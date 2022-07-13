Gamma-Butyrolactone Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Gamma-Butyrolactone in global, including the following market information:
Global Gamma-Butyrolactone Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Gamma-Butyrolactone Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Gamma-Butyrolactone companies in 2021 (%)
The global Gamma-Butyrolactone market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Dehydrogenation of 1, 4-Butanediol Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Gamma-Butyrolactone include BASF, Ashland, LyondellBasell, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Dairen Chemical, Taizhou Yanling Fine Chemicals, MYJ Chemical, Nanjing Jinlong Chemical and Xuchang Rida-Bio, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Gamma-Butyrolactone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Gamma-Butyrolactone Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Gamma-Butyrolactone Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Dehydrogenation of 1, 4-Butanediol
Hydrogenation of Maleic Anhydride
Global Gamma-Butyrolactone Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Gamma-Butyrolactone Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Solvent
Raw Material for Synthesis
Others
Global Gamma-Butyrolactone Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Gamma-Butyrolactone Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Gamma-Butyrolactone revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Gamma-Butyrolactone revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Gamma-Butyrolactone sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Gamma-Butyrolactone sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
Ashland
LyondellBasell
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
Dairen Chemical
Taizhou Yanling Fine Chemicals
MYJ Chemical
Nanjing Jinlong Chemical
Xuchang Rida-Bio
Binzhou Yuneng Chemical
Shanxi Sanwei group
Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Gamma-Butyrolactone Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Gamma-Butyrolactone Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Gamma-Butyrolactone Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Gamma-Butyrolactone Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Gamma-Butyrolactone Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Gamma-Butyrolactone Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Gamma-Butyrolactone Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Gamma-Butyrolactone Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Gamma-Butyrolactone Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Gamma-Butyrolactone Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Gamma-Butyrolactone Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Gamma-Butyrolactone Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Gamma-Butyrolactone Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gamma-Butyrolactone Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Gamma-Butyrolactone Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gamma-Butyrolactone Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Gamma-Butyrol
