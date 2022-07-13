Polyethylene Foams Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyethylene Foams in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyethylene Foams Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polyethylene Foams Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Polyethylene Foams companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polyethylene Foams market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Non-XLPE Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyethylene Foams include Basf, Toray Plastics, SEKISUI CHEMICAL, Primacel, Trocellen, Armacell, JSP, Carefoam and Zotefoams, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyethylene Foams manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyethylene Foams Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyethylene Foams Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Non-XLPE

XLPE

Global Polyethylene Foams Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyethylene Foams Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Medical

Building and Construction

Industrial Thermal Insulation

Packaging

Sports, Leisure and Consumer Goods

Global Polyethylene Foams Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyethylene Foams Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyethylene Foams revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyethylene Foams revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyethylene Foams sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Polyethylene Foams sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Basf

Toray Plastics

SEKISUI CHEMICAL

Primacel

Trocellen

Armacell

JSP

Carefoam

Zotefoams

Industrial Thermo Polymers Limited(ITP)

The DOW Chemical Company

PAR Group

