global and United States Amino Acid Surfactants performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
What are the key regional markets?
What is the breakup of the market based on the Amino Acid Surfactants type?
What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?
What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?
Who are the key players of the Global and United States Amino Acid Surfactants?
Segments Covered in the Report
By Company
Sino Lion
Changsha Puji
Tinci
Ajinomoto
Miwon
Guangzhou Startec Science and Technology
Galaxy
Huzhou Ouli Biotechnology
Taiwan NJC
Toho Chemical Industry
Zhangjiagang Great Chemicals
Bafeorii Chemical
Clariant
Croda
Solvay
Segment by Type
Glutamicacid Based Surfactant
Glycine Based Surfactant
Sarcosine Based Surfactant
Others
Segment by Application
Facial Cleaner
Shower Gel
Shampoo
Others
Segment by Country/Region
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Malaysia
Indonesia
Thailand
Saudi Arabia
Key Topics Covered
1 STUDY COVERAGE 1
1.1 Amino Acid Surfactants Product Introduction 1
1.2 Market by Type 2
1.2.1 Asia Amino Acid Surfactants Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 2
1.2.2 Glutamicacid Based Surfactant 4
1.2.3 Glycine Based Surfactant 4
1.2.4 Sarcosine Based Surfactant 5
1.3 Market by Application 5
1.3.1 Asia Amino Acid Surfactants Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 6
1.3.2 Facial Cleaner 8
1.3.3 Shower Gel 8
1.3.4 Shampoo 9
1.4 Study Objectives 9
1.5 Years Considered 10
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 11
2.1 Asia Amino Acid Surfactants Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 11
2.2 Asia Amino Acid Surfactants Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 12
2.3 Asia Amino Acid Surfactants Revenue by Country: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 13
2.4 Asia Amino Acid Surfactants Sales by Country 14
2.4.1 Asia Amino Acid Surfactants Sales by Country (2017-2022) 14
2.4.2 Asia Sales Amino Acid Surfactants by Country (2023-2028) 16
2.5 Asia Amino Acid Surfactants Revenue by Country 16
2.5.1 Asia Amino Acid Surfactants Revenue by Country (2017-2022) 16
2.5.2 Asia Amino Acid Surfactants Revenue by Country (2023-2028) 17
2.6 China 18
2.7 Japan 20
2.8 South Korea 21
2.9 India 22
2.10 Malaysia 24
2.11 Indonesia 25
2.12 Thailand 26
2.13 Saudi Arabia 28
3 COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 30
3.1 Asia Amino Acid Surfactants Sales by Manufacturers 30
3.1.1 Asia Amino Acid Surfactants Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 30
3.1.2 Asia Amino Acid Surfactants Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 31
3.1.3 Asia Amino Acid Surfactants Sales Market Share by Manufacturers in 2021 32
3.2 Asia Amino Acid Surfactants Revenue by Manufacturers 33
3.2.1 Asia Amino Acid Surfactants Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 33
3.2.2 Asia Amino Acid Surfactants Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 34
3.2.3 Asia Amino Acid Surfactants Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers in 2021 35
3.3 Asia Amino Acid Surfactants Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 36
3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 36
3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio 36
3.4.2 Asia Amino Acid Surfactants Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 37
3.4.3 Asia Amino Acid Surfactants Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 38
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 40
4 ASIA KEY AMINO ACID SURFACTANTS MANUFACTURERS SALES BY TYPES 42
4.1.1 Asia Key Amino Acid Surfactants Manufacturers Capacity by Types (2020-2021) 42
4.1.2 Asia Key Amino Acid Surfactants Manufacturers Sales by Types (2020-2021) 44
5 MARKET SIZE BY TYPE 48
5.1 Asia Amino Acid Surfactants Sales by Type 48
5.1.1 Asia Amino Acid Surfactants Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 48
5.1.2 Asia Amino Acid Surfactants Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 48
5.1.3 Asia Amino Acid Surfactants Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 48
5.2 Asia Amino Acid Surfactants Revenue by Type 49
5.2.1 Asia Amino Acid Surfactants Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 49
5.2.2 Asia Amino Acid Surfactants Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 50
5.2.3 Asia Amino Acid Surfactants Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 50
5.3 Asia Amino Acid Surfactants Price by Type 51
5.3.1 Asia Amino Acid Surfactants Price by Type (2017-2022) 51
5.3.2 Asia Amino Acid Surfactants Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 51
6 MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 53
6.1 Asia Amino Acid Surfactants Sales by Application 53
6.1.1 Asia Amino Acid Surfactants Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 53
6.1.2 Asia Amino Acid Surfactants Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 53
6.1.3 Asia Amino Acid Surfactants Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 53
