Staple Fibers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Staple Fibers in global, including the following market information:

Global Staple Fibers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Staple Fibers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Staple Fibers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Staple Fibers market was valued at 153270 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 175500 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cotton Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Staple Fibers include Alpek, Toray Industries, China Petroleum And Chemical, Reliance Industries, Aditya Birla, Zhejiang Fulida and Swan Fiber Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Staple Fibers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Staple Fibers Market, by Materials, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Staple Fibers Market Segment Percentages, by Materials, 2021 (%)

Cotton

Cellulosic

Polyester

Others

Global Staple Fibers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Staple Fibers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Apparel

Automotive

Construction

Home Furnishing

Filtration

Personal Care & Hygiene

Others

Global Staple Fibers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Staple Fibers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Staple Fibers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Staple Fibers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Staple Fibers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Staple Fibers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Alpek

Toray Industries

China Petroleum And Chemical

Reliance Industries

Aditya Birla

Zhejiang Fulida

Swan Fiber Company

