Building Acoustic Insulation Materials Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Building Acoustic Insulation Materials in global, including the following market information:

Global Building Acoustic Insulation Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Building Acoustic Insulation Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Building Acoustic Insulation Materials companies in 2021 (%)

The global Building Acoustic Insulation Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Glass Wool Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Building Acoustic Insulation Materials include ROCKWOOL, Saint-Gobain, Owens Corning, Knauf, K-FLEX, Paroc, Armacell, BASF and Meisei, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Building Acoustic Insulation Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Building Acoustic Insulation Materials Market, by Materials, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Building Acoustic Insulation Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Materials, 2021 (%)

Glass Wool

Rock Wool

Polystyrene

Global Building Acoustic Insulation Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Building Acoustic Insulation Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Industrial Buildings

Global Building Acoustic Insulation Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Building Acoustic Insulation Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Building Acoustic Insulation Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Building Acoustic Insulation Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Building Acoustic Insulation Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Building Acoustic Insulation Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ROCKWOOL

Saint-Gobain

Owens Corning

Knauf

K-FLEX

Paroc

Armacell

BASF

Meisei

AUTEX

SRS

Fletcher Insulation

Forgreener Acoustics

Sichuan ZISEN Acoustics Technology

Shenzhen Vinco Soundproofing Materials

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Building Acoustic Insulation Materials Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Materials

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Building Acoustic Insulation Materials Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Building Acoustic Insulation Materials Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Building Acoustic Insulation Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Building Acoustic Insulation Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Building Acoustic Insulation Materials Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Building Acoustic Insulation Materials Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Building Acoustic Insulation Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Building Acoustic Insulation Materials Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Building Acoustic Insulation Materials Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Building Acoustic Insulation Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Building Acoustic Insulation Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Building Acoustic Insulation Materials Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Building Acoustic Insu

