Global Motor-driven Rotary Indexing Table Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Motor-driven Rotary Indexing Table market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Motor-driven Rotary Indexing Table market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Single-Axis
Two-axis
Multiple Axis
Segment by Application
Machining
Testing
Positioning
Others
By Company
L?PPLE(FIBRO GmbH)
WEISS GmbH
Kitagawa Europe
Haas Automation
COLOMBO FILIPPETTI
F?hrenbach GmbH, Positionier-Systeme
RNA Automation Ltd
iselGermanyAG
HIRSCHMANN
CDS Cam Driven Systems
C.O.S.M.A.P. strl
TAKTOMAT GmbH
PEISELER
Rototrans
Ruchservomotor JV
ITALPLANT
MICROPLAN
SOPAP AUTOMATION
Motion Index Drives
Nikken
Sankyo Seisakusho Co.(Sankyo Automation)
Posibras
Yangheon Machinery Co.?Ltd.
DEX
Golden Sun Industrial
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Motor-driven Rotary Indexing Table Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Motor-driven Rotary Indexing Table Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Single-Axis
1.2.3 Two-axis
1.2.4 Multiple Axis
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Motor-driven Rotary Indexing Table Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Machining
1.3.3 Testing
1.3.4 Positioning
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Motor-driven Rotary Indexing Table Production
2.1 Global Motor-driven Rotary Indexing Table Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Motor-driven Rotary Indexing Table Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Motor-driven Rotary Indexing Table Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Motor-driven Rotary Indexing Table Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Motor-driven Rotary Indexing Table Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Motor-driven Rotary Indexing Table Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Motor-driven Rotary Indexing Table Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Motor-driven Rotary Indexing Table Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Motor-driven Rotary Indexing Table Revenue by Region: 2017 VS
