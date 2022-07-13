Heavy Oil Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Heavy Oil in global, including the following market information:
Global Heavy Oil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Heavy Oil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Heavy Oil companies in 2021 (%)
The global Heavy Oil market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Heavy Crude Oil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Heavy Oil include Schlumberger, Halliburton, Total, COS, Saudi Aramco, Albemarle, Shell, Fractalsys and Husky and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Heavy Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Heavy Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Heavy Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Heavy Crude Oil
Viscous Crude Oil
Coal Tar Creosote
Global Heavy Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Heavy Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Metallurgy
Fuel
Machine Manufacturing
Global Heavy Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Heavy Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Heavy Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Heavy Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Heavy Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Heavy Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Schlumberger
Halliburton
Total
COS
Saudi Aramco
Albemarle
Shell
Fractalsys
Husky
Devon
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Heavy Oil Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Heavy Oil Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Heavy Oil Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Heavy Oil Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Heavy Oil Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Heavy Oil Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Heavy Oil Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Heavy Oil Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Heavy Oil Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Heavy Oil Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Heavy Oil Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Heavy Oil Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Heavy Oil Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heavy Oil Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Heavy Oil Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heavy Oil Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Heavy Oil Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Heavy Crude Oil
4.1.3 Viscous Crude Oil
4.1.4 Coal Tar Creosote
4.2 By Type – Global Heavy O
