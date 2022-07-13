Plastics Additives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Plastics Additives in global, including the following market information:

Global Plastics Additives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Plastics Additives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Plastics Additives companies in 2021 (%)

The global Plastics Additives market was valued at 50080 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 60660 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Plasticizer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Plastics Additives include BASF SE, CLARIANT, Eli-Chem Resins, ExxonMobil Chemical, Dow, Bayer AG, Evonik Industries AG and Kaneka Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Plastics Additives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Plastics Additives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Plastics Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Plasticizer

Colorant

Heat Stabilizer

Antioxidant

Flame Retardant

Others

Global Plastics Additives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Plastics Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Packaging

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Construction

Others

Global Plastics Additives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Plastics Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Plastics Additives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Plastics Additives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Plastics Additives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Plastics Additives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF SE

CLARIANT

Eli-Chem Resins

ExxonMobil Chemical

BASF SE

Dow

Bayer AG

Evonik Industries AG

Kaneka Corporation

Lanxess AG

Albemarle Corporation

Songwon Industrial