6.2 Asia Amino Acid Surfactants Revenue by Application 55
6.2.1 Asia Amino Acid Surfactants Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 55
6.2.2 Asia Amino Acid Surfactants Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 55
6.2.3 Asia Amino Acid Surfactants Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 55
6.3 Asia Amino Acid Surfactants Price by Application 56
6.3.1 Asia Amino Acid Surfactants Price by Application (2017-2022) 56
6.3.2 Asia Amino Acid Surfactants Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 57
7 CHINA 58
7.1 China Amino Acid Surfactants Market Size by Type 58
7.1.1 China Amino Acid Surfactants Sales by Type (2017-2028) 58
7.1.2 China Amino Acid Surfactants Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 59
7.2 China Amino Acid Surfactants Market Size by Application 60
7.2.1 China Amino Acid Surfactants Sales by Application (2017-2028) 60
7.2.2 China Amino Acid Surfactants Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 61
8 JAPAN 63
8.1 Japan Amino Acid Surfactants Market Size by Type 63
8.1.1 Japan Amino Acid Surfactants Sales by Type (2017-2028) 63
8.1.2 Japan Amino Acid Surfactants Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 64
8.2 Japan Amino Acid Surfactants Market Size by Application 65
8.2.1 Japan Amino Acid Surfactants Sales by Application (2017-2028) 65
8.2.2 Japan Amino Acid Surfactants Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 66
9 SOUTH KOREA 68
9.1 South Korea Amino Acid Surfactants Market Size by Type 68
9.1.1 South Korea Amino Acid Surfactants Sales by Type (2017-2028) 68
9.1.2 South Korea Amino Acid Surfactants Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 69
9.2 South Korea Amino Acid Surfactants Market Size by Application 70
9.2.1 South Korea Amino Acid Surfactants Sales by Application (2017-2028) 70
9.2.2 South Korea Amino Acid Surfactants Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 71
10 INDIA 73
10.1 India Amino Acid Surfactants Market Size by Type 73
10.1.1 India Amino Acid Surfactants Sales by Type (2017-2028) 73
10.1.2 India Amino Acid Surfactants Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 74
10.2 India Amino Acid Surfactants Market Size by Application 75
10.2.1 India Amino Acid Surfactants Sales by Application (2017-2028) 75
10.2.2 India Amino Acid Surfactants Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 76
11 INDONESIA 78
11.1 Indonesia Amino Acid Surfactants Market Size by Type 78
11.1.1 Indonesia Amino Acid Surfactants Sales by Type (2017-2028) 78
11.1.2 Indonesia Amino Acid Surfactants Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 79
11.2 Indonesia Amino Acid Surfactants Market Size by Application 80
11.2.1 Indonesia Amino Acid Surfactants Sales by Application (2017-2028) 80
11.2.2 Indonesia Amino Acid Surfactants Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 81
12 THAILAND 83
12.1 Thailand Amino Acid Surfactants Market Size by Type 83
12.1.1 Thailand Amino Acid Surfactants Sales by Type (2017-2028) 83
12.1.2 Thailand Amino Acid Surfactants Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 84
12.2 Thailand Amino Acid Surfactants Market Size by Application 85
12.2.1 Thailand Amino Acid Surfactants Sales by Application (2017-2028) 85
12.2.2 Thailand Amino Acid Surfactants Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 86
13 MALAYSIA 88
13.1 Malaysia Amino Acid Surfactants Market Size by Type 88
13.1.1 Malaysia Amino Acid Surfactants Sales by Type (2017-2028) 88
13.1.2 Malaysia Amino Acid Surfactants Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 89
13.2 Malaysia Amino Acid Surfactants Market Size by Application 90
13.2.1 Malaysia Amino Acid Surfactants Sales by Application (2017-2028) 90
13.2.2 Malaysia Amino Acid Surfactants Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 91
14 SAUDI ARABIA 93
14.1 Saudi Arabia Amino Acid Surfactants Market Size by Type 93
14.1.1 Saudi Arabia Amino Acid Surfactants Sales by Type (2017-2028) 93
14.1.2 Saudi Arabia Amino Acid Surfactants Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 94
14.2 Saudi Arabia Amino Acid Surfactants Market Size by Application 95
14.2.1 Saudi Arabia Amino Acid Surfactants Sales by Application (2017-2028) 95
14.2.2 Saudi Arabia Amino Acid Surfactants Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 96
15 CORPORATE PROFILE 98
15.1 Sino Lion 98
15.1.1 Sino Lion Corporation Information 98
15.1.2 Sino Lion Overview 98
15.1.3 Sino Lion in Asia: Amino Acid Surfactants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 99
15.1.4 Sino Lion Amino Acid Surfactants Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 99
15.2 Changsha Puji 100
15.2.1 Changsha Puji Corporation Information 100
15.2.2 Changsha Puji Overview 101
15.2.3 Changsha Puji in Asia: Amino Acid Surfactants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 101
15.2.4 Changsha Puji Amino Acid Surfactants Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 102
15.3 Tinci 102
15.3.1 Tinci Corporation Information 102
