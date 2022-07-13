Heavy Oil Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Heavy Oil in global, including the following market information:

Global Heavy Oil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Heavy Oil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Heavy Oil companies in 2021 (%)

The global Heavy Oil market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Heavy Crude Oil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Heavy Oil include Schlumberger, Halliburton, Total, COS, Saudi Aramco, Albemarle, Shell, Fractalsys and Husky and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Heavy Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Heavy Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Heavy Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Heavy Crude Oil

Viscous Crude Oil

Coal Tar Creosote

Global Heavy Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Heavy Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Metallurgy

Fuel

Machine Manufacturing

Global Heavy Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Heavy Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Heavy Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Heavy Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Heavy Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Heavy Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Schlumberger

Halliburton

Total

COS

Saudi Aramco

Albemarle

Shell

Fractalsys

Husky

Devon

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Heavy Oil Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Heavy Oil Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Heavy Oil Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Heavy Oil Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Heavy Oil Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Heavy Oil Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Heavy Oil Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Heavy Oil Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Heavy Oil Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Heavy Oil Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Heavy Oil Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Heavy Oil Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Heavy Oil Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heavy Oil Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Heavy Oil Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heavy Oil Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Heavy Oil Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Heavy Crude Oil

4.1.3 Viscous Crude Oil

4.1.4 Coal Tar Creosote

4.2 By Type – Global Heavy O

