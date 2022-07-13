Extruded Plastics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Extruded Plastics in global, including the following market information:

Global Extruded Plastics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Extruded Plastics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Extruded Plastics companies in 2021 (%)

The global Extruded Plastics market was valued at 233160 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 298630 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

LDPE Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Extruded Plastics include Berry Global, Sealed Air Corporation, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Saudi Basic Industries and Sigma Plastics Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Extruded Plastics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Extruded Plastics Market, by Materials, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Extruded Plastics Market Segment Percentages, by Materials, 2021 (%)

LDPE

HDPE

Polypropylene

Polystyrene

PVC

Global Extruded Plastics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Extruded Plastics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Packaging

Building & Construction

Automotive

Energy

Electrical & Electronics

Medical

Others

Global Extruded Plastics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Extruded Plastics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Extruded Plastics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Extruded Plastics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Extruded Plastics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Extruded Plastics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Berry Global

Sealed Air Corporation

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Saudi Basic Industries

Sigma Plastics Group

