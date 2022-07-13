Thin-film Semiconductor Deposition Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Thin-film Semiconductor Deposition in global, including the following market information:

Global Thin-film Semiconductor Deposition Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Thin-film Semiconductor Deposition Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Thin-film Semiconductor Deposition companies in 2021 (%)

The global Thin-film Semiconductor Deposition market was valued at 19060 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 40330 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Thin-film Semiconductor Deposition include Oerlikon Balzers, Hauzer Techno Coating, Aixtron Se, Lam Research Corporation, CVD Equipment Corporation, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Applied Materials, Tokyo Electron Limited and Sumco Corporation and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Thin-film Semiconductor Deposition manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Thin-film Semiconductor Deposition Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Thin-film Semiconductor Deposition Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)

Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD)

Global Thin-film Semiconductor Deposition Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Thin-film Semiconductor Deposition Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

IT & Telecom

Electronics

Energy & Power

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Global Thin-film Semiconductor Deposition Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Thin-film Semiconductor Deposition Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Thin-film Semiconductor Deposition revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Thin-film Semiconductor Deposition revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Thin-film Semiconductor Deposition sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Thin-film Semiconductor Deposition sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Oerlikon Balzers

Hauzer Techno Coating

Aixtron Se

Lam Research Corporation

CVD Equipment Corporation

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Applied Materials

Tokyo Electron Limited

Sumco Corporation

Hitachi Kokusai Electric

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Thin-film Semiconductor Deposition Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Thin-film Semiconductor Deposition Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Thin-film Semiconductor Deposition Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Thin-film Semiconductor Deposition Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Thin-film Semiconductor Deposition Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Thin-film Semiconductor Deposition Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Thin-film Semiconductor Deposition Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Thin-film Semiconductor Deposition Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Thin-film Semiconductor Deposition Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Thin-film Semiconductor Deposition Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Thin-film Semiconductor Deposition Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thin-film Semiconductor Deposition Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Thin-film Semiconductor Deposition Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thin-film Semiconductor Deposition Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List

