Plastics Additives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Plastics Additives in global, including the following market information:
Global Plastics Additives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Plastics Additives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Plastics Additives companies in 2021 (%)
The global Plastics Additives market was valued at 50080 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 60660 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Plasticizer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Plastics Additives include BASF SE, CLARIANT, Eli-Chem Resins, ExxonMobil Chemical, BASF SE, Dow, Bayer AG, Evonik Industries AG and Kaneka Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Plastics Additives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Plastics Additives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Plastics Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Plasticizer
Colorant
Heat Stabilizer
Antioxidant
Flame Retardant
Others
Global Plastics Additives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Plastics Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Packaging
Automotive
Consumer Goods
Construction
Others
Global Plastics Additives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Plastics Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Plastics Additives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Plastics Additives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Plastics Additives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Plastics Additives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF SE
CLARIANT
Eli-Chem Resins
ExxonMobil Chemical
Dow
Bayer AG
Evonik Industries AG
Kaneka Corporation
Lanxess AG
Albemarle Corporation
Songwon Industrial
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Plastics Additives Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Plastics Additives Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Plastics Additives Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Plastics Additives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Plastics Additives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Plastics Additives Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Plastics Additives Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Plastics Additives Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Plastics Additives Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Plastics Additives Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Plastics Additives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plastics Additives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Plastics Additives Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastics Additives Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plastics Additives Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastics Additives Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Plastics Additives Market Siz
