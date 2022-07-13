PE Wax Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of PE Wax in global, including the following market information:
Global PE Wax Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global PE Wax Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five PE Wax companies in 2021 (%)
The global PE Wax market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Oxidation Type PE Wax Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PE Wax include Mitsui Chemicals, Honeywell, Westlake Chemical, GE(Baker Hughes), SCG Chemicals, Clariant, Sanyo Chemical, EUROCERAS and BASF, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the PE Wax manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PE Wax Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global PE Wax Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Oxidation Type PE Wax
Non-oxidation Type PE Wax
Global PE Wax Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global PE Wax Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Printing Inks
Adhesives
Masterbatches
Plastics
Rubber
Others
Global PE Wax Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global PE Wax Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies PE Wax revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies PE Wax revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies PE Wax sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies PE Wax sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Mitsui Chemicals
Honeywell
Westlake Chemical
GE(Baker Hughes)
SCG Chemicals
Clariant
Sanyo Chemical
EUROCERAS
BASF
Marcus Oil & Chemical
SQIWAX
Youngs
Coschem
Lionchem
DEUREX AG
Savita
Paramelt
Synergy Additives
Hase Petroleum Wax Company
WIWAX
Qingdao Bouni Chemical Co., Ltd
Kerax
Quality Chemical Industries
YASUHARA CHEMICAL CO., LTD
Quality Minerals Public Company Limited
Qingdao Sainuo New Materials
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PE Wax Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global PE Wax Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global PE Wax Overall Market Size
2.1 Global PE Wax Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global PE Wax Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global PE Wax Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PE Wax Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global PE Wax Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global PE Wax Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global PE Wax Sales by Companies
3.5 Global PE Wax Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PE Wax Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers PE Wax Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PE Wax Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PE Wax Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PE Wax Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global PE Wax Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Oxidation Type PE Wax
4.1.3 Non-oxidation Type PE Wax
4.2 By Type – Global PE Wax Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Global PE Wax Revenue, 20
