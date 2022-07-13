Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bioplastics & Biopolymers in global, including the following market information:

Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Bioplastics & Biopolymers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bioplastics & Biopolymers market was valued at 6626.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 12080 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Bio-PE Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bioplastics & Biopolymers include BASF, Braskem, Metabolix, Meredian, Plantic, Corbion, Novamont, Natureworks and Biome Technologies and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bioplastics & Biopolymers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market, by Materials, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Segment Percentages, by Materials, 2021 (%)

Bio-PE

Starch Blends

PLA

Bio-PET

Biodegradable Polyesters

Regenerated Cellulose

Polylactic Acid

Poly Hydroxyalkonoates

Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Packaging

Agriculture

Automotive

Consumer Products

Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bioplastics & Biopolymers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bioplastics & Biopolymers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bioplastics & Biopolymers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Bioplastics & Biopolymers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Braskem

Metabolix

Meredian

Plantic

Corbion

Novamont

Natureworks

Biome Technologies

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Materials

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Bioplastics & Biopolymers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bioplastics & Biopolymers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Bioplastics & Biopolymers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bioplastics & Biopolymers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bioplastics & Biopolymers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bioplastics & Biopo

