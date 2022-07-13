Staple Fibers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Staple Fibers in global, including the following market information:
Global Staple Fibers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Staple Fibers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Staple Fibers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Staple Fibers market was valued at 153270 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 175500 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cotton Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Staple Fibers include Alpek, Toray Industries, China Petroleum And Chemical, Reliance Industries, Aditya Birla, Zhejiang Fulida and Swan Fiber Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Staple Fibers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Staple Fibers Market, by Materials, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Staple Fibers Market Segment Percentages, by Materials, 2021 (%)
Cotton
Cellulosic
Polyester
Others
Global Staple Fibers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Staple Fibers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Apparel
Automotive
Construction
Home Furnishing
Filtration
Personal Care & Hygiene
Others
Global Staple Fibers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Staple Fibers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Staple Fibers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Staple Fibers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Staple Fibers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Staple Fibers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Alpek
Toray Industries
China Petroleum And Chemical
Reliance Industries
Aditya Birla
Zhejiang Fulida
Swan Fiber Company
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Staple Fibers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Materials
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Staple Fibers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Staple Fibers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Staple Fibers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Staple Fibers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Staple Fibers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Staple Fibers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Staple Fibers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Staple Fibers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Staple Fibers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Staple Fibers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Staple Fibers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Staple Fibers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Staple Fibers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Staple Fibers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Staple Fibers Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Materials – Global Staple Fibers Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Cotton
4.1.3 Cellulosic
