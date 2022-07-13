Medical Fibers & Resins Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Fibers & Resins in global, including the following market information:

Global Medical Fibers & Resins Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Medical Fibers & Resins Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Medical Fibers & Resins companies in 2021 (%)

The global Medical Fibers & Resins market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PVC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Medical Fibers & Resins include The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Bayer Material Science AG, Celanese Corporation, DSM N.V., E. I. du Pont de Nemours Company, Eastman Chemical, Evonik Industries AG and Exxon Mobil Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Medical Fibers & Resins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medical Fibers & Resins Market, by Materials, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Medical Fibers & Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Materials, 2021 (%)

PVC

PP

PE

Polystyrene

Others

Global Medical Fibers & Resins Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Medical Fibers & Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical Devices

Medical Consumbles

Other

Global Medical Fibers & Resins Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Medical Fibers & Resins Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Medical Fibers & Resins revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Medical Fibers & Resins revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Medical Fibers & Resins sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Medical Fibers & Resins sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

The Dow Chemical Company

BASF SE

Bayer Material Science AG

Celanese Corporation

DSM N.V.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours Company

Eastman Chemical

Evonik Industries AG

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Huizhou Foryou Medical Device Co. Ltd.

Kraton Performance Polymers Inc.

Ningbo Yonghua Resin Co. Ltd.

SABIC Innovative Plastics

Lubrizol Corporation

Piaoan Group

Victrex Plc

Huntsman Corporation

INEOS

Jafron Biomedical Co., Ltd

Solvay SA

WEIGAO Holding Co. Ltd.(WEGO)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Medical Fibers & Resins Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Materials

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Medical Fibers & Resins Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Medical Fibers & Resins Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Medical Fibers & Resins Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Medical Fibers & Resins Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Medical Fibers & Resins Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Medical Fibers & Resins Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Medical Fibers & Resins Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Medical Fibers & Resins Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Medical Fibers & Resins Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Medical Fibers & Resins Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Fibers & Resins Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Fibers & Resins Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Fibers & Resins Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Fibers & Resins Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Fibers & Resins Companies

