Fumed Alumina Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fumed Alumina in global, including the following market information:

Global Fumed Alumina Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fumed Alumina Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Fumed Alumina companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fumed Alumina market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hydrophobic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fumed Alumina include Evonik, Akasel, Wacker Chemie AG, Cabot Corporation and Guangzhou GBS High-Industry, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fumed Alumina manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fumed Alumina Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Fumed Alumina Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hydrophobic

Hydrophilic

Global Fumed Alumina Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Fumed Alumina Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Adhesives and Sealants

Coatings

Printing and Packaging

Silicone Sealants

Chemical Mechanical Planarization(CMP)

Skin and Beauty Care Products

Global Fumed Alumina Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Fumed Alumina Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fumed Alumina revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fumed Alumina revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fumed Alumina sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Fumed Alumina sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Evonik

Akasel

Wacker Chemie AG

Cabot Corporation

Guangzhou GBS High-Industry

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fumed Alumina Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fumed Alumina Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fumed Alumina Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fumed Alumina Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fumed Alumina Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fumed Alumina Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fumed Alumina Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fumed Alumina Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fumed Alumina Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fumed Alumina Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fumed Alumina Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fumed Alumina Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fumed Alumina Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fumed Alumina Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fumed Alumina Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fumed Alumina Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Fumed Alumina Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Hydrophobic

4.1.3 Hydrophilic

4.2

