Shotcrete Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Shotcrete in global, including the following market information:

Global Shotcrete Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Shotcrete Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Shotcrete companies in 2021 (%)

The global Shotcrete market was valued at 5057.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6959.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wet Mix Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Shotcrete include BASF SE, Heidelberg Cement, Grupo ACS, Lafargeholcim, Cemex, Sika AG, GCP Applied Technologies, U.S. Concrete and Normet, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Shotcrete manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Shotcrete Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Shotcrete Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wet Mix

Dry Mix

Global Shotcrete Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Shotcrete Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Underground Construction

Water Retaining Structures

Protective Coatings

Repair Works

Global Shotcrete Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Shotcrete Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Shotcrete revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Shotcrete revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Shotcrete sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Shotcrete sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF SE

Heidelberg Cement

Grupo ACS

Lafargeholcim

Cemex

Sika AG

GCP Applied Technologies

U.S. Concrete

Normet

Tutor Perini Corporation

Thiessen Team

SAN

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Shotcrete Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Shotcrete Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Shotcrete Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Shotcrete Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Shotcrete Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Shotcrete Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Shotcrete Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Shotcrete Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Shotcrete Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Shotcrete Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Shotcrete Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Shotcrete Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Shotcrete Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shotcrete Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Shotcrete Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shotcrete Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Shotcrete Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Wet Mix

4.1.3 Dry Mix

4.2 By Type – Global Shotcrete Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Glo

