Medical Fibers & Resins Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Fibers & Resins in global, including the following market information:
Global Medical Fibers & Resins Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Medical Fibers & Resins Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Medical Fibers & Resins companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medical Fibers & Resins market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PVC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical Fibers & Resins include The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Bayer Material Science AG, Celanese Corporation, DSM N.V., E. I. du Pont de Nemours Company, Eastman Chemical, Evonik Industries AG and Exxon Mobil Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Medical Fibers & Resins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Fibers & Resins Market, by Materials, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Medical Fibers & Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Materials, 2021 (%)
PVC
PP
PE
Polystyrene
Others
Global Medical Fibers & Resins Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Medical Fibers & Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Medical Devices
Medical Consumbles
Other
Global Medical Fibers & Resins Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Medical Fibers & Resins Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Medical Fibers & Resins revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Medical Fibers & Resins revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Medical Fibers & Resins sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Medical Fibers & Resins sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
The Dow Chemical Company
BASF SE
Bayer Material Science AG
Celanese Corporation
DSM N.V.
E. I. du Pont de Nemours Company
Eastman Chemical
Evonik Industries AG
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Huizhou Foryou Medical Device Co. Ltd.
Kraton Performance Polymers Inc.
Ningbo Yonghua Resin Co. Ltd.
SABIC Innovative Plastics
Lubrizol Corporation
Piaoan Group
Victrex Plc
Huntsman Corporation
INEOS
Jafron Biomedical Co., Ltd
Solvay SA
WEIGAO Holding Co. Ltd.(WEGO)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical Fibers & Resins Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Materials
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medical Fibers & Resins Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medical Fibers & Resins Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medical Fibers & Resins Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Medical Fibers & Resins Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Medical Fibers & Resins Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical Fibers & Resins Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medical Fibers & Resins Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medical Fibers & Resins Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Medical Fibers & Resins Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Medical Fibers & Resins Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Fibers & Resins Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Fibers & Resins Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Fibers & Resins Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Fibers & Resins Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Fibers & Resins Companies
4 Sights by Pr
