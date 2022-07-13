Anti-caking Agents Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Anti-caking Agents in global, including the following market information:
Global Anti-caking Agents Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Anti-caking Agents Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Anti-caking Agents companies in 2021 (%)
The global Anti-caking Agents market was valued at 661.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 953.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Natural Anti-caking Agents Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Anti-caking Agents include INEOS, BASF, Atlantic Equipment Engineers, EVONIK, Huber, Bogdány Petrol, Chemipol S.A., KAO Corporation and PPG Industries and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Anti-caking Agents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Anti-caking Agents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Anti-caking Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Natural Anti-caking Agents
Synthetic Anti-caking Agents
Global Anti-caking Agents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Anti-caking Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food
Fertilisers
Cosmetics
Other
Global Anti-caking Agents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Anti-caking Agents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Anti-caking Agents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Anti-caking Agents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Anti-caking Agents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Anti-caking Agents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
INEOS
BASF
Atlantic Equipment Engineers
EVONIK
Huber
Bogdány Petrol
Chemipol S.A.
KAO Corporation
PPG Industries
PQ Corporation
