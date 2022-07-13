Extruded Plastics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Extruded Plastics in global, including the following market information:
Global Extruded Plastics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Extruded Plastics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Extruded Plastics companies in 2021 (%)
The global Extruded Plastics market was valued at 233160 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 298630 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
LDPE Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Extruded Plastics include Berry Global, Sealed Air Corporation, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Saudi Basic Industries and Sigma Plastics Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Extruded Plastics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Extruded Plastics Market, by Materials, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Extruded Plastics Market Segment Percentages, by Materials, 2021 (%)
LDPE
HDPE
Polypropylene
Polystyrene
PVC
Global Extruded Plastics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Extruded Plastics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Packaging
Building & Construction
Automotive
Energy
Electrical & Electronics
Medical
Others
Global Extruded Plastics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Extruded Plastics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Extruded Plastics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Extruded Plastics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Extruded Plastics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Extruded Plastics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Berry Global
Sealed Air Corporation
Formosa Plastics Corporation
Saudi Basic Industries
Sigma Plastics Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Extruded Plastics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Materials
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Extruded Plastics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Extruded Plastics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Extruded Plastics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Extruded Plastics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Extruded Plastics Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Extruded Plastics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Extruded Plastics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Extruded Plastics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Extruded Plastics Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Extruded Plastics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Extruded Plastics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Extruded Plastics Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Extruded Plastics Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Extruded Plastics Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Extruded Plastics Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Materials – Global Extruded Plastics Market Size Marke