15.3.2 Tinci Overview 103
15.3.3 Tinci in Asia: Amino Acid Surfactants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 103
15.3.4 Tinci Amino Acid Surfactants Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 104
15.4 Ajinomoto 104
15.4.1 Ajinomoto Corporation Information 104
15.4.2 Ajinomoto Overview 105
15.4.3 Ajinomoto in Asia: Amino Acid Surfactants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 106
15.4.4 Ajinomoto Amino Acid Surfactants Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 106
15.5 Miwon 107
15.5.1 Miwon Corporation Information 107
15.5.2 Miwon Overview 107
15.5.3 Miwon in Asia: Amino Acid Surfactants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 108
15.5.4 Miwon Amino Acid Surfactants Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 108
15.6 Guangzhou Startec Science and Technology 110
15.6.1 Guangzhou Startec Science and Technology Corporation Information 110
15.6.2 Guangzhou Startec Science and Technology Overview 110
15.6.3 Guangzhou Startec Science and Technology in Asia: Amino Acid Surfactants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 111
15.6.4 Guangzhou Startec Science and Technology Amino Acid Surfactants Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 111
15.7 Galaxy 112
15.7.1 Galaxy Corporation Information 112
15.7.2 Galaxy Overview 113
15.7.3 Galaxy in Asia: Amino Acid Surfactants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 113
15.7.4 Galaxy Amino Acid Surfactants Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 114
15.8 Huzhou Ouli Biotechnology 114
15.8.1 Huzhou Ouli Biotechnology Corporation Information 114
15.8.2 Huzhou Ouli Biotechnology Overview 115
15.8.3 Huzhou Ouli Biotechnology in Asia: Amino Acid Surfactants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 116
15.8.4 Huzhou Ouli Biotechnology Amino Acid Surfactants Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 116
15.9 Taiwan NJC 117
15.9.1 Taiwan NJC Corporation Information 117
15.9.2 Taiwan NJC Overview 118
15.9.3 Taiwan NJC in Asia: Amino Acid Surfactants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 118
15.9.4 Taiwan NJC Amino Acid Surfactants Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 119
15.10 Toho Chemical Industry 121
15.10.1 Toho Chemical Industry Corporation Information 121
15.10.2 Toho Chemical Industry Overview 122
15.10.3 Toho Chemical Industry in Asia: Amino Acid Surfactants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 122
15.10.4 Toho Chemical Industry Amino Acid Surfactants Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 123
15.11 Zhangjiagang Great Chemicals 123
15.11.1 Zhangjiagang Great Chemicals Corporation Information 123
15.11.2 Zhangjiagang Great Chemicals Overview 124
15.11.3 Zhangjiagang Great Chemicals in Asia: Amino Acid Surfactants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 125
15.11.4 Zhangjiagang Great Chemicals Amino Acid Surfactants Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 125
15.12 Bafeorii Chemical 127
15.12.1 Bafeorii Chemical Corporation Information 127
15.12.2 Bafeorii Chemical Overview 128
15.12.3 Bafeorii Chemical in Asia: Amino Acid Surfactants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 128
15.12.4 Bafeorii Chemical Amino Acid Surfactants Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 128
15.13 Clariant 129
15.13.1 Clariant Corporation Information 129
15.13.2 Clariant Overview 130
15.13.3 Clariant in Asia: Amino Acid Surfactants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 130
15.13.4 Clariant Amino Acid Surfactants Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 131
15.14 Croda 132
15.14.1 Croda Corporation Information 132
15.14.2 Croda Overview 133
15.14.3 Croda in Asia: Amino Acid Surfactants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 133
15.14.4 Croda Amino Acid Surfactants Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 134
15.15 Solvay 135
15.15.1 Solvay Corporation Information 135
15.15.2 Solvay Overview 136
15.15.3 Solvay in Asia: Amino Acid Surfactants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 136
15.15.4 Solvay Amino Acid Surfactants Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 136
16 INDUSTRY CHAIN AND SALES CHANNELS ANALYSIS 138
16.1 Amino Acid Surfactants Industry Chain Analysis 138
16.2 Amino Acid Surfactants Key Raw Materials 138
16.2.1 Key Raw Materials 138
16.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 140
16.3 Amino Acid Surfactants Production Mode & Process 141
16.4 Amino Acid Surfactants Sales and Marketing 142
16.4.1 Amino Acid Surfactants Sales Channels 142
16.4.2 Amino Acid Surfactants Distributors 142
16.5 Amino Acid Surfactants Customers 144
17 AMINO ACID SURFACTANTS MARKET DYNAMICS 146
17.1.1 Amino Acid Surfactants Industry Trends 146
17.1.2 Amino Acid Surfactants Market Drivers 147
17.1.3 Amino Acid Surfactants Market Challenges 149
17.1.4 Amino Acid Surfactants Market Restraints 150
18 KEY FINDINGS IN THE ASIA AMINO ACID SURFACTANTS STUDY 152
